This is the most popular dog breed in California, according to study
SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) – Just in time for National Dog Day tomorrow, Camp Bow Wow has released a list of the top five California dog breeds.
Camp Bow Wow is the largest dog day care in North America, and sorted data about over 400,000 pooches to gather an understanding of which breeds are most popular.Can you remain anonymous when claiming California lottery winnings?
The five most popular Golden State dog breeds are:
- Labrador Retriever
- German Shepherd
- Golden Retriever
- Goldendoodle
- Chihuahua
“Labs are very versatile and have a friendly, outgoing temperament,” Camp Bow Wow’s Animal Health and Behavioral Expert Erin Askeland stated in a press release. “They are great companions for both adventurous outdoor activities and relaxing at home. All of this makes them great family dogs.”
Askeland said, however, that you shouldn’t love man’s best friend just because of what breed you choose.
“While a dog’s breed can play into certain tendencies and behaviors, it’s important not to let the breed alone determine whether to bring a specific dog into your home,” Askeland stated. “At Camp Bow Wow, we love all breeds – including all the wonderful mixes we see each day – and believe every dog deserves a loving home. Animal shelters and rescues have many breeds and mixes that will make great additions to your family.”Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.
Comments / 0