ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur, LA

Comments / 0

Related
theadvocate.com

'Dinner is ready' in Crowley: At the table

Looking for ways to entertain themselves during the pandemic doldrums, Claire Blanchard and her family rediscovered a Southern tradition. “We started having Sunday dinners, including a fully set table, a cocktail and dessert with coffee,” she said. The ritual stuck. The meal is often planned around a signature family...
CROWLEY, LA
KPLC TV

Pat’s of Henderson celebrate their grand re-opening

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A sign of recovery in Lake Charles. On the anniversary of Hurricane Laura making landfall, Pat’s of Henderson celebrated its grand re-opening with the community Saturday afternoon. Hurricane Laura was just one of the many challenges the restaurant had to overcome to get to...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

BPSO searching for missing Singer woman

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing woman from Singer. Mirandia Garlington, 32, was last spoken to on August 23rd, at approximately 07:00 p.m., authorities said. It is believed by authorities that she could be in the Lake Charles or...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sulphur, LA
Lifestyle
City
Sulphur, LA
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Sulphur, LA
Food & Drinks
Sulphur, LA
Restaurants
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
Local
Louisiana Restaurants
KPLC TV

‘Love Your Selfie’ exhibit opens at Lake Charles Historic City Hall

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Starting Friday, the Lake Charles Historic City Hall Arts and Cultural Center will be presenting a series of pop-up “selfie” studios created by local artists. The studios will be brought to life in the third-floor gallery and will be interactive, immersive, and “Instagrammable.”...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPEL 96.5

Dolphins Spotted Swimming in Lake Charles [VIDEO]

Someone working in the Lake Charles area spotted a few dolphins swimming in a local body of water. The dolphins were reportedly spotted in a body of water that "was salty" and you can see a few dolphins surface in the video below. Apparently, dolphin sightings aren't that rare in...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SULPHUR JAMBOREEE

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Several viewers have sent in photos and videos of a water spout in the area of Moss Lake.
SULPHUR, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Pizza Crust#Food Drink#Pizza Co#206 S Cities Service Hwy
KPLC TV

Police presence on 12th and Enterprise in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles police are in the area of 12th Street and Enterprise Boulevard investigating a weapons complaint Friday afternoon. Someone in the area reported shots fired, said Sgt. Brenda Treadway of LCPD. Police are investigating the claim. A KPLC photographer saw two people in handcuffs...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

2nd Avenue Lane Closures in Lake Charles Beginning August 29

2nd Avenue Lane Closures in Lake Charles Beginning August 29. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On August 26, 2022, the City of Lake Charles announced that beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, August 29, 2022, there will be north and southbound alternating lane closures on 2nd Avenue, between 18th Street and Oak Park Boulevard. The closures will affect both vehicle and pedestrian traffic.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
107 JAMZ

Yesterday’s Rain Meant Backyard Fishing for this Hackberry Man

Most of SWLA got a good "gully washer" of rain yesterday. Some roads around Lake Charles did have some standing water, but nothing actually flooded from what I could tell. I was having some flashbacks to last year's flood a few times as a matter of fact. Usually, the rain means we still have to go to work unless you are one of the lucky/unlucky ones to "rain out". Then you get to go home and wish it wasn't raining because suddenly you're off of work. In the case of Brandon Moses from Hackberry, he made some lemonade out of the rainy lemons.
HACKBERRY, LA
KPLC TV

BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located

Merryville, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate the bodies of four people who drowned in the Sabine River in the late hours of August 26. Three of the four missing people have been located, Sheriff Herford said. BPSO is continuing to search for...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Arthur vs. Elton summary

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Elton High School Football Jamboree was canceled Friday night due to thunderstorms, but that didn’t stop the Indians and Tigers from wanting to play. The game between the two teams was rescheduled for the next day, and on Saturday Lake Arthur came to play. The Tigers scored the first 13 points of the game off the play of there Quarterback Ray Levi. The Indians would then answer with a touchdown of there own off a stout running attack lead by Jaden Ross. After that Elton drive though it was all Lake Arthur as they went on to score another 14 points, and came out with a win 28-7.
ELTON, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Four Louisiana Men Arrested for Simple Robbery After Allegedly Stealing Money from Someone they Were Involved in a Car Crash with

Four Louisiana Men Arrested for Simple Robbery After Allegedly Stealing Money from Someone they Were Involved in a Car Crash with. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 26, 2022, that on August 13 at around 2:30 p.m., deputies from the CPSO were dispatched to a home on Perry Lane in Lake Charles, Louisiana, in reference to a robbery.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy