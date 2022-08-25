ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Valley Stream Community Band and Community Orchestra capped off their final performances at the village’s annual summer concert series last month. The band and the orchestra are composed of musicians of all ages from high school students to near centenarians. Teachers from the Valley Stream Central High School Summer Music program also enlisted students to take part in the community orchestra and band as they rubbed shoulders with a number of amateur, professional or semi-professional musicians.
VALLEY STREAM, NY
As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
A lively crowd of art lovers and village dignitaries gathered at the Community Center’s Burgundy Room turned art gallery reception last Friday. On display was the artwork of nearly a dozen amateur student artists from the Valley Stream Recreation Department’s Adult Art Class last Friday. This year’s batch...
VALLEY STREAM, NY
Eight area nonprofits benefit from MGM Resorts employee and guest-driven Community Grants Program. Empire City Casino by MGM Resorts (“Empire City”) donated $102,000 to eight local nonprofit organizations through multiple grant funding opportunities. Grants were distributed to organizations providing services in the core MGM Resorts philanthropy areas. These areas include food insecurity programs that provide access to nutritious meals, educational programs that support academic success, workforce development initiatives providing educational and training programs to prepare individuals for sustainable career opportunities and a new initiative this year, the homelessness initiative, to support organizations making an impact in combating homelessness in our surrounding communities.
YONKERS, NY
After being forced to sit on the sidelines in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic – and only being able to run one event in 2021 – the Famous Food Festival celebrates the return of its full thrice-annual schedule starting this weekend – August 26-28 – at the Tanger Outlets in Deer Park (order tickets HERE), allowing the opportunity for attendees to taste a plethora of delicious and delectable culinary wares from around the world, without having to leave the confines of Long Island.
DEER PARK, NY
Calendar is courtesy of the NYC DOE website: schools.nyc.gov. Note: Parent-Teacher conference dates are citywide, however, please check with your school for changes. For testing dates and other events, visit schools.nyc.gov/calendar. SEPT. 8, 2022 THURSDAY FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL FOR ALL STUDENTS. Sept. 15 Thursday Evening Parent-Teacher conferences: elementary schools...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEW YORK - A Long Island woman working as a meatpacker was arrested after authorities say she tampered with food that was set to go out for retail consumption. According to the Nassau County Police Department, Karen Palacios Gutierrez, 38, of Hempstead, was at work for The Ava Companies on the evening of August 25.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
A retail storefront along Rockaway Avenue in Valley Stream sits empty for now, but come November, the building will once again open its doors within the village’s business district. But not as an upscale boutique or a trendy new office space. The 2,600-square-foot structure will serve as an onsite emergency food pantry facility run by the Freeport-based regional food bank, Long Island Cares.
VALLEY STREAM, NY
The trauma center at NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County has been recognized again as a Level 1 Trauma Center by the American College of Surgeons’ Committee on Trauma’s Verification Review Committee. This achievement underscores the trauma center’s dedication to providing optimal care for injured patients. Established by the American College of Surgeons in 1987, the Consultation/Verification Program for Hospitals promotes the development of trauma centers that provide not only the hospital resources necessary for trauma care, but also the entire spectrum of care to address the needs of all injured patients, from before the patient enters the hospital through rehabilitation.

