This is the most popular dog breed in California, according to study

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) – Just in time for National Dog Day tomorrow, Camp Bow Wow has released a list of the top five California dog breeds.

Camp Bow Wow is the largest dog day care in North America, and sorted data about over 400,000 pooches to gather an understanding of which breeds are most popular.

The five most popular Golden State dog breeds are:

WADEBRIDGE, ENGLAND – AUGUST 20: Molly, a seven-year-old labrador therapy dog takes a rest during her work shift soothing anxious children at a temporary NHS Covid vaccination centre on August 20, 2022 in Wadebridge, England. On account of the constant attention they receive, therapy dogs work a maximum two-hour shift before they are rested for the day. Due to an increase in Covid cases, face masks have once again become compulsory in all NHS hospitals and treatment centres in Cornwall. (Photo by Hugh Hastings/Getty Images)

Labrador Retriever German Shepherd Golden Retriever Goldendoodle Chihuahua

“Labs are very versatile and have a friendly, outgoing temperament,” Camp Bow Wow’s Animal Health and Behavioral Expert Erin Askeland stated in a press release. “They are great companions for both adventurous outdoor activities and relaxing at home. All of this makes them great family dogs.”

Askeland said, however, that you shouldn’t love man’s best friend just because of what breed you choose.

“While a dog’s breed can play into certain tendencies and behaviors, it’s important not to let the breed alone determine whether to bring a specific dog into your home,” Askeland stated. “At Camp Bow Wow, we love all breeds – including all the wonderful mixes we see each day – and believe every dog deserves a loving home. Animal shelters and rescues have many breeds and mixes that will make great additions to your family.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.