Maine woman arrested for drug possession
Lewiston (WGME) — A Maine woman suspected of trafficking heroin is under arrest in Boston. 33-year-old Jennifer Shaker of Lewiston was detained by transit police at the MBTA’s South Station bus terminal. According to authorities, Shaker was found to be in the possession of over 20 grams of...
Toddler drowns in Auburn, prompting police investigation
AUBURN, Maine — The Auburn Police Department and Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit are investigating a toddler's death by drowning on Saturday. Police and fire crews responded Saturday to a home on Dillingham Hill Road that day after receiving a report that a 2-year-old had been found unresponsive in the family's swimming pool, according to a news release issued Saturday by Auburn deputy chief of police Timothy Cougle.
Central Maine 2-Year-Old Dies in Saturday Pool Drowning
According to WGME 13, a two-year-old has died following an incident in Auburn, Maine on Saturday. The news station is reporting that emergency crews were called to a residence on Dillingham Hill Road after family members had found the child unresponsive in the family's pool. WGME says that police were...
Arrest and arson charges following Norway apartment fire
NORWAY, Maine — According to a press release from Maine State Police, sent just after 9 a.m. Sunday, 29-year-old Katrina O'Connor has been arrested on arson charges following an apartment fire on Deering Street in Norway. The fire took place around 2 p.m. Saturday. Forty firefighters from 10 communities...
Two minors charged with assault in Fairfield incident
FAIRFIELD, Maine — Two minors were charged with aggravated assault in connection to an incident in Fairfield on Friday afternoon. Police were called to Mill Island Park in Fairfield for a report of a minor that had been assaulted by several other juveniles, according to a news release issued by Fairfield Police Department spokesperson Officer Casey Dugas.
Police say girl assaulted in Fairfield, taken to hospital
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Police say a girl was taken to a hospital after being assaulted Friday afternoon in Fairfield. It happened around noon at Mill Island Park. Police say when officers arrived, they found a female that had been assaulted by two other females. They say other juveniles took...
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST - The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Aug. 14-21. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Aug. 14. Gerard Allen, 41, of Troy,...
Police respond to fatal Turner crash
TURNER, Maine — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Turner Friday morning. UPDATE: The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office released the names of the individuals involved in the crash Saturday. According to a Facebook post, Joshua Doughty, 38, of Poland, Maine, fell asleep while driving and crossed the center line on Auburn Road.
Man identified in fatal crash in New Hampshire
MADISON, New Hampshire — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department received multiple reports of a single-vehicle crash on Route 16 in Madison, New Hampshire on Sunday, Aug. 21 around 3:47 p.m. According to a news release issued by the New Hampshire Department of Safety on Friday, first responders found...
The Story of the Return of Maine’s Pine Tree Trail
The story starts 10 years ago. And it involves something from 85 years ago. Nate is out cleaning up property at a farm his fiancé and he inherited. And he comes upon a rusty piece of metal that was once a road sign. It was in such condition that...
Here is Every Ride at This Year's Windsor Fair
You're welcome in advance. If you are planning to go to the Windsor Fair this year, I have got you covered with a list of every single ride offered!. Top 5 Spots to Celebrate Your Kiddo's Birthday in Maine. If you want to celebrate your kiddo's birthday somewhere other then...
2nd Person Dies After NH SUV Rollover Crash
A woman has become the second person to die in the crash of an SUV that flipped over on a road in New Hampshire over the weekend, police said Friday. Ann-Marie Sargent, a 40-year-old from Albany, New Hampshire, died of her injuries Thursday at Maine Medical Center in Portland, according to the New Hampshire State Police.
Rockland police charge suspects in pistol whipping, vandalism incidents
ROCKLAND — Rockland police have charged multiple youths in connection with crimes that have occurred during the past month, according to a press release Aug. 26 on the department’s Facebook page. Police charged a juvenile with aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon (Class B) and criminal threatening with...
Maine mother convicted of killing 7-week-old son to appear for post-conviction hearing
A Waldo County mother convicted of killing her son in 2017 will be back in court on Wednesday. Miranda Hopkins of Troy was found guilty in the death of her 7-week-old son, Jaxson Hopkins. She was sentenced to 18 years in prison with five of those years suspended. Hopkins alleges...
Lewiston police identify body found in river
LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police identified a body found in the Androscoggin River on Saturday evening. A news release from the Lewiston Police Department on Thursday identified the body as Isar Coleman, 39, of Lewiston. An autopsy has been performed, and police are awaiting test results before "making a...
Maine State Police log week of August 25
ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police are investigating complaints of damage to construction equipment in Township 16 and damage to blueberry equipment in Deblois, which occurred over the weekend of Aug. 20-21. Cpl. Jeffrey Taylor is investigating the damage in Deblois, which included a Kubota blueberry harvester and a flatbed blueberry transport truck. “The Kubota sustained significant damage to the windshield and cab body,” Taylor said. “The flatbed had a rock thrown through the windshield.”
Candy colored fentanyl reported in Maine, part of national trend
At least two police departments in Maine have recovered candy colored fentanyl and methamphetamine, part of a national trend of making the deadly drugs more appealing to a younger generation of users. Police in Bangor and Farmington reported the seizures to Maine’s Information and Analysis Center, an intelligence gathering service...
39-Year-Old Man Dies, Pulled From River in Lewiston, Name Released
Last weekend, it was reported that officials were called to the area of Great Falls in Lewiston to investigate reports of an apparent body floating in the water in the Androscoggin river. After arriving, crews were able to remove the body from the water and transport the victim to the...
Police charge three minors in connection with incident that sent girl to hospital in Fairfield
Police have charged three juveniles after a 14-year-old girl was attacked in Fairfield. Fairfield police responded to Mill Island Park on Friday afternoon. They said two girls had assaulted another girl while other juveniles recorded the incident. The victim was taken to Thayer Hospital. Two suspects were charged with aggravated...
State police investigating 5 deadly crashes in Massachusetts on Wednesday
AMESBURY, Mass. — State police are investigating five deadly crashes that occurred on highways and roads in Massachusetts on Wednesday. There were fatal motorcycle crashes in Amesbury and Newburyport, according to Massachusetts State Police. In Amesbury, a 34-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Interstate 495 after he...
