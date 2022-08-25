ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The Spun

Look: College Football Cheerleader Dance Is Going Viral

Utah State's cheerleaders are certainly ready for the college football season. . Week Zero kicked off on Saturday, with Utah State taking on UConn to open up the year. Utah State topped UConn, 31-20, to open up the season with a victory. While the Aggies looked good on the field,...
LOGAN, UT
The Spun

Look: NFL Cheerleader's Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

The 2022 NFL regular season is less than two weeks away. At this time two weeks from Sunday, the NFL's first weekend of games will have fully kicked off. The NFL's cheerleaders are excited, too. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue featured some NFL cheerleaders several years ago. The 2022 NFL...
NFL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Has Honest Assessment Of Jordan Love's Preseason Performance

It's safe to say that Colin Cowherd isn't as impressed with how Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love has looked this season as head coach Matt LaFleur has. On Friday's edition of The Herd, Cowherd said he doesn't believe that LaFleur should have to "sell" the idea that Love is a good quarterback. He said that a quarterback is a lot like a great movie or a funny comedian - you should know it by seeing it.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Bills Punter Matt Araiza Breaks Silence After Troubling Allegations

Earlier this week, troubling allegations against Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza emerged. Araiza and several other former San Diego State University football players were accused of gang-raping a 17-year-old girl last year. After remaining silent for a few days, Araiza released a prepared statement during the team's preseason finale. "The...
NFL
Justin Fields
The Spun

Look: Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac Swing Video

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac showed off her golf swing on social media this week. Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, has millions of followers due to her golf game. The former professional golfer showed off her swing...
GOLF
NBC Sports

Report: 49ers have inquired about trade for interior O-lineman

If you were hoping the 49ers' preseason finale would help with any Trey Lance uncertainty, it didn’t. And San Francisco’s offensive line didn’t make it any easier. As all eyes were locked on the young QB during the 49ers' 17-0 loss to the Houston Texans on Thursday at NRG Stadium, it was hard not to notice how vulnerable the inexperienced O-line was.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Photos: Meet Erin Andrews' Longtime Husband, A Former Athlete

Erin Andrews and the Fox Sports family are gearing up for another NFL season. The longtime Fox Sports reporter had to watch her longtime co-workers, Troy Aikman and Joe Buck, depart for ESPN this summer, though she stayed put. Andrews has said that Aikman and Buck were like family to...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Kate Upton Pool Workout Video

Kate Upton is making sure to eat up as many summer days as possible moving forward. The legendary Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model showed off her latest pool workout video on Instagram. "We all know the importance of rest and recovery, but @kateupton took it to a whole new level...
CELEBRITIES
