It's safe to say that Colin Cowherd isn't as impressed with how Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love has looked this season as head coach Matt LaFleur has. On Friday's edition of The Herd, Cowherd said he doesn't believe that LaFleur should have to "sell" the idea that Love is a good quarterback. He said that a quarterback is a lot like a great movie or a funny comedian - you should know it by seeing it.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO