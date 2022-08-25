Read full article on original website
3-Year-Old New Orleans Girl Vanished In 1984. She Was Reported Missing In 2018The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
After almost 4 decades, Andrea's Restaurant has a new ownerTina HowellJefferson Parish, LA
Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson purchases former Chris Owens nightclubTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans famous Hubig's Pies finally on track for a returnTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints trim their roster to 80 playersTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
Mary Zervigon, tireless civic activist and fixture at City Hall for decades, dies at 83
Mary Keller Zervigon, who held posts in two mayoral administrations, worked in a multitude of volunteer activities and reared five children as a divorced mother, died Saturday at her New Orleans home of complications of epilepsy, her son Luis Zervigon said. She was 83. “She did so much good work...
uptownmessenger.com
Cantrell recall organizers collecting signatures at Ms. Mae’s on Magazine
Uptown voters will have a chance today (Aug. 28) to sign a recently filed recall petition to oust Mayor LaToya Cantrell from office. Organizers will collect signatures at Ms. Mae’s Bar, 4336 Magazine St., at Napoleon Avenue, from 2 to 6 p.m. The Ms. Mae’s “signin’ party” is the first event in the recall effort.
Organizers of Mayor Cantrell recall cite Newell Normand’s 14 reasons why
A petition was filed Friday to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell by a former city employee and former mayoral candidate who cite Newell Normand’s 14 reasons why the mayor should be ousted.
NOLA.com
New Orleans East residents gather for "call to action" to rid of blight in their neighborhoods
Dozens of New Orleans East residents gathered at the old Pendleton Methodist Hospital Sunday to draw attention to blighted buildings in the neighborhood. The meeting was a “call to action” for the New Orleans East community, according to Anthony Jackson, Jr., who leads Flight Blight NOLA, an organization attempting to rid the city of blighted buildings.
WDSU
Mayor LaToya Cantrell to attend Artemis 1 launch in Florida
NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell will travel to Florida to watch the launch of Artemis 1 at Kennedy Space Center. The launch is scheduled to take place on Monday. Parts of the launch system and spacecraft were built at NASA's Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans East. In...
bizneworleans.com
Stuart Hall Welcomes Gelé and Burns
NEW ORLEANS — Stuart Hall School for Boys has welcomed Monica Sanusi Gelé as director of development. Gelé, who joins Stuart Hall from Ascension DePaul Foundation New Orleans, the fundraising entity for DePaul Community Health Centers, has more than 25 years of fundraising experience. Previously, she served as development director at both the Academy of the Sacred Heart and Holy Cross School. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Millsaps College in Jackson, Miss., and is a certified fundraising executive. She will work closely with donors to provide opportunities to partner with Stuart Hall School for Boys and to invest in the mission of the school.
bizneworleans.com
New Orleans, Boston Musicians Collaborate to Improve Business Skills
NEW ORLEANS — From the Ella Project:. The Ella Project, the New Orleans Jazz Museum and the Arts & Business Council of Greater Boston have announced a new partnership to develop the music business skills and opportunities for musicians in New Orleans and Boston. Supported by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Ella Project is expanding its multi-week Crescendo program to audiences in both cities via Zoom, bringing in presenters from both communities and building in networking and idea sharing opportunities.
bizneworleans.com
City Park Announces Transition to a Nonprofit Operator Model
NEW ORLEANS – A year and half after New Orleans City Park CEO Cara Lambright began her tenure, the 170-year-old park has announced big changes to the way it will be managed and operated. The City Park Improvement Association announced this week that it voted to approve a long-term...
NOLA.com
Southern Decadence celebrates its 50th anniversary on Labor Day weekend with a parade, parties and more
After two years without Southern Decadence, Grand Marshals Rikki Redd and Danny Girl are looking forward to the return of its parade, which starts at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, in front of the Golden Lantern bar on Royal Street at the edge of the French Quarter. “Decadence is definitely...
bizneworleans.com
Operation Restoration Announces New Life Coach Lead
NEW ORLEANS — Kristy Laschober, an advocate for recovery and prison reform since her own release in 2017, is the new life coach lead for Operation Restoration. The New Orleans-based nonprofit supports women and girls impacted by incarceration to help them recognize their full potential, restore their lives and discover new possibilities.
wrkf.org
When should you evacuate during hurricane season? A Louisiana guide with tips, maps, more
When we asked for your questions about preparing for hurricane season back in June, a common theme emerged. You wanted to know: when a hurricane comes our way, how do you decide when to stay and when to evacuate?. The short answer: it’s complicated, and getting more so. The general...
howafrica.com
The Voodoo Priestess Of New Orleans Who Officiates With The Bible and African Traditions
Her voodoo practice dates back 200 years. Unlike the thematic portrayal of voodoo culture in mud thatch buildings with wooden objects sprinkled with blood and feathers with bottles loosely spread on the floor, the Voodoo Spiritual Temple in New Orleans depicts a flair of modernity in its outlook. A bible...
gentillymessenger.com
Viewpoint: How are victims of crime in New Orleans supported?
I am not a fan of ultra-conservative Fox television personality Tucker Carlson. Yet I could not ignore his 15-minute diatribe Tuesday evening (Aug. 23) on Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s recent ill-advised actions, a diatribe that was viewed in prime time by millions across the world. Carlson’s premise was carjackings are...
southerntrippers.com
15 Haunted Hotels in New Orleans That Will Creep You Out!
Looking for the best haunted hotels in New Orleans? Are you obsessed with paranormal activity? Do you believe in ghosts? Don’t go any further! We have compiled a list with the best haunted hotels in New Orleans for all those obsessed with spirits, ghouls and ghosts!. New Orleans is...
Residents React to Official Paperwork Being Filed to Recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell
Many residents are reacting after reports have come out that show official paperwork has been filed to recall New Orleans Mayor, LaToya Cantrell.
NOLA.com
Quin Hillyer: How to start turning New Orleans' criminal tide
The Crescent City needs a dragnet. It also needs to relearn the combined wisdom of two conservative New Orleanians. And it really, really needs public officials who do their damn jobs. The subject, of course, is crime. No need to overwhelm you with statistics when the situation is so bad...
WDSU
Recall petition officially filed against New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell
A recall petition has officially been filed against New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. The petition was filed by community activist Belden Batiste, who is a Mardi Gras Indian and longtime candidate for office, and Eileen Carter, who is a former City Hall staffer and sister to Karen Carter Peterson. This...
Make-a-Wish donates bike to New Orleans boy with cerebral palsy
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A New Orleans boy’s dream came true Saturday with the help of the Make-a-Wish foundation. The organization presented a bike specially made for 7-year-old Akhi Ridgley, a Central City boy with cerebral palsy. Ridgley’s one wish was to be able to ride bikes with his friends in the neighborhood. After he […]
Councilman on Cantrell travel: Where are the results?
Another controversial topic that New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell addressed was her recent travel to other countries, which has cost taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars.
KNOE TV8
Atlantic disturbance now given high chance of developing into at least a tropical depression
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As Monday’s anniversaries of hurricanes Katrina and Ida striking Louisiana draw near, a new disturbance in the Atlantic Ocean is warranting some attention. The National Hurricane Center in Miami said in Sunday’s 1 p.m. update that the elongated area of low pressure in the central...
