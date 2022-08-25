ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stark County, OH

Fire hydrant theft caught on video in Ohio

By Danielle Cotterman, Nexstar Media Wire
 7 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ohio ( WJW ) — “I am at a loss to explain this one,” said a Stark County, Ohio, police chief.

The comment came after a fire hydrant that had been knocked over was stolen from a busy neighborhood.

And the crime was caught on a doorbell camera.

Police have now released that video hoping someone can help them identify the two suspects. The video shows two women loading the fire hydrant into the trunk of a gold Chevy.

According to a police report, the incident happened at about 1 p.m. on Aug. 6.

“Why one would think they could do it in the middle of the afternoon?” questioned Chief Andrew Turowski, who noted that the neighborhood is busy at that time of day.

The car had a dog, which appears to be a German shepard, in the back seat. The video also shows a dog in the yard of the home where the camera was located appearing to bark at the suspects.

