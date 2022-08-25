Read full article on original website
Seriously 1234
3d ago
Well where are the parents…..oh that’s right …..they don’t care where the youngsters are just don’t bother them. It’s the rest of us that worry about them.
Related
Coroner identifies shooting victim
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has released the name of a 36-year-old man who was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning. Northrup identified the victim as Oscar D. Mallett of Champaign and said he died from the multiple gunshot wounds he received during the shooting. An autopsy will be conducted […]
Students and business owners react to weekend Campustown shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Two students share the moments after hearing there was a shooting in Campustown. “It was definitely just kind of scary, I would say. My heart dropped for a little bit,” Maya Cornejo, a student at the U of I said. She was near the area of Saturday morning’s shooting at Third […]
U of I Police investigating on-campus robbery
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police Department is investigating a robbery that happened on campus early Sunday morning. The robbery happened at 12:52 a.m. near Wright and Healey Streets. Officers said that a man walked up to a female U of I student on the sidewalk and pushed her to the ground. […]
Man dead in overnight Danville shooting
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 31-year-old Danville man is dead after he was shot multiple times overnight. The shooting happened in the area of Cherry and Hazel Streets around 3:39 a.m. on Sunday. Danville Police Sergeant Eric Olson said that officers received a report of shots being fired and found the man inside a home. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wglt.org
Frustration lingers as Jelani Day's family and supporters gather for celebration of life on 1-year anniversary
A celebration of life for late Illinois State University graduate student Jelani Day on Saturday night resembled a spiritual revival, a rally, a memorial and a party with music, food and dancing. The event at ISU’s Bone Student Center was to remember Jelani Day, a 25-year-old from Danville who was...
Two 24-year-olds shot in Campustown overnight
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Two 24-year-old Danville men were shot after a fight broke out between multiple people early Saturday morning. Champaign Police Department responded to a shooting near the intersection of Third and Green Streets around 1:30 a.m. Officials say a 24-year-old male had a non-life threatening injury to his leg. Another 24-year-old male was […]
6 years for Danville man for Domestic Battery
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)–A Danville man was sentenced last week to 6 years for domestic battery. On February 24, officials said the court heard evidence that ultimately convicted Timothy Sutton. According to officials, he violently attacked two people with a hammer. He attacked them as they were returning to their homes. Officials said, “The victims […]
36-year-old man dies after shooting in parking lot
UPDATE: Champaign Police arrested 32-year-old Neilmyer Anderson of Champaign in the 1500 block of North Lincoln Avenue in Urbana on Saturday. Police said he made a brief attempt to flee before being arrested. He’s been arrested on a murder charge. Police said they found a gun on him. Anderson is now in custody at the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Former Danville Residents Miller, Lewis, Sutton Receive Sentences
THE FOLLOWING ARE VERMILION COUNTY STATE’S ATTORNEY RELEASES. Pierre Miller, formerly of Danville, Illinois, was sentenced to six and a half years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offense of Domestic Battery – Subsequent Offense, a class two felony. The sentence shall be followed by four years of Mandatory Supervised Release (i.e., Parole). Miller was sentenced as a class two felon because he had at least four prior Domestic Battery convictions.
newschannel20.com
4 people charged in 2014 Champaign murder
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — On December 22, 2014, at approximately 1:10 A.M., Champaign Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting at a residence in the 400-block of Brookwood Drive. Upon arrival, officers located evidence of a shooting and two victims. One of the victims at the scene was 40-year-old Rashidi Overstreet of Champaign, who was found to be deceased. The second victim received non-life-threatening wounds and made a full recovery.
WAND TV
Arrest made in Champaign July 5 shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - An arrest has been made in a July 5 shooting in Champaign. At 7:35 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, officers from the Champaign Police Department were called to the 1600 block of West University Avenue for a report of a shooting with injury. Officers found a...
wcsjnews.com
Jelani Day: One year later, yet no arrests
One year ago today, Jelani Day disappeared. Eleven days went by before his body was found, three weeks before the identity was confirmed. The 25-year-old Illinois State graduate student from Danville was located in the Illinois River near the Route 251 bridge in Peru. That set off a protest in that town and the family taking issue over the slow multi-agency police investigation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shots fired lead to man sentenced
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was sentenced to 10-and-a-half years for possession of a weapon by a felon. On April 4, 2021, several people reported shots fired from the intersection of East Williams and Pennsylvania streets. Danville Police found the suspect and his car after a description was given to 911. The DPD said […]
Man arrested in connection to shooting said officials
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police officers said they arrested a man on Thursday in connection to a drive-by shooting on July 5. A man was shot in the stomach while driving his car by University Avenue and South Fair Street on July 5. Officers said he left his car after crashing it into a […]
Man sentenced for trying to strangle woman
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– A Danville man was sentenced to 6.5 years for domestic battery. On August 24, Circuit Judge Charles Hall sentenced Pierre Miller for an argument that resulted in him attempting to choke a woman. Officials said the victim tried to get away, but Miller grabbed her and threw her to the ground. […]
Four arrested in connection to 2014 murder
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Four people have been arrested in connection to a murder that happened almost eight years ago. The Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office charged all four suspects with at least one count of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder. The suspects are: Peter Campbell, 45 of Champaign Dylon Cann, […]
23-year-old recovering after being shot
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)- A 23-year-old man is recovering after being shot in the arm. The initial investigation indicates there was a large fight in the area when shots were fired. CPD responded to Cynthia and Anita Drive. Upon arrival, police found the victim and rendered medical aid until he was taken to the hospital. He […]
Bittersweet day for family of shooting victim
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Four men were arrested in connection to the shooting death of Rashidi Overstreet, letting the family breathe a small sigh of relief. “Today is a bitter sweet moment. Today I can say I’m relieved,” Jaineka Brown, his sister, said. “I’m feeling overwhelmed, because it’s been a long time coming,” Linda Turnbull, […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Man, 31, Found Shot Dead at Home in 100 Block of Cherry in Danville; Police Seek Information
A 31-year-old Danville man was found deceased, shot multiple times, inside a residence in the 100 block of Cherry Street in Danville at approximately 3:39 AM Sunday morning, August 28th. Officers had already been called to the residence about two hours earlier for a report of a loud party, and had observed multiple people there. They returned upon a report of shots fired.
Crime Stoppers helps solve 6 cases
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is recognizing a successful month to achieve victory over violence. Board members say $10,500 will be awarded to anonymous tipsters, who came forward with information to help authorities track down wanted criminals. Crime Stoppers recently raised reward amounts for tipsters, and that has created more of an […]
