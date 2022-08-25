THE FOLLOWING ARE VERMILION COUNTY STATE’S ATTORNEY RELEASES. Pierre Miller, formerly of Danville, Illinois, was sentenced to six and a half years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offense of Domestic Battery – Subsequent Offense, a class two felony. The sentence shall be followed by four years of Mandatory Supervised Release (i.e., Parole). Miller was sentenced as a class two felon because he had at least four prior Domestic Battery convictions.

DANVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO