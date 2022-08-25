Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
'Dinner is ready' in Crowley: At the table
Looking for ways to entertain themselves during the pandemic doldrums, Claire Blanchard and her family rediscovered a Southern tradition. “We started having Sunday dinners, including a fully set table, a cocktail and dessert with coffee,” she said. The ritual stuck. The meal is often planned around a signature family...
KPLC TV
Pat’s of Henderson celebrate their grand re-opening
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A sign of recovery in Lake Charles. On the anniversary of Hurricane Laura making landfall, Pat’s of Henderson celebrated its grand re-opening with the community Saturday afternoon. Hurricane Laura was just one of the many challenges the restaurant had to overcome to get to...
KPLC TV
Holly Beach Non Profit Group has big plans for Labor Day weekend
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Holly Beach Non Profit Group is hosting a Cajun Riviera Market on Saturday, September 3. Cold drinks and food such as hot dogs and chili Frito pies will be served. A DJ will also be at the event for entertainment. There will also be a...
KPLC TV
BPSO searching for missing Singer woman
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing woman from Singer. Mirandia Garlington, 32, was last spoken to on August 23rd, at approximately 07:00 p.m., authorities said. It is believed by authorities that she could be in the Lake Charles or...
KPLC TV
‘Love Your Selfie’ exhibit opens at Lake Charles Historic City Hall
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Starting Friday, the Lake Charles Historic City Hall Arts and Cultural Center will be presenting a series of pop-up “selfie” studios created by local artists. The studios will be brought to life in the third-floor gallery and will be interactive, immersive, and “Instagrammable.”...
KPLC TV
VIDEO: Truck catches fire outside McDonald’s on Broad St.; no one injured
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - No one was injured when a pickup truck caught fire in the parking lot of McDonald’s on Broad Street and Hwy 14 Thursday evening. The truck was fully engulfed when the Lake Charles Fire Department arrived, and the driver was standing away from the truck, firefighters say.
Dolphins Spotted Swimming in Lake Charles [VIDEO]
Someone working in the Lake Charles area spotted a few dolphins swimming in a local body of water. The dolphins were reportedly spotted in a body of water that "was salty" and you can see a few dolphins surface in the video below. Apparently, dolphin sightings aren't that rare in...
KPLC TV
SULPHUR JAMBOREEE
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Several viewers have sent in photos and videos of a water spout in the area of Moss Lake.
KPLC TV
Police presence on 12th and Enterprise in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles police are in the area of 12th Street and Enterprise Boulevard investigating a weapons complaint Friday afternoon. Someone in the area reported shots fired, said Sgt. Brenda Treadway of LCPD. Police are investigating the claim. A KPLC photographer saw two people in handcuffs...
2nd Avenue Lane Closures in Lake Charles Beginning August 29
2nd Avenue Lane Closures in Lake Charles Beginning August 29. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On August 26, 2022, the City of Lake Charles announced that beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, August 29, 2022, there will be north and southbound alternating lane closures on 2nd Avenue, between 18th Street and Oak Park Boulevard. The closures will affect both vehicle and pedestrian traffic.
Power outages across Acadiana
SLEMCO customers are experiencing outages in St. Landry Parish, Acadia Parish, and St. Martin Parish.
Geese Have Taken Over Downtown Lake Charles
Have you been in downtown Lake Charles lately? If you haven't then you have no clue that a ton of geese have taken over the Lake Charles Civic Center grounds and the downtown part of Lake Charles. Lately, as I drive through downtown Lake Charles, I have seen hundreds of...
KPLC TV
Nelson Rd. closed at Country Club Rd. after gas line hit in parking lot
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Nelson Road is closed at Country Club Road after a boring company hit a gas line in the CVS Pharmacy parking lot, according to Lake Charles police. Police advised drivers at 6 p.m. to avoid the intersection for the next four or five hours. No...
KPLC TV
Three of four people missing from the Sabine River found and identified
Merryville, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office announced three of the four missing from the Sabine River have been located. The four went missing from the water Friday evening. The three adults have been found in the waters of the Sabine River and are identified as Troy...
Yesterday’s Rain Meant Backyard Fishing for this Hackberry Man
Most of SWLA got a good "gully washer" of rain yesterday. Some roads around Lake Charles did have some standing water, but nothing actually flooded from what I could tell. I was having some flashbacks to last year's flood a few times as a matter of fact. Usually, the rain means we still have to go to work unless you are one of the lucky/unlucky ones to "rain out". Then you get to go home and wish it wasn't raining because suddenly you're off of work. In the case of Brandon Moses from Hackberry, he made some lemonade out of the rainy lemons.
KPLC TV
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Merryville, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate the bodies of four people who drowned in the Sabine River in the late hours of August 26. Three of the four missing people have been located, Sheriff Herford said. BPSO is continuing to search for...
KPLC TV
Body found near South Crocker St. in Sulphur
Sulphur, La. (KPLC) - Sulphur police are investigating after a body was found in a ditch near South Crocker Street Friday evening. More information will be released when it is made available.
4 arrested after following man home and robbing him
Four men have been arrested after allegedly following a man home and robbing him in Lake Charles, La.
KPLC TV
Lake Arthur vs. Elton summary
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Elton High School Football Jamboree was canceled Friday night due to thunderstorms, but that didn’t stop the Indians and Tigers from wanting to play. The game between the two teams was rescheduled for the next day, and on Saturday Lake Arthur came to play. The Tigers scored the first 13 points of the game off the play of there Quarterback Ray Levi. The Indians would then answer with a touchdown of there own off a stout running attack lead by Jaden Ross. After that Elton drive though it was all Lake Arthur as they went on to score another 14 points, and came out with a win 28-7.
Four Louisiana Men Arrested for Simple Robbery After Allegedly Stealing Money from Someone they Were Involved in a Car Crash with
Four Louisiana Men Arrested for Simple Robbery After Allegedly Stealing Money from Someone they Were Involved in a Car Crash with. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 26, 2022, that on August 13 at around 2:30 p.m., deputies from the CPSO were dispatched to a home on Perry Lane in Lake Charles, Louisiana, in reference to a robbery.
