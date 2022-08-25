Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Related
Look: College Football Cheerleader Dance Is Going Viral
Utah State's cheerleaders are certainly ready for the college football season. . Week Zero kicked off on Saturday, with Utah State taking on UConn to open up the year. Utah State topped UConn, 31-20, to open up the season with a victory. While the Aggies looked good on the field,...
Look: NFL Cheerleader's Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos
The 2022 NFL regular season is less than two weeks away. At this time two weeks from Sunday, the NFL's first weekend of games will have fully kicked off. The NFL's cheerleaders are excited, too. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue featured some NFL cheerleaders several years ago. The 2022 NFL...
Colin Cowherd Has Honest Assessment Of Jordan Love's Preseason Performance
It's safe to say that Colin Cowherd isn't as impressed with how Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love has looked this season as head coach Matt LaFleur has. On Friday's edition of The Herd, Cowherd said he doesn't believe that LaFleur should have to "sell" the idea that Love is a good quarterback. He said that a quarterback is a lot like a great movie or a funny comedian - you should know it by seeing it.
Meet Jess Sims, Peloton fitness instructor and sports host joining ESPN College Gameday team
FITNESS fanatic Jess Sims will join the ESPN broadcast crew on college football this season. Instructor Sims will be part of the College Gameday build-up program every Saturday. Sims is an instructor for Peloton and also a sports reporter. She will join the likes of Rece Davis, Lee Corso, Kirk...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Some NFL teams knew about Matt Araiza incident before the draft, without knowing all details
Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said on Saturday that he had no idea Matt Araiza had been accused of rape when the Bills drafted Araiza. Beane then added that the league office didn’t know, and that he has reached out to people with other teams who have told him they knew nothing about the accusation, either.
Photos: Meet The Newest Member Of College GameDay, Jess Sims
ESPN's College GameDay will return this Saturday for its 36th season. There will be plenty of familiar faces on the show, such as Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and Chris 'The Bear' Fallica. There will also be a few newcomers on this year's season of College GameDay. Three weeks...
Tracking Packers' roster cuts down to 53 players
LB Ty Summers (Rob Demovsky): The 2019 seventh-round pick was a core special teamer during his first three seasons in Green Bay, but the Packers are suddenly deep at inside linebacker.
Bills Punter Matt Araiza Breaks Silence After Troubling Allegations
Earlier this week, troubling allegations against Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza emerged. Araiza and several other former San Diego State University football players were accused of gang-raping a 17-year-old girl last year. After remaining silent for a few days, Araiza released a prepared statement during the team's preseason finale. "The...
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Son of NFL legend Barry Sanders, Nicholas Sanders, joins Michigan State as a walk-on
The son of Detroit Lions legend and NFL Hall of Famer Barry Sanders is following in his father's athletic footsteps, but he is doing so in a different sport. Michigan State released its official 2022-23 roster on Friday, and Nicholas Sanders was listed among the players joining Tom Izzo's team.
Look: Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac Swing Video
Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac showed off her golf swing on social media this week. Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, has millions of followers due to her golf game. The former professional golfer showed off her swing...
GOLF・
NBC Sports
Report: 49ers have inquired about trade for interior O-lineman
If you were hoping the 49ers' preseason finale would help with any Trey Lance uncertainty, it didn’t. And San Francisco’s offensive line didn’t make it any easier. As all eyes were locked on the young QB during the 49ers' 17-0 loss to the Houston Texans on Thursday at NRG Stadium, it was hard not to notice how vulnerable the inexperienced O-line was.
Photos: Meet Erin Andrews' Longtime Husband, A Former Athlete
Erin Andrews and the Fox Sports family are gearing up for another NFL season. The longtime Fox Sports reporter had to watch her longtime co-workers, Troy Aikman and Joe Buck, depart for ESPN this summer, though she stayed put. Andrews has said that Aikman and Buck were like family to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Packers: Predicting which receivers make initial 53-man roster
The Green Bay Packers‘ next game is now Week 1 in Minnesota. The preseason is officially over for the Packers. The coaching staff has some tough decisions to make. That is especially true for the wide receiver group. The young core, outside of the veterans, had three games and...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Kate Upton Pool Workout Video
Kate Upton is making sure to eat up as many summer days as possible moving forward. The legendary Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model showed off her latest pool workout video on Instagram. "We all know the importance of rest and recovery, but @kateupton took it to a whole new level...
ESPN predicts every Pac-12 teams record
Some teams across the Pac-12 will not be pleased with how many wins they are projected to get in 2022
Golf.com
Top 100 Teacher: 1 key move that you can see in ‘every good golf swing’
If you’ve found yourself on GOLF.com, you’ve probably heard of the term weight shift by now. It happens in every golfer’s swing, no matter their level. Get it wrong, and it won’t just cost you power — it’ll make you more inconsistent, too. In...
GOLF・
GQMagazine
New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
948K+
Views
ABOUT
Look Sharp. Live Smart.http://gq.com
Comments / 0