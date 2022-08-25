Read full article on original website
newschannel6now.com
WFPD sees increase in fentanyl overdose
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Fentanyl abuse overdoses and deaths are on the rise in Texoma. Police are warning the public after they’ve seen a massive increase in the number of deaths from Jan. to July 2022. The Wichita Falls Police Department held a conference to address the issue...
newschannel6now.com
Wichita County terminates burn ban
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Commissioners Court terminated the county’s burn ban as of Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. The ban had been in place since June 22, 2022, as the summer heat and dry conditions were prevalent. County officials said the ban was terminated since the...
newschannel6now.com
Fire at donut shop causes $25K in damages
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department battled a fire at the Daylight Donut shop on Thursday. Firefighters were alerted to the blaze at 2700 Southwest Pkwy. around 1:40 a.m., where they saw fire coming out of a window at the back of the building. Fire officials said it took around 10 minutes for them to control a small fire inside the building, near a window. They also reported seeing boxes of grease that had melted, and stated the floors were covered in liquid grease.
newschannel6now.com
WF restaurant helps those in need
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls restaurant is giving back to the community by offering free food and water to those in need. Owner Thaddeus Turner says if you are hungry, homeless, or simply can’t afford a meal, stop in during business hours at Chicago Pizza Kitchen to get a slice and a cup of cold water.
newschannel6now.com
11 puppies find homes through Underdog Express
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - August 26 is national dog day, so we wanted to share this heartwarming story from right here in Texoma. When City officials found a pregnant dog, P.E.T.S. Clinic got her out of the shelter and into a foster home just two days before she gave birth. They were expecting a small litter, but ended up with not one, not two, but eleven puppies!
newschannel6now.com
Rufus is looking for his forever home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - August 26 is National Dog Day, and you can celebrate by adopting a sweet dog named Rufus. Diann Bowman with Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by News Channel 6 to introduce us to Rufus, who adores treats. We loved getting to pet the four-month-old puppy during his visit.
newschannel6now.com
HHH consumer show
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Before the big race kicks off on Saturday, cycle enthusiasts gathered at the MPEC for the consumer show. Over 90 vendors were there, selling everything from cycling gear to beef jerky. Folks participating in the race could also pick up their official Hotter’N Hell Hundred packet with their unique race number and their t-shirt.
newschannel6now.com
Stranger pays for student’s books
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Jayla Shrubs went to the bookstore at Vernon College on Tuesday to buy a calculator when she received an unexpected gift. “I asked how much my books would be because I didn’t have the money yet,” Shrubs recalled. Before Shrubs could put the...
newschannel6now.com
Zeus and Zye are looking for their forever homes
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Falls held their annual spaghetti dinner
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hotter N’ Hell riders got the chance to carb load before the big ride at the spaghetti dinner. The annual dinner served salad, breadsticks, cold drinks, and most importantly spaghetti. “The spaghetti dinner is a tradition,” Chip Filer, executive director of Hotter N’ Hell...
newschannel6now.com
Chantale Belefanti talks with a cyclist about his specialty bike and takes it for a ride!
newschannel6now.com
City View Junior/Senior High welcomes new principal
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A new year brings a new principal to City View Junior/Senior High School. Jesse Thomas however is no stranger to the classroom or even the role. After spending the last 19 years in Wichita Falls ISD, Jesse Thomas is starting this new position with lots of experience. The last 14 have been as vice-principal and principal at both elementary and secondary levels. With the highest amount of enrolled students they’ve ever had due to their transfer policy.
newschannel6now.com
Catholic Charities program seeks to increase college graduation rates
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With back-to-school season in full effect, many students are finding themselves in a financial bind when it comes to paying for school. Catholic Charities Fort Worth is seeking to ease that struggle through its education navigation program, which recently expanded to include schools like Midwestern State University and Vernon College.
newschannel6now.com
Hotter N’ Hell Hundred 2022 Highlights
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It was another great bike race in Wichita Falls on Saturday, as Hotter N’ Hell Hundred 2022 kicked off with cyclists from around the country!. Check out the galleries below for your News Channel 6 team’s interviews, live coverage, and pictures from this year’s event!
newschannel6now.com
Rider, Old High football rivalry week kicks off
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With a matchup that has a lot of history behind it, Rider and Old High football teams will face off Friday, August 26 at Memorial Stadium. One event leading up to the big game included the Rider High School Parade that began at 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 25 on Lindale, followed by “The Happening” event in the Field House.
newschannel6now.com
Catholic Charities program expands to nearby colleges
U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson partnered with grassroots group Americans for Prosperity-Texas to lower gas prices for for Danny Foix Shell customers on Aug. 25. Owner Thaddeus Turner says if you are hungry, homeless, or simply can’t afford a meal, stop in during business hours at Chicago Pizza Kitchen to get a slice and a cup of cold water.
