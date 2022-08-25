Read full article on original website
Photos: A stormy Market After Dark in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Rain, and lightning, dampened the middle of the 2022 Market After Dark in downtown Cedar Rapids. Lightning spotted just before 8:30 p.m. led organizers to delay the live entertainment until the storm had passed. The event, from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, resumed after the storm delay, but some market-goers had already headed home due to the rain.
Photos: Kevin Kinney’s Barbecue Bash
Campaign volunteer Dominic Patathie guides parking during the Kinney Summer BBQ Bash at the Kinney Family Farm in Oxford, Iowa on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Democratic candidate Kevin Kinney, D-Iowa, is running for Iowa Senate, District 39.
Iowa cities struggle to remove dying ash trees
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A three-story mature ash tree hangs over Sara Turnquist’s property in Iowa City. It has shaded her children’s play dates, meetups with neighbors and driveway basketball games for years. The once-luscious tree is now dying thanks to the invasive emerald ash borer...
A great chocolate peanut butter cup recipe is in this Fareway Cooking Segment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer shares a great chocolate peanut butter cup recipe in this Fareway Cooking Segment. Mix the creamy peanut butter, honey, and oats in a pan. Scoop the mixture into either a muffin tin, or a mini muffin tin. Spread the melted chocolate onto the...
A Tiny Iowa Town Has A Massive $1.2 Million House You Can Buy
If owning a cabin has been a dream of yours, then we have good news for you. There is a home that has the feel of a luxurious Wisconsin cabin for sale and shortly, you'll see why. It will cost you a pretty penny, but it will give you those outdoor living vibes you've been wanting in a home. The other plus is that it's really close to the Quad Cities.
No injuries in Burlington school fire
The Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments were called to Sunnyside Elementary School, 2040 Sunnyside Avenue in Burlington, at about 12:29 p.m. on Thursday, August 25 for a report of smoke in classrooms. Firefighters arrived at 12:33 to find the fire alarms activated and the school already evacuated. They found light smoke in classrooms in […]
Iowa Gas Prices in Historic Drop, Why do They Still Stink?
Man, once upon a time gas was almost $5 a gallon in Iowa. Oooh, that was rough. There, that's a sentence I hope to one day tell my kids. Why? Because that would mean we never get there again. Right now, gas in eastern Iowa ranges from $3.15/gallon to the...
Value of Moline-based Industrial Engineering company Deere & Co. (DE:NYQ) fell 33.2% on Aug. 24
Rock Island County Sheriff tweeted the following: "Choose a career that can make a real difference in your community! Applications for #RIPD police officer are being accepted through the end of Friday, Sept 9th.rigov.org/298/Police-EmpAgility and Written testing will follow on Saturday,... Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 14:15. How high did Moline...
Don Hummer Trucking Donates Truck, Trailer to Hawkeye Community College Truck Driver Training Program
WATERLOO–Don Hummer Trucking in Cedar Rapids has donated a 2019 Kenworth T680 automatic transmission truck and trailer to Hawkeye Community College for use in its Class A Commercial Drivers License (CDL) training program. “We understand that it is critical to support entry-level training, including donating equipment to schools like...
The Last Time a High School Football Game At Kinnick Stadium Was…
Back on August 2nd, a co-worker of mine wrote about the Clash at Kinnick. Iowa City High and Liberty High will get to open up their 2022 football season playing on the field that holds so many memories for so many Hawkeye football fans and Iowans in general. For these two rival schools, this will be the fifth time these teams have met with the series tied at 2-2.
Officials break ground on new Burlington Amtrak project
BURLINGTON, Iowa — It's a plan that is years in the making. Thursday, Aug. 25, officials with the City of Burlington and Amtrak finally broke ground on the multi-million dollar investment at the Burlington Station. Talks between Amtrak and the city started nearly a decade ago. The $11.5 million...
Pursuit ends at Cedar Rapids interchange, temporarily blocking ramp
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Part of an interchange between two highways is closed on Thursday evening due to emergency vehicles. The eastbound onramp, carrying traffic from northbound U.S. Highway 151, also known as Williams Boulevard SW, to U.S. Highway 30 eastbound, is closed. A Cedar Rapids Police vehicle blocked the ramp, and several other law enforcement vehicles were present based on the view from a camera from the Iowa Department of Transportation.
2 seriously injured in rural crash Saturday night
Two people were seriously injured Saturday night in a rural Scott County crash, according to a news release. Shortly before 8:45 p.m. Saturday, the Scott Emergency Communications Center (SECC) received an emergency call for a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of 70th Avenue and 160th Street in rural Scott County.
FIRST ALERT DAY for strong to severe storms 8-28-22 until 6 PM
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- **FIRST ALERT DAY from 1 PM until 6 PM for strong to severe storms***. The Storm Prediction Center has put much of the TV6 viewing area at a MARGINAL to SLIGHT (level 1 to LEVEL 2) risk for the possibility of severe storms today, mainly during the afternoon and early evening hours. Storms are already starting to strengthen mainly west of the Mississippi River, moving east. Some of these storms have the potential to become strong to severe. The main threats will be damaging winds, hail, brief heavy rain, and isolated tornadoes, mainly in our northern and eastern counties.
Strong storms are expected through this evening
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and thunderstorms have redeveloped over eastern Iowa this afternoon. They are expected to last into this evening. A severe thunderstorm watch is now in effect for parts of eastern Iowa until 8 PM. This includes the cities of Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, and Waterloo.
Fairfield man guilty of lesser charge in girlfriend's death
COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa — A southeast Iowa jury has returned a guilty verdict against a Fairfield man accused of using a 26-foot U-Haul truck to murder his girlfriend. Derrick Maynard, of Fairfield, was originally charged with second-degree murder in connection with a May 2020 crash in Columbus Junction, Iowa, that killed Megan Reid, 29, also of Fairfield.
Johnson County encourages residents to review the State of Iowa Broadband Availability Map
Johnson County residents are encouraged to review their broadband availability and provide input through a new map released by the State of Iowa. The Broadband Availability Map identifies broadband coverage by individual address locations, showing whether broadband service greater or equal to 100 megabits per second download speed and 20 megabits per second upload speed is available. Johnson County residents are invited to review the map and submit a challenge if broadband information about their household is incorrect by September 2nd.
Man dead after vehicle pursuit ends in Davenport crash
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A motorcycle driver is dead after crashing into a car while being pursued by Iowa State Police, according to an ISP sergeant. Police say they were pursuing a man due to him driving at high speeds of over 100 mph. At 9:55p, the driver crashed into the back of a white Ford Fusion, near the intersection of Fairmount Street, and River Drive. According to ISP, a woman sustained minor injuries but she refused medical services. The man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Iowa football adds nonconference game vs. MAC opponent to future schedule
Iowa football is gearing up to begin the 2022 college football season. With just about a week to go to the season opener, the program also announced a game has been added to a future schedule. Friday morning, the Hawkeyes announced the team will face Western Michigan. That nonconference matchup...
2 who died in Duck Creek crash identified
UPDATE: The five people involved in the SUV crash into Duck Creek on Monday that killed two people are a mother and her four children, according to Davenport Police. The mother who died in the crash is Ashley Taylor, 31, of Davenport. The 12-year-old passenger who died is Andre Grady.
