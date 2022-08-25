ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bob Melvin drops truth bomb on pitching after wasting Manny Machado, Juan Soto’s efforts

The San Diego Padres got big games from their prized bats but proved to be not enough for them to overcome the even hotter offense of the Kansas City Royals in a 15-7 road loss on Sunday. Manny Machado and Juan Soto were in the zone in that game, as they combined for five runs. Unfortunately, the Padres’ pitching staff simply did not have it, particularly the pair of Sean Manaea and Josh Hader.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone reveals immediate Harrison Bader timeline

The New York Yankees are rounding back into form just in time for the playoffs. After a terrible slump that saw them lose 24 of 36 games, they have slowly started coming back to their winning ways. A big part of that is the return of some of their key players from injury, such as […] The post Yankees manager Aaron Boone reveals immediate Harrison Bader timeline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts drops truth bomb on Max Muncy’s recent DH role

The Los Angeles Dodgers have had to deal with multiple injury woes as of late, and now, they may need to keep a close watch on another possible ailment concern. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts rolled out his lineup for the road matchup against the Miami Marlins on Saturday, which featured Max Muncy slotted in to […] The post Dodgers manager Dave Roberts drops truth bomb on Max Muncy’s recent DH role appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rich Hill pulls off insane feat seen only two players have done in past 122 years

Rich Hill is proving to be an ageless wonder in Major League Baseball. The man is still pitching in his 40s, and he had just put up his most impressive performance this season with the Boston Red Sox to date. Hill toed the rubber against the Tampa Bay Rays at home Saturday night and proceeded […] The post Rich Hill pulls off insane feat seen only two players have done in past 122 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Commanders rookie Brian Robinson reportedly shot multiple times in robbery attempt

Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson has reportedly been shot multiple times in an incident stemming from an attempted robbery, according to JP Finlay of NBC Sports. The injuries sustained by the running back are not considered to be life-threatening, per the report. Commanders rookie RB Brian Robinson has been shot multiple times in […] The post Commanders rookie Brian Robinson reportedly shot multiple times in robbery attempt appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Trevor Bauer pitching NIL deals to college athletes while serving suspension

Trevor Bauer is a name baseball fans have not heard of for quite some time now following his temporary banishment from Major League Baseball. However, Bauer, who was handed a massive 324-game suspension without pay for his violation of MLB’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy, is making a bit of noise recently among college student-athletes.
‘Some ugly stuff out there’: Trey Lance gets brutally honest on disappointing showing in 49ers’ preseason loss to Texans

On paper, the San Francisco 49ers should be better than the Houston Texans. Based off of their past performances and their roster, the Bay Area squad should easily handle their opponents. However, their preseason game told a different story. In a shocking turn of events, the new-look San Francisco offense was shut out by the Texans.
Phillies make crucial Brandon Marsh move amid MLB playoff race

The Philadelphia Phillies have reinstated Brandon Marsh from the 10-day injured list. Outfielder Bradley Zimmer was designated for assignment in a corresponding move. Marsh was acquired from the Los Angeles Angels ahead of the trade deadline. He’s a talented outfielder who features impressive potential at just 24-years old. Marsh’s activation comes right after the Phillies […] The post Phillies make crucial Brandon Marsh move amid MLB playoff race appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Justin Fields sounds off on potential of a promising Bears WR ahead of 2022 season

The Chicago Bears’ preseason finale against the Cleveland Browns provided multiple players on the team with one final chance to prove to the coaching staff that they deserve a spot on the 53-man roster for this season. Among them, Bears wide receiver Dante Pettis made the most out of his snaps played in the contest. […] The post Justin Fields sounds off on potential of a promising Bears WR ahead of 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Commanders release statement on rookie Brian Robinson getting shot

Washington Commanders fans got some scary news on Sunday night regarding their rookie running back Brian Robinson. According to multiple reports, Robinson was shot multiple times during an attempted robbery. Thankfully, Robinson did not suffer any life-threatening injuries. It’s still an incredibly scary sight for Washington fans. A few...
Rumor: The real reason why Mets failed to acquire Christian Vazquez ahead of MLB trade deadline

The New York Mets were among the more active clubs in completing moves ahead of this season’s MLB trade deadline. Mets general manager Billy Eppler orchestrated a total of five trades before the Aug. 2 deadline. In the weeks leading up to the MLB trade deadline, the Mets reportedly had an eye on bolstering their […] The post Rumor: The real reason why Mets failed to acquire Christian Vazquez ahead of MLB trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Judge drops truth bomb ahead of showdown with Shohei Ohtani, Angels

The New York Yankees are back to another skid after losing back-to-back games to the Oakland A’s, whose payroll is a drop in the bucket compared to what the Bronx Bombers are paying Aaron Judge and their superstar-laden roster this 2022 MLB season. Following their 4-1 defeat at the hands of Oakland Sunday night, Judge did not try to hide his true feelings about losing two games in a row to the A’s.
2022 Fantasy Baseball: Top 4 Waiver Wire Pick Ups for Week 20

We are almost there. The fantasy baseball players are but one week away in the majority of head-to-head leagues. That makes Week 20 the most important of the season for fantasy baseball managers. Many of my leagues have been tucked away one way or the other. But even I have two leagues where either a playoff spot or a first-round bye depend on the final regular season week.
