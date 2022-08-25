DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- **FIRST ALERT DAY from 1 PM until 6 PM for strong to severe storms***. The Storm Prediction Center has put much of the TV6 viewing area at a MARGINAL to SLIGHT (level 1 to LEVEL 2) risk for the possibility of severe storms today, mainly during the afternoon and early evening hours. Storms are already starting to strengthen mainly west of the Mississippi River, moving east. Some of these storms have the potential to become strong to severe. The main threats will be damaging winds, hail, brief heavy rain, and isolated tornadoes, mainly in our northern and eastern counties.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 16 HOURS AGO