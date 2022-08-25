Read full article on original website
Paul A. Schroeder, 78, Huntingburg
Paul A. Schroeder, 78, of Huntingburg, passed away peacefully in his sleep at St. Charles Health Campus on Thursday, August 25, 2022, after a long, brave battle with cancer. He was born to Lorena and Alois Schroeder on May 15, 1944, in Jasper, Indiana. Paul graduated from Jasper High School...
Janice M. Hilgeman, 86, Jasper
Janice M. Hilgeman, 86, of Jasper, passed away at 11:46 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana. A grave site service will be held at a later date at Portersville Cemetery. The service time is pending. Becher-Kluesner Funeral Home is in...
Mary A. Wininger, 84, Jasper
Mary A. Wininger, 84, of Jasper, passed away at 4:40 pm on Thursday, August 24, 2022, at Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper, Indiana. Mary was born in Kentucky on November 20, 1937, to William and Minnie (Schujahn) Elkington. She married William Leo Wininger. He preceded her in death on April...
Velpen woman killed in crash
A 43-year-old Velpen woman was killed when she ran a stop sign and pulled into the path of a propane truck on State Road 162 in Jasper Friday. According to the Jasper Police Department, they received a report of a personal injury crash on State Road 162 at about 11:58 a.m. When first responders arrived on the scene, they found a 2022 International SynEnergy propane truck and a 2018 Chevrolet passenger car had been involved in a crash. Police said when they arrived, the propane truck was engulfed in flames, but the driver, Nathan Cooper, 37, of Birdseye, had been able to get out of the truck on his own.
Driver killed in semi-tanker rollover crash
Update: Police have released the name of the driver, Jerome Thomas of Warsaw, Mo. The family has been notified. The driver of a semi-tanker hauling about 6,000 gallons of milk was killed in a rollover crash north of Jasper Thursday afternoon. Officials closed down a section of U.S. 231 between...
4th Fridays at Market Street Park featuring ‘No Fences – The Garth Brooks Tribute Band’
This evening, No Fences – The Garth Brooks Tribute Band will be performing at Market Street Park as part of the 4th Friday series of events. Food trucks, inflatables for the kids, bar service, and live music from No Fences and Palonegro & Sergio Ospina R. Trio. This event...
Fatal crash involving propane truck and car closes bypass
This story has been updated here. https://www.duboiscountyfreepress.com/velpen-woman-killed-in-crash/. A fatal crash closed a portion of State Road 162 near the intersection of Meridian Road on Friday. According to Jasper Police, they received a report of a personal injury crash on State Road 162 at about 11:58 a.m. When first responders arrived...
