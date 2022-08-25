Read full article on original website
Herald Community Newspapers
Community Band keeps decades of tradition
The Valley Stream Community Band and Community Orchestra capped off their final performances at the village’s annual summer concert series last month. The band and the orchestra are composed of musicians of all ages from high school students to near centenarians. Teachers from the Valley Stream Central High School Summer Music program also enlisted students to take part in the community orchestra and band as they rubbed shoulders with a number of amateur, professional or semi-professional musicians.
Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State
As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
msn.com
How Many Students Should Be In a Classroom? Gov. Hochul Looks to Cap NY Class Sizes
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul hinted that she may look to pass a bill that would put a cap on class sizes throughout the state. "I am inclined to be supportive. I just have to work out a few more details with the mayor," Hochul said on Friday. The cap...
Feast of Mother Cabrini Festival returns following pandemic pause
The food was back and people enjoyed the rides at the Suffolk County Community College celebration after the pandemic put the festival on pause for the past couple of years.
Herald Community Newspapers
Village art students showcase their best
A lively crowd of art lovers and village dignitaries gathered at the Community Center’s Burgundy Room turned art gallery reception last Friday. On display was the artwork of nearly a dozen amateur student artists from the Valley Stream Recreation Department’s Adult Art Class last Friday. This year’s batch...
yonkerstimes.com
MGM-Empire City Casino Presents $100K+ in Grants to Local Westchester Nonprofits
Eight area nonprofits benefit from MGM Resorts employee and guest-driven Community Grants Program. Empire City Casino by MGM Resorts (“Empire City”) donated $102,000 to eight local nonprofit organizations through multiple grant funding opportunities. Grants were distributed to organizations providing services in the core MGM Resorts philanthropy areas. These areas include food insecurity programs that provide access to nutritious meals, educational programs that support academic success, workforce development initiatives providing educational and training programs to prepare individuals for sustainable career opportunities and a new initiative this year, the homelessness initiative, to support organizations making an impact in combating homelessness in our surrounding communities.
New York parents will need to apply for free or reduced meals this school year
NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York parents will once again need to submit applications with their school district in order for their children to receive free or reduced-price meals this academic year. Since March 2020, federal pandemic-era waivers provided free meals to all public school students in New York State, regardless of economic status, but […]
Second Yonkers movie campus moves ahead with school lease approval
The plan to create a second movie and television production studio campus in Yonkers has started to become reality with the signing of a lease for a significant element of what’s intended to be included on the new campus. The production center would be built at the former Rising Ground property on Hawthorne Street.
longisland.com
Famous Food Festival Celebrates Post-COVID Return at Tanger Outlets in Deer Park August 26-28
After being forced to sit on the sidelines in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic – and only being able to run one event in 2021 – the Famous Food Festival celebrates the return of its full thrice-annual schedule starting this weekend – August 26-28 – at the Tanger Outlets in Deer Park (order tickets HERE), allowing the opportunity for attendees to taste a plethora of delicious and delectable culinary wares from around the world, without having to leave the confines of Long Island.
East End Full Show: 1760 Homestead Farm, Jamesport Farm Brewery, Lenny Bruno Farm
Doug Geed visits some farms on the East End, including the "biggest little farm on the North Fork."
Suffolk police announce increased patrols in school zones ahead of school year
Police are encouraging schools to enroll in its Share and RAVE programs to notify officers quickly in case of an emergency.
qchron.com
2022-23 NYC Public School calendar
Calendar is courtesy of the NYC DOE website: schools.nyc.gov. Note: Parent-Teacher conference dates are citywide, however, please check with your school for changes. For testing dates and other events, visit schools.nyc.gov/calendar. SEPT. 8, 2022 THURSDAY FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL FOR ALL STUDENTS. Sept. 15 Thursday Evening Parent-Teacher conferences: elementary schools...
fox5ny.com
Long Island meatpacker accused of tampering with food
NEW YORK - A Long Island woman working as a meatpacker was arrested after authorities say she tampered with food that was set to go out for retail consumption. According to the Nassau County Police Department, Karen Palacios Gutierrez, 38, of Hempstead, was at work for The Ava Companies on the evening of August 25.
Herald Community Newspapers
LI Cares food pantry set to open doors on Valley Stream's downtown
A retail storefront along Rockaway Avenue in Valley Stream sits empty for now, but come November, the building will once again open its doors within the village’s business district. But not as an upscale boutique or a trendy new office space. The 2,600-square-foot structure will serve as an onsite emergency food pantry facility run by the Freeport-based regional food bank, Long Island Cares.
fox5ny.com
Suffolk County schools step up safety after recent mass shootings
In the wake of the tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, school districts across the nation are taking extra steps to increase safety for the new school year. FOX 5 NY takes a look at some of the tools being used in Suffolk County.
Massapequa Coast receives pendants for making it to the Little League World Series
They may not have won the World Series, but the Massapequa Coast Little Leaguers scored some very special gifts from Good Old Gold Jewlery to mark their amazing accomplishment.
nychealthandhospitals.org
NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County Again Recognized as a Level 1 Trauma Center from the American College of Surgeons
The trauma center at NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County has been recognized again as a Level 1 Trauma Center by the American College of Surgeons’ Committee on Trauma’s Verification Review Committee. This achievement underscores the trauma center’s dedication to providing optimal care for injured patients. Established by the American College of Surgeons in 1987, the Consultation/Verification Program for Hospitals promotes the development of trauma centers that provide not only the hospital resources necessary for trauma care, but also the entire spectrum of care to address the needs of all injured patients, from before the patient enters the hospital through rehabilitation.
Car break-ins reported in East Meadow and Bellmore
A News 12 Long Island viewer sent a doorbell camera video capturing such an incident.
msn.com
Gabby Petito's Family Cry Every Day Since Her Slaying, Dad Says
BLUE POINT, NY — Heartbreaking tributes were posted to social media Saturday as the loved ones of Gabby Petito remembered her on the anniversary of her slaying at the hands of her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, with whom she was in an abusive relationship. In a vulnerable post on...
Northwell Health rolls out new walk-through weapon-detection screening system at 3 hospitals
The touchless detectors from Evolve Technology allow visitors to simply walk through without having to take off any articles of clothing and as a result, it's a much quicker process.
