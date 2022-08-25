ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC San Diego

North San Diego County Group Builds Beds for Children Without One

Power tools and sawdust took over the parking lot of North Coast Church, where volunteers transformed lumber into furniture, that not every family owns. Marie Hoveln has worked for nearly three decades for the Vista Unified School District. She can often tell when kids need extra help at home. “Sometimes...
VISTA, CA
delmartimes.net

43rd Annual Wavecrest Woodie Meet to be held in Encinitas

The 43rd Annual Wavecrest Woodie Meet, sponsored by San Diego Woodies, will be held Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Moonlight Beach parking lot in Encinitas. San Diego Woodies is a part of the National Woodie Club. Wavecrest occurs each year on the third weekend in September, according to the event...
ENCINITAS, CA
NBC San Diego

Photos: Clear the Shelters Main Adoption Event at the San Diego Humane Society

Clear the Shelters’ main adoption event returned to San Diego County on Saturday! At participating animal shelters, adoption fees were waived for this day. Hundreds of animals have already been adopted in the region since the campaign began on Aug. 1 and those good times will continue to roll through the end of the month.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

San Diego Opens 2 New Dog Parks Just in Time for International Dog Day

Just in time for International Dog Day Friday, the city of San Diego opened two off-leash dog parks in Memorial and North Park community parks. The Memorial Park dog area is located on the northeast side of the park near the corner of 30th Street and Ocean View Boulevard and features more than a quarter-acre of fenced space with separate pens for larger and smaller dogs, doggie bag dispensers, logs for the dogs to run around, jump over and rest, a city statement says. The park is open daily from dawn to dusk.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

City of Chula Vista closes park instead of just moving homeless out

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Over the last two years, Chula Vista’s Harborside Park has become crowded with homeless tents, trash and criminal activity. After deeming the encampment a health hazard, the City of Chula Vista has now closed the park to the public for at least 90 days because of the out-of-control homeless situation.
CHULA VISTA, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Carlsbad history at St. Michael’s By-the-Sea.

The fascinating history of Carlsbad includes its very first church, St. Michael’s By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, built in 1894. St. Michael’s By-the-Sea is located on Carlsbad Boulevard at Christiansen Way, a block south of Magee Park. During a recent adventure in San Diego’s North County, I walked around the...
CARLSBAD, CA
Times of San Diego

Up to $2,000 Available for San Diego County Residents Struggling to Pay Water Bills

The San Diego County Water Authority has helped secure financial aid for low-income water customers in the region to cover overdue residential water and wastewater bills. The authority is partnering with the Metropolitan Area Advisory Committee on Anti-Poverty of San Diego County (MAAC) and Campesinos Unidos, Inc. for outreach and education to make residents who are struggling aware of the funding.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
viatravelers.com

19 Fun & Best Things to Do in Ramona, California

Ramona, California, is located within San Diego County and was once known as the “Turkey Capital of the World.”. This dubious honor was lost when the number of turkey farms declined at the end of WWII, though the area remained centered around poultry for years as the chicken egg business rose to take its place. Today little is left of Ramona’s feathered past as vineyards now grow where farms once stood.
RAMONA, CA

