ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KSHB 41 News wins numerous awards from Kansas Association of Broadcasters

By Sam Hartle
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CAbaF_0hV92yfe00

KSHB 41 News was recently honored with several awards from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters.

First place
- Hard News/Enterprise story: Trips to Children’s Mercy Hospital turn into police investigations - Jessica McMaster
- Sportscast: KSHB 41’s Mick Shaffer
- Station Website: KSHB.com
- News Feature: Stage 4 cancer patient still teaching high school - Taylor Hemness, Tim Hellhake

Second place
- Morning News: KSHB 41 6 a.m. on Nov. 16, 2021
- Weathercast: KSHB 41 snow day weather - Lindsey Anderson and Wes Peery
- Special Program: KSHB Black History in Kansas City - Kevin Holmes and Jon Rehagen
- Recurring Program: KSHB 41 Countdown to Kickoff - Nick Jacobs, Mick Shaffer, Hayley Lewis, Aaron Ladd and McKenzie Nelson
- Excellence in EDI: A Voice for Everyone - Callie Counsellor, Megan Abundis, Dan Cohen, Leslie DelasBour an Sarah Plake

Honorable Mention
- Primetime newscast: KSHB 41 10 p.m. - Curtis Hancock, Anna Carlton, Dia Wall and Kevin Holmes
- Multimedia/Digital Storytelling: KSHB 41 News - Hyatt Regency Disaster 40 years later
- Station Excellence: KSHB 41

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
City
Carlton, KS
Kansas City, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Kansas City, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hayley Lewis
Person
Lindsey Anderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hard News#News Program#Edi#Dia Wall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
33K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy