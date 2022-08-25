Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
North San Diego County Group Builds Beds for Children Without One
Power tools and sawdust took over the parking lot of North Coast Church, where volunteers transformed lumber into furniture, that not every family owns. Marie Hoveln has worked for nearly three decades for the Vista Unified School District. She can often tell when kids need extra help at home. “Sometimes...
NBC San Diego
High School Girls Use Drones to Uncover the POC Founders of San Diego County
They call themselves hers-torians and they are on a mission. “We are females of color, women of color, who are trying to truly uphold the truth of what our ancestors actually went through,” said Trinity Ansley. Ansley is one of 16 girls participating in Our Genetic Legacy, a program...
delmartimes.net
43rd Annual Wavecrest Woodie Meet to be held in Encinitas
The 43rd Annual Wavecrest Woodie Meet, sponsored by San Diego Woodies, will be held Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Moonlight Beach parking lot in Encinitas. San Diego Woodies is a part of the National Woodie Club. Wavecrest occurs each year on the third weekend in September, according to the event...
Opinion: A Family’s Dedication to Service Supports Affordable Senior Housing in San Diego
The housing affordability crisis in San Diego County makes America’s Finest City a nearly impossible place to find a home, especially if you are unhoused or on the verge of homelessness. It’s why San Diego has the fifth highest homeless population in the United States. And one in four...
NBC San Diego
Photos: Clear the Shelters Main Adoption Event at the San Diego Humane Society
Clear the Shelters’ main adoption event returned to San Diego County on Saturday! At participating animal shelters, adoption fees were waived for this day. Hundreds of animals have already been adopted in the region since the campaign began on Aug. 1 and those good times will continue to roll through the end of the month.
San Diego Opens 2 New Dog Parks Just in Time for International Dog Day
Just in time for International Dog Day Friday, the city of San Diego opened two off-leash dog parks in Memorial and North Park community parks. The Memorial Park dog area is located on the northeast side of the park near the corner of 30th Street and Ocean View Boulevard and features more than a quarter-acre of fenced space with separate pens for larger and smaller dogs, doggie bag dispensers, logs for the dogs to run around, jump over and rest, a city statement says. The park is open daily from dawn to dusk.
kusi.com
City of Chula Vista closes park instead of just moving homeless out
CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Over the last two years, Chula Vista’s Harborside Park has become crowded with homeless tents, trash and criminal activity. After deeming the encampment a health hazard, the City of Chula Vista has now closed the park to the public for at least 90 days because of the out-of-control homeless situation.
What is this tiny, underwater sea creature biting feet in Mission Bay?
SAN DIEGO — A tiny, underwater sea creature has been nibbling the feet of swimmers in Mission Bay. San Diegan Tara Sauvage said she was walking along De Anza Cove when she decided to put her feet in the water to cool off. She didn't expect what came next.
coolsandiegosights.com
Carlsbad history at St. Michael’s By-the-Sea.
The fascinating history of Carlsbad includes its very first church, St. Michael’s By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, built in 1894. St. Michael’s By-the-Sea is located on Carlsbad Boulevard at Christiansen Way, a block south of Magee Park. During a recent adventure in San Diego’s North County, I walked around the...
Two new dog parks open in San Diego
Pet owners, rejoice: Two new off-leash dog parks just opened in San Diego as the city tries to keep up with demand.
NBC San Diego
Beloved Carlsbad Father, Coach Who Died Swimming From Alcatraz to SF Remembered
A beloved Carlsbad father, coach and volunteer who died while participating in a swim from Alcatraz to San Francisco earlier this month was remembered at a vigil Friday night in the North County. For reasons not yet known, 50-year-old Brian Reynolds became unresponsive and had to be pulled from the...
Up to $2,000 Available for San Diego County Residents Struggling to Pay Water Bills
The San Diego County Water Authority has helped secure financial aid for low-income water customers in the region to cover overdue residential water and wastewater bills. The authority is partnering with the Metropolitan Area Advisory Committee on Anti-Poverty of San Diego County (MAAC) and Campesinos Unidos, Inc. for outreach and education to make residents who are struggling aware of the funding.
Temecula Fire Contained After Burning 2 Acres East of Interstate 15
The Riverside County Fire Department responded to a vegetation fire in Temecula Sunday. Firefighters contained the flames at 3:31 p.m. and estimated the size of the blaze at two acres, according to the Riverside department. The fire was reported around 2:15 p.m. in the 30900 block of Samantha Lane, south...
KPBS
BARK! More rescued beagles coming to San Diego next week for adoption
Dozens of beagles who’ve lived in cages, who’ve never had a home and who’ve never stepped on grass will be flown to Gillespie Field in El Cajon on Aug. 31 and prepared to be put up for adoption. The San Diego Humane Society said it is expecting...
Poway fire: Roads closed, evacuations ordered Sunday afternoon
Evacuations were ordered Sunday afternoon in North County due to a brush fire in Poway, authorities announced.
San Diego County announces 2022-23 Teachers of the Year
Dr. Paul Gothold, the superintendent of San Diego County schools, says the last few years have proven how difficult, yet fulfilling, a career in education is.
SoCal school district's fleet of electric buses delivers kids to school, then powers your home
The Cajon Valley Union School District uses just over 40 gas and diesel-powered buses to get kids to school. But they also have seven electric buses as the district tries to make its fleet more environmentally-friendly.
KPBS
Mexican fruit flies spur quarantine for growers around Valley Center
Millions of dollars in fruit crops are at risk in northern San Diego County after the discovery of the invasive Mexican fruit fly in Valley Center. County officials said it is a small population and a 77 mile quarantine area has been established to eradicate them. "These pests hitch-hike into...
NBC San Diego
Valley Center, Surrounding Areas in Quarantine After Discovery of Invasive Mexican Fruit Fly
The discovery of several Mexican Fruit Flies has caused a quarantine in the Valley Center and surrounding areas, the California Department of Food and Agriculture said. The quarantine is effective Aug. 19 and the quarantine boundary is 77 square miles from Pauma Valley south to Lake Wohlford and from Moosa Canyon east to the Rincon Reservation.
viatravelers.com
19 Fun & Best Things to Do in Ramona, California
Ramona, California, is located within San Diego County and was once known as the “Turkey Capital of the World.”. This dubious honor was lost when the number of turkey farms declined at the end of WWII, though the area remained centered around poultry for years as the chicken egg business rose to take its place. Today little is left of Ramona’s feathered past as vineyards now grow where farms once stood.
