DAVENPORT, Iowa — Another new winner emerged with the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota on Saturday night at Davenport Speedway. This time, Bryant Wiedeman was the driver flashing the checkered flag and soaking up the confetti in victory lane. He’s the seventh different winner in series history through the first seven races — joining Gavan Boschele, Taylor Reimer, Jade Avedisian, Chance Crum, Michael Pickens, and Chase McDermand.

