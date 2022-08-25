Read full article on original website
Noxious weeds eat away at Idaho landscape, removal costs state $300 million each year.
TWIN FALLS — A botanist was hiking in the Boise foothills this spring when she was stopped in her tracks. She saw a plant didn’t belong. She discovered a patch of cogongrass, an invasive species never before found in the state. It was disheartening news in the constant battle against noxious weeds and invasive species — the global invasive species database lists cogongrass among the top 10 worst weeds in the world and has infested much of the southeastern U.S. The grass grows quickly and threatens native plants.
Oregon workers need the Snake River dams
Oregon working families are caught in the tightening vice of inflation, paying record sums for gasoline, utilities, groceries and other necessities. Despite healthy wage gains, the median wage for working Oregonians, when adjusted for inflation, is declining. Working Oregonians can afford less now than they could a year ago. Economist Milton Friedman called inflation “the cruelest tax” because it saps buying power from consumers. Oregonians need the cruelty to end, and now.
Quality Concerns hit Idaho Grain Crop
Reports of low test weight and sprout damage have tempered once lofty expectations for this season’s wheat and barley crops in southern and eastern Idaho. Juliet Marshall, a University of Idaho plant pathologist and head of the Department of Plant Sciences, conducts wheat and barley variety trials in Kimberly, Rupert, Aberdeen, Soda Springs, Idaho Falls, Ririe and Tetonia. At each location, she’s seen crop quality problems associated with kernels accumulating starch amid excessive heat, compounded by untimely rains and hail late in the season.
$50 million in grants for Idaho families will become available in September
IDAHO FALLS (IdahoEdNews.org) — Grant applications for Idaho families hoping for financial aid for educational resources will be available starting mid-September, the State Board of Education announced last week. Created earlier this year by Gov. Brad Little and the Legislature, the $50 million Empowering Parents grant program is modeled...
Oregon governor invokes emergency act, authorities order evacuations amid 4,700-acre wildfire
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (D) invoked the state’s Emergency Conflagration Act on Saturday after a massive fire erupted in southwest Oregon. The Rum Creek Fire poses a “threat to life, safety, and property,” according to Brown’s declaration, qualifying for additional resources provided by the state. “It...
US seeks to invalidate Idaho water rights forfeiture laws
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — BOISE -- U.S. officials are seeking to invalidate Idaho laws passed over the last five years that create a path through the Idaho Department of Water Resources for ranchers to take control of federal public land instream water rights with a state-approved forfeiture procedure. The...
Youngkin announces plan to reverse law requiring Virginia to phase out gas vehicles by 2035
Virginia is in an agreement to follow California's emissions standards as part of a bill passed in 2021 under former Governor Ralph Northam, according to the Associated Press. On Thursday, Aug. 25, The California Resources Board put the state on track to completely phase out new vehicles not powered by hydrogen or electricity by 2035.
Lumber prices soar, then abruptly fade: ‘I hesitate to say it was a windfall for anybody’
Oregon forest products companies have endured a wild stretch over the past two years, with lumber prices quintupling during the pandemic and then fading back to something close to normal. The extreme price swings are another sign of the supply chain chaos and economic upheaval that accompanied COVID-19. Soaring lumber...
These are the Kooks Behind Idaho’s Proposed Wind Farms
The radical environmentalists who burned down sawmills, drove spikes into trees, and destroyed Hummer dealerships 30 years ago are now firmly entrenched in government. Think Tracy Stone-Manning. She’s the current Director of the Bureau of Land Management. She used to brag about spiking trees, which was a serious hazard to the loggers of the time. The kook-a-loos on the left prefer the trees over people. They view the latter as a weed or invasive species.
Affordable housing situation is ‘dire’ for Idahoans
Housing advocates across Idaho say the need for housing is dire, with many individuals living in cars and being evicted or priced out of their homes on a daily basis, and they are calling on Idaho’s Congressional delegation to take action at the federal level to increase affordable housing support. The Idaho Asset Building Network held a press conference on Thursday morning to highlight its efforts to urge federal and state policymakers to enact long-term housing solutions. Representatives from Saint Alphonsus Health System, the Idaho...
Idaho brought hundreds of Afghans to safety. Will they be allowed to stay?
Toddlers and young children skipped through the hallways of the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho in Nampa the evening of Aug. 18. They came and went from a packed banquet room, where their parents and families shared dinner, fresh baklava and tea, and talked about their former home, Afghanistan, and their current home, Idaho. Most of the people in the room were Afghan refugees or military veterans — or both. ...
Oregon fines construction firm just $5,400 after worker death, continuing state’s trend of small fines for unsafe companies
Santos Amador Chacon Geminiano and a coworker were compacting gravel at the bottom of a sloped street in West Linn on Jan. 3 when the driver of a heavy-duty loader bringing gravel to the two men realized neither the brakes nor horn were working. The driver desperately jerked the wheel...
Oregon scientists are proposing to place more wolves and beavers on western federal lands
Oregon State University scientists have proposed to populate western federal lands with more beavers and wolves in order to restore ecological balance. “Rewilding the American West” is a bold proposal that identifies 11 federally owned reserves in the Western United States for wolf and beaver restoration, a process that could improve degraded land and save dozens of threatened and endangered species.
Oregon Plans To Phase Out New Gas Vehicles ‘like California, Washington’! Will The Oregon New Gas Policy Be Helpful?
With new gas vehicles completely phased out by 2035, both California and Washington made it clear Thursday that they want to enforce stricter emissions limits over the coming ten years. Although not necessary in the same stage of development as its two neighbors, Oregon might eventually do the same. KGW...
GOVERNOR DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY DUE TO IMMINENT THREAT OF WILDFIRES
On Saturday, Governor Kate Brown declared a state of emergency due to the imminent threat of wildfire across Oregon. A release said much of the state continues to experience high temperatures, wind, storms with dry lightning and persistent drought. With the extended forecast calling for continued warm and dry conditions – and with many parts of the state in drought emergencies – Brown said the threat of wildfire in Oregon is imminent.
BLM Approves First Application for Underground Storage of Carbon Dioxide
In a significant milestone in the Biden-Harris administration’s efforts to combat the climate crisis, the Bureau of Land Management has approved ExxonMobil Corporation’s proposal to sequester carbon deep underground in Lincoln and Sweetwater counties, Wyoming. This is the first project of its kind to be approved on BLM-managed lands.
SW Oregon wildfire grows rapidly, destroys several structures
MERLIN, Ore. (AP) — A wildfire in remote southwest Oregon continued its rapid spread through a rural area and destroyed several structures, after forcing evacuations and prompting the state to take command of efforts to contain the blaze, officials said Sunday. The Rum Creek Fire has burned 9,500 acres...
Canada-based business doing exploratory drilling for precious metals in eastern Idaho
DUBOIS – A Toronto-based company is searching for evidence of gold, silver and other precious minerals on a 17,000-acre site by Kilgore in Clark County in hopes of eventually building a mine. Excellon Idaho Gold Inc. is the company leading the search and Phil Bandy, its senior project manager,...
Counties with the oldest homes in Idaho
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Idaho using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Following California’s lead, Oregon exploring ban on gas-powered vehicles
As California adopts the nation’s strictest law to transition to zero-emissions vehicles in the next decade, Oregon officials say they’re set to follow suit. The California law bans the sale of new gasoline-powered cars, trucks and SUVs in the state by 2035 as a way to drastically cut greenhouse gas emissions. It also requires car manufacturers to produce more hydrogen- or electric-powered vehicles.
