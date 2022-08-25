ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uptownmessenger.com

Cantrell recall organizers collecting signatures at Ms. Mae’s on Magazine

Uptown voters will have a chance today (Aug. 28) to sign a recently filed recall petition to oust Mayor LaToya Cantrell from office. Organizers will collect signatures at Ms. Mae’s Bar, 4336 Magazine St., at Napoleon Avenue, from 2 to 6 p.m. The Ms. Mae’s “signin’ party” is the first event in the recall effort.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Society
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Society
City
New Orleans, LA
WDSU

Mayor LaToya Cantrell to attend Artemis 1 launch in Florida

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell will travel to Florida to watch the launch of Artemis 1 at Kennedy Space Center. The launch is scheduled to take place on Monday. Parts of the launch system and spacecraft were built at NASA's Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans East. In...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

Stuart Hall Welcomes Gelé and Burns

NEW ORLEANS — Stuart Hall School for Boys has welcomed Monica Sanusi Gelé as director of development. Gelé, who joins Stuart Hall from Ascension DePaul Foundation New Orleans, the fundraising entity for DePaul Community Health Centers, has more than 25 years of fundraising experience. Previously, she served as development director at both the Academy of the Sacred Heart and Holy Cross School. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Millsaps College in Jackson, Miss., and is a certified fundraising executive. She will work closely with donors to provide opportunities to partner with Stuart Hall School for Boys and to invest in the mission of the school.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

New Orleans, Boston Musicians Collaborate to Improve Business Skills

NEW ORLEANS — From the Ella Project:. The Ella Project, the New Orleans Jazz Museum and the Arts & Business Council of Greater Boston have announced a new partnership to develop the music business skills and opportunities for musicians in New Orleans and Boston. Supported by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Ella Project is expanding its multi-week Crescendo program to audiences in both cities via Zoom, bringing in presenters from both communities and building in networking and idea sharing opportunities.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

City Park Announces Transition to a Nonprofit Operator Model

NEW ORLEANS – A year and half after New Orleans City Park CEO Cara Lambright began her tenure, the 170-year-old park has announced big changes to the way it will be managed and operated. The City Park Improvement Association announced this week that it voted to approve a long-term...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Habitat For Humanity#At T#Noahh
bizneworleans.com

Operation Restoration Announces New Life Coach Lead

NEW ORLEANS — Kristy Laschober, an advocate for recovery and prison reform since her own release in 2017, is the new life coach lead for Operation Restoration. The New Orleans-based nonprofit supports women and girls impacted by incarceration to help them recognize their full potential, restore their lives and discover new possibilities.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
gentillymessenger.com

Viewpoint: How are victims of crime in New Orleans supported?

I am not a fan of ultra-conservative Fox television personality Tucker Carlson. Yet I could not ignore his 15-minute diatribe Tuesday evening (Aug. 23) on Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s recent ill-advised actions, a diatribe that was viewed in prime time by millions across the world. Carlson’s premise was carjackings are...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
southerntrippers.com

15 Haunted Hotels in New Orleans That Will Creep You Out!

Looking for the best haunted hotels in New Orleans? Are you obsessed with paranormal activity? Do you believe in ghosts? Don’t go any further! We have compiled a list with the best haunted hotels in New Orleans for all those obsessed with spirits, ghouls and ghosts!. New Orleans is...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Quin Hillyer: How to start turning New Orleans' criminal tide

The Crescent City needs a dragnet. It also needs to relearn the combined wisdom of two conservative New Orleanians. And it really, really needs public officials who do their damn jobs. The subject, of course, is crime. No need to overwhelm you with statistics when the situation is so bad...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

Make-a-Wish donates bike to New Orleans boy with cerebral palsy

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A New Orleans boy’s dream came true Saturday with the help of the Make-a-Wish foundation. The organization presented a bike specially made for 7-year-old Akhi Ridgley, a Central City boy with cerebral palsy. Ridgley’s one wish was to be able to ride bikes with his friends in the neighborhood. After he […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy