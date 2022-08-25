Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Prepaid Gas Cards of $150 or Transit Cards of $50 Are AvailableCadrene HeslopChicago, IL
This unique Chicago license plate is the first of its kind and is being auctioned offKath LeeChicago, IL
Fun For Less in Chicago: Museum of Science and Industry Free DaysLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
2022 NBA Draft Review: Chicago BullsAdrian HolmanChicago, IL
This popular steakburger and frozen custard chain is adding 6 more locations in ChicagolandJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Bob Melvin drops truth bomb on pitching after wasting Manny Machado, Juan Soto’s efforts
The San Diego Padres got big games from their prized bats but proved to be not enough for them to overcome the even hotter offense of the Kansas City Royals in a 15-7 road loss on Sunday. Manny Machado and Juan Soto were in the zone in that game, as they combined for five runs. Unfortunately, the Padres’ pitching staff simply did not have it, particularly the pair of Sean Manaea and Josh Hader.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone reveals immediate Harrison Bader timeline
The New York Yankees are rounding back into form just in time for the playoffs. After a terrible slump that saw them lose 24 of 36 games, they have slowly started coming back to their winning ways. A big part of that is the return of some of their key players from injury, such as […] The post Yankees manager Aaron Boone reveals immediate Harrison Bader timeline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Preseason Odds: Lions vs. Steelers prediction, odds and pick – 8/28/2022
Week 3 of preseason play is finally among us, which means that we are one step closer to NFL regular season action! The Detroit Lions will wrap up their preseason slate as they make the trip to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers. You know what time it is! Feel free to join us for our NFL preseason odds series, as our Lions-Steelers prediction and pick will be made.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts drops truth bomb on Max Muncy’s recent DH role
The Los Angeles Dodgers have had to deal with multiple injury woes as of late, and now, they may need to keep a close watch on another possible ailment concern. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts rolled out his lineup for the road matchup against the Miami Marlins on Saturday, which featured Max Muncy slotted in to […] The post Dodgers manager Dave Roberts drops truth bomb on Max Muncy’s recent DH role appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rich Hill pulls off insane feat seen only two players have done in past 122 years
Rich Hill is proving to be an ageless wonder in Major League Baseball. The man is still pitching in his 40s, and he had just put up his most impressive performance this season with the Boston Red Sox to date. Hill toed the rubber against the Tampa Bay Rays at home Saturday night and proceeded […] The post Rich Hill pulls off insane feat seen only two players have done in past 122 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ravens’ mascot carted off field with serious injury after brutal tackle
Last season, the Baltimore Ravens were the unanimous winners of the Injury Bowl. It felt like every single week, a player went down with a severe injury. Their defense was decimated to shreds, as most of their key playmakers were taken out. Even Lamar Jackson couldn’t escape the injury bug, as he missed a good chunk of the season.
Commanders rookie Brian Robinson reportedly shot multiple times in robbery attempt
Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson has reportedly been shot multiple times in an incident stemming from an attempted robbery, according to JP Finlay of NBC Sports. The injuries sustained by the running back are not considered to be life-threatening, per the report. Commanders rookie RB Brian Robinson has been shot multiple times in […] The post Commanders rookie Brian Robinson reportedly shot multiple times in robbery attempt appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Obviously extremely concerned’: Justin Verlander injury draws worrisome take from Astros teammate Alex Bregman
The Houston Astros have on absolute fire this season. After a so-so first few months, the reigning American League champions have bounced back in a huge way. Now, they are poised to take control of the AL again off the back of their insane pitching stability from guys like Justin Verlander and power from hitters.
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Athletics prediction, odds and pick – 8/28/2022
The New York Yankees will finish their four-game series with the Oakland Athletics on Sunday afternoon in Oakland. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Yankees-Athletics prediction and pick we have laid out below. The New York Yankees have...
Bills make decision on Matt Araiza amid gang-rape allegations ahead of preseason finale
Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza could see his NFL career end before it even begins. Araiza’s name was included in a lawsuit on Thursday as one of the members of a group who allegedly gang-raped a girl at San Diego State in 2021. By no surprise, he won’t play in the Bills’ preseason finale on Friday night, per Adam Schefter:
Trevor Bauer pitching NIL deals to college athletes while serving suspension
Trevor Bauer is a name baseball fans have not heard of for quite some time now following his temporary banishment from Major League Baseball. However, Bauer, who was handed a massive 324-game suspension without pay for his violation of MLB’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy, is making a bit of noise recently among college student-athletes.
‘Some ugly stuff out there’: Trey Lance gets brutally honest on disappointing showing in 49ers’ preseason loss to Texans
On paper, the San Francisco 49ers should be better than the Houston Texans. Based off of their past performances and their roster, the Bay Area squad should easily handle their opponents. However, their preseason game told a different story. In a shocking turn of events, the new-look San Francisco offense was shut out by the Texans.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phillies make crucial Brandon Marsh move amid MLB playoff race
The Philadelphia Phillies have reinstated Brandon Marsh from the 10-day injured list. Outfielder Bradley Zimmer was designated for assignment in a corresponding move. Marsh was acquired from the Los Angeles Angels ahead of the trade deadline. He’s a talented outfielder who features impressive potential at just 24-years old. Marsh’s activation comes right after the Phillies […] The post Phillies make crucial Brandon Marsh move amid MLB playoff race appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Justin Fields sounds off on potential of a promising Bears WR ahead of 2022 season
The Chicago Bears’ preseason finale against the Cleveland Browns provided multiple players on the team with one final chance to prove to the coaching staff that they deserve a spot on the 53-man roster for this season. Among them, Bears wide receiver Dante Pettis made the most out of his snaps played in the contest. […] The post Justin Fields sounds off on potential of a promising Bears WR ahead of 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Commanders release statement on rookie Brian Robinson getting shot
Washington Commanders fans got some scary news on Sunday night regarding their rookie running back Brian Robinson. According to multiple reports, Robinson was shot multiple times during an attempted robbery. Thankfully, Robinson did not suffer any life-threatening injuries. It’s still an incredibly scary sight for Washington fans. A few...
Rumor: The real reason why Mets failed to acquire Christian Vazquez ahead of MLB trade deadline
The New York Mets were among the more active clubs in completing moves ahead of this season’s MLB trade deadline. Mets general manager Billy Eppler orchestrated a total of five trades before the Aug. 2 deadline. In the weeks leading up to the MLB trade deadline, the Mets reportedly had an eye on bolstering their […] The post Rumor: The real reason why Mets failed to acquire Christian Vazquez ahead of MLB trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Aaron Judge drops truth bomb ahead of showdown with Shohei Ohtani, Angels
The New York Yankees are back to another skid after losing back-to-back games to the Oakland A’s, whose payroll is a drop in the bucket compared to what the Bronx Bombers are paying Aaron Judge and their superstar-laden roster this 2022 MLB season. Following their 4-1 defeat at the hands of Oakland Sunday night, Judge did not try to hide his true feelings about losing two games in a row to the A’s.
Viral ‘Ichiro Girl’ from 2010 reunites with Mariners legend during Hall of Fame induction
The Seattle Mariners honored one of their most legendary players last night in Ichiro Suzuki. The Japanese hitter was one of the biggest stars for the team in the 2000s. His all-around talent made him an extraordinary star. Every game day for Seattle had a guaranteed highlight clip from Ichiro.
Red Sox legend Pedro Martinez’ plea to Mets aces will annoy Boston fans
Pedro Martinez is a Boston Red Sox legend. That is an undeniable fact. The diminutive pitcher towered over his competition in his near-decade long stint in Beantown. It was in Fenway Park where people got to witness just how impressive he was. His World Series run with the team only served to cement his legacy further.
2022 Fantasy Baseball: Top 4 Waiver Wire Pick Ups for Week 20
We are almost there. The fantasy baseball players are but one week away in the majority of head-to-head leagues. That makes Week 20 the most important of the season for fantasy baseball managers. Many of my leagues have been tucked away one way or the other. But even I have two leagues where either a playoff spot or a first-round bye depend on the final regular season week.
MLB・
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
194K+
Followers
107K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0