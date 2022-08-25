KSHB 41 News wins numerous awards from Kansas Association of Broadcasters

KSHB 41 News was recently honored with several awards from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters.

First place

- Hard News/Enterprise story: Trips to Children’s Mercy Hospital turn into police investigations - Jessica McMaster

- Sportscast: KSHB 41’s Mick Shaffer

- Station Website: KSHB.com

- News Feature: Stage 4 cancer patient still teaching high school - Taylor Hemness, Tim Hellhake

Second place

- Morning News: KSHB 41 6 a.m. on Nov. 16, 2021

- Weathercast: KSHB 41 snow day weather - Lindsey Anderson and Wes Peery

- Special Program: KSHB Black History in Kansas City - Kevin Holmes and Jon Rehagen

- Recurring Program: KSHB 41 Countdown to Kickoff - Nick Jacobs, Mick Shaffer, Hayley Lewis, Aaron Ladd and McKenzie Nelson

- Excellence in EDI: A Voice for Everyone - Callie Counsellor, Megan Abundis, Dan Cohen, Leslie DelasBour an Sarah Plake

Honorable Mention

- Primetime newscast: KSHB 41 10 p.m. - Curtis Hancock, Anna Carlton, Dia Wall and Kevin Holmes

- Multimedia/Digital Storytelling: KSHB 41 News - Hyatt Regency Disaster 40 years later

- Station Excellence: KSHB 41

—