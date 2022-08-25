Read full article on original website
Related
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties Aug. 28, 2022
Anthony F. Grassetti Sr., Maria G. Grassetti and Maria Grassetti to Maitri Patel, 32 Alexander Drive, $465,000. Fitzgerald Home Solutions LLC, to Tiffany L. Gibson, Tiffany Gibson, Joshua R. Fanion and Joshua Fanion, 30 Tom St., $305,000.
WNYT
Boat fire on Berkshire County Reservoir
Crews were busy putting out a fire on a boat on the Otis Reservoir in Berkshire County. This photo comes to us from our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle.
WNYT
Crews respond to two accidents in under two hours in North Adams
Emergency crews in Berkshire County responded to two serious car crashes in North Adams within two hours of each other. The first happened on Church Street, near the south view cemetery, after a driver crashed into a tree just before two o’clock. Our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle...
westernmassnews.com
Local woman buys Springfield girl brand-new bike after theft
School districts facing staffing challenges ahead of new academic year. Students begin fall move-in at two Springfield colleges. Students begin fall move-in at two Springfield colleges. Friday storms cause some damage to parts of western Mass. Updated: 9 hours ago. Friday storms cause some damage to parts of western Mass.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Community Preservation Committee tours new walking path at Springfield’s Venture Pond; Sixteen Acres hidden fishing hole eyed for more recreational uses
SPRINGFIELD -- If you’ve never seen Venture Pond in Sixteen Acres, you are probably not alone. “It’s probably something that’s not well known in Springfield,” said Robert McCarroll of the Community Preservation Committee. The pond is tucked in just off Wilbraham Road just east of Western...
Lost dog: Westminster police search for owner of husky found near Cumberland Farms
Westminster police are searching for the owners of a lost husky dog found by during the early morning hours of Sunday near Cumberland Farms at 68 Main Street. Police released a photo of the dog on Facebook on Sunday morning that was shared more than 200 times. “We found this...
PhillyBite
The Best Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts
Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
Half-marathon will race down rail trail to benefit Westfield Boys & Girls Club
WESTFIELD — People of all ages will run a new route through Westfield and Southwick on Sept. 10 as the Boys & Girls Club hosts the 27th edition of the Westfield Half-Marathon. Those who don’t wish to run the whole 13.1 miles can opt for 10K (6.2 miles) or...
IN THIS ARTICLE
valleyadvocate.com
A stunning sight: Easthampton man commissions dragon painting on his downtown home as an anniversary gift
Stephen Parmenter married his wife Nina on a special, palindromic date: Nov. 11, 2011. Read another way: 11/11/11. So as the couple’s 11th anniversary approaches, Parmenter knew his anniversary gift to his wife had to be special. Nina is originally from Vietnam, having grown up in the area near Ha Long Bay. The name Ha Long means “descending dragon” in Vietnamese, so that’s exactly what Parmenter decided to get her: a dragon.
Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?
I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won off ticket bought at Stop & Shop in Westfield
A $1 million prize was won off of a lottery ticket bought at Stop & Shop in Westfield Wednesday. The prize was off of the game “50X The Money.” There are four remaining $1 million tickets, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery’s website. There were also three...
franklincountynow.com
Life Flight Requested After Accident On Mohawk Trail
(Greenfield, MA) Just after 12 p.m. Saturday, August 27th there was a multi-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle on the Mohawk Trail by the rotary in Greenfield. There are reported injuries with a life flight requested. A landing zone was established at Greenfield Middle School. More details to come.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theberkshireedge.com
Berkshire region real estate sales
10 Crandall Street: Bryan Phillips of Adams to Janice L. Bordelon, $193,000 on 08/12/2022. 82-84 Friend Street: Paul M. Richardson and Vicki L. Richardson of Adams to Mandy L. Shephard, $145,000 on 08/08/2022. Alford. 16 Whites Hill Road: Suzanne F. Rosenberg of Alford to Neal S. Simon and Joyce M....
thecrazytourist.com
15 Best Things to Do in Chicopee (MA)
On the east bank of the Connecticut River, Chicopee is just upstream from Springfield and part of the metro area. In the 19th century the banks of the Chicopee River were an industrial hotbed, lined with an unusual assortment of factories, from textile mills to paper mills and brass and iron foundries.
Western Massachusetts agricultural fairs bring citizens together and tradition to life (Editorial)
Absence can make the heart grow fonder, and fairs that have been part of Western Massachusetts for decades or even longer are no exception. The Littleville, Westfield and Hardwick Community fairs have already delivered wonderful community fun over the past few weeks. Today, the gates will open for the latest edition of the Cummington Fair. The Three County and Blandford fairs will arrive on Labor Day weekend, and Belchertown and Franklin County fairs, along with the most spectacular of all, the Eastern States Exposition, are lined up for later in September.
westernmassnews.com
Longmeadow native in search of new liver after decades-long battle with rare disease
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One Longmeadow native is in search of a new liver, following a years-long battle with a rare, chronic liver disease that he first was diagnosed with when he was just 6 years old. Western Mass News spoke with Jack Bresnahan, now 30 years old, on what...
Jake Oliveira, Sydney Levin-Epstein contest Democratic primary in Hampden, Hampshire and Worcester Senate District
Political and congressional staffer Sydney Levin-Epstein, of Longmeadow, and current state Rep. Jacob R. “Jake” Oliveira, of Ludlow, are running in the Democratic primary for the state Senate seat being vacated by four-term incumbent Eric P. Lesser. The primary is Sept. 6 and open to Democrats and those...
westernmassnews.com
One person sent to hospital in bicycle accident on Chestnut Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Police in Springfield responded to an accident involving a person on a bike and pedestrian Saturday night. That incident happened just after 9:00 p.m. on Chestnut Street. When Western Mass News crews arrived on scene, they saw a portion of Chestnut Street blocked off. Officials said one...
‘Space for students to try different things’: Camp Atwater marks 100 years of operation
NORTH BROOKFIELD — “They have opportunities to do things here that they might not necessarily have back home,” explains Jawad Brown. “This is the space for students to try different things but also have the space to do something that they’re already interested in.”. Brown...
Amazon set to close 5 warehouses in Massachusetts due to company overgrowth
Amazon plans to close five of its Massachusetts delivery warehouses due to the company’s overgrowth during the COVID pandemic, a spokesperson told the Boston Globe. Caitlin McLaughlin, a spokesperson for Amazon, told Globe reporters that the company’s delivery warehouses in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph and Mansfield will all be closing.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
81K+
Followers
61K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0