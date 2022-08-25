Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONERS TO CONSIDER SHERIFF’S OFFICE PAY INCREASES, JAIL GENERATOR
Several items at Tuesday’s Washington County Commissioners meeting will cover local law enforcement and emergency responders. On the docket for commissioners is a vote on 2023 pay increases for sheriff’s office employees, including patrol deputies, jail sergeants and corrections officers. If approved, the increases would take effect September 4th.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
HATS OFF TO LAW ENFORCEMENT IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY
As of 10 am Sunday morning Montgomery County has booked in 15 intoxicated drivers removed from the roads in Montgomery County last night and 7 persons charged with public intoxication.
kwhi.com
WALLER MAN INDICTED FOR RAMMING TRUCK INTO FBI GATE
A Waller man has been charged after the U.S. Attorney’s Office claims he rammed his truck and trailer into the gate of the FBI field office in Houston. 43-year-old Jesus Jaimes Merlan was taken into custody on Thursday after a federal grand jury returned an indictment on July 21st.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County approves $397M budget for 2022-23, approves tax rate exceeding no-new-revenue rate
Montgomery County commissioners adopted a final 2022-23 budget for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1 (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) Montgomery County’s finalized 2022-23 budget will prioritize funding law enforcement, including additional positions for the sheriff’s office and several county constables’ offices. The $397 million budget was approved unanimously by commissioners at an Aug. 26 special session and will run from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30, 2023.
fox44news.com
College Station HS fights trigger law enforcement response
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – There was a big law enforcement presence at College Station High School after several fights between students were reported. Brazos County Sheriff’s Office Deputy David Wilcox tells FOX 44 News that deputies were dispatched to College Station High School, located at 4002 Victoria Avenue, around 4 p.m. Friday – just as classes were letting out. The School Resource Deputy said there was a fight that began between a couple of students – which led to several other fights starting between students. At least 15 total students were involved in these fights.
kwhi.com
TWO PERSONS OF INTEREST IN CAR BURGLARIES IN BRENHAM
Brenham and Washington County authorities are asking for help in identifying two people that may be involved in a recent rash of car burglaries in Brenham. Police on Friday released images of two men considered to be persons of interest in approximately 20 vehicle burglaries around town during the early morning hours of Wednesday.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 8/26/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 8-26-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 08-23-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL, PLANNING & ZONING TO DISCUSS IMPACT FEES
The Brenham City Council and Planning and Zoning Commission will host a joint workshop session on Tuesday. During the meeting, the two groups will receive a presentation and hold a discussion on impact fees for capital improvements, infrastructure and facilities. The workshop is set for Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at...
KBTX.com
College Station police nab two vehicle theft suspects
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities have arrested two suspects in College Station they say stole a vehicle out of Killeen. CSPD says a pickup truck was being tracked coming into College Station and they were able to make a pursuit of the suspects along Highway 6. DPS and the...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED FOR SHOPLIFTING
One person was arrested Wednesday and charged with shoplifting. Brenham Police report that Wednesday afternoon at 5:40, Officers responded to the Walmart Supercenter in reference to a call of shoplifting. After investigation, Juan Delgado, 18 of Brenham, was taken into custody for Theft of Property between $100 and $750 and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
kwhi.com
GRAND JURY RETURNS 28 INDICTMENTS
The Washington County Grand Jury met Tuesday and returned 28 indictments. Kaleib Kyle Ahart, 28 of Austin, was indicted for Money Laundering of between $2,500 and $30,000. Marckel Lee Burns, 27 of Brenham, was indicted for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. Philippe August Cras, 63 of Kingwood...
Fayette County law enforcement locate 10 kilos of cocaine during traffic stop
FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas – Fayette County law enforcement locate 10 kilos of cocaine during a traffic stop on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Drug Interdiction Investigator David Smith conducted a traffic stop on a 2006 Ford passenger car around noon on Tuesday. He stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation on I-10 eastbound at the 663 MM near Flatonia, Texas.
kwhi.com
TRUCK, BARN LOST IN FIRE SOUTHWEST OF BRENHAM
A vehicle and a barn were destroyed in a fire Thursday night, southwest of Brenham. Around 8:15 p.m., the Brenham Fire Department and Salem Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 4700 block of FM 332 for a report of a structure fire. Units arrived on location to find a truck...
kwhi.com
NAVASOTA POLICE LOOKNG FOR SUSPECTS IN RESTAURANT BURGLARY
The Navasota Police Department is asking for the public’s help in looking for two suspects that broke into a local barbecue restaurant. The burglary occurred at Best Things Smoking located at 1221 La Salle Street in Navasota. The owner, Mark McGinty, told police that sometime after 4am Sunday morning...
wtaw.com
West Bryan Couple Jailed In Lieu Of More Than $1 Million Dollars In Bonds On Drug Charges
Bryan police executing a search warrant at a home off Highway 21 west of the sheriff’s office resulted in finding 50 pounds of marijuana, more than 12 pounds of cocaine, and one ounce of ecstasy. The arrest report also stated officers seized two vehicles and an undisclosed amount of...
KBTX.com
Man arrested after using fake checks to buy 4 vehicles in 2 towns
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A 66-year-old man was arrested after he wrote fake checks for two trucks totaling almost $155,000. Larry Allen Dodd went to Henson Ford on Saturday to buy a 2021 F-350 King Ranch and wrote a check for $89,562.44, according to Madisonville police. On Monday, Dodd went to the Henson Dodge Dealership to buy a 2021 Jeep for a “female companion,” according to arrest documents. He wrote a check for the full amount, $64,494.11, and left with the car.
kwhi.com
CHAPPELL HILL MAN ARRESTED FOR OUTSTANDING WARRANT
A Chappell Hill man was arrested for an outstanding warrant after a traffic stop in Brenham. Brenham Police report that Thursday evening at 7:40, Sergeant Jonathan Phipps, initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of East Alamo and Barbee Street for failing to display a front license plate. After investigation, Jesus Vega, 39 of Chappell Hill, was found to have an active warrant for Theft of Property between $100 and $750. Vega was taken into custody on the warrant without incident and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
mocomotive.com
Conroe man found dead inside vehicle, authorities investigating
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – An investigation is underway after a Conroe man was found dead inside a vehicle on Wednesday. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to a report of an aggravated assault in the 19000 block of Pierson Street. When deputies arrived on the…
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
I-45 AUTO PEDESTRIAN FATAL CRASH
At 12:47 am Saturday 911 started receiving calls for an auto-pedestrian crash on I-45 southbound, just south of Woodlands Parkway. Units arrived to find a male on the right lane of the main lanes close to where the entrance ramp from Woodlands Parkway to I-45 southbound is. He was deceased. It is unknown exactly how many vehicles struck him but at least one vehicle suffered tire damage. Several others stopped to attempt to render aid but it was too late. A wrecker driver who was southbound saw a motorcycle traveling northbound on the southbound shoulder and that was when he saw the pedestrian. The motorcyclist saw the victim also and turned around to see if they could help. Montgomery Coutny Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene to rule out a suicide. DPS then took over the investigation of a fatal crash. The victim was being transported to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. There was no identification on the victim. In years past before the Montgomery County Wrecker rotation, there would have been multiple wreckers blocking traffic. Tonight that was made up of over a dozen patrol cars. But even that wasn’t enough as with the left lane remaining open a pickup sideswiped a patrol car, ripping the mirror off. That truck kept going.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Investigating Homicide in Sleepy Hollow Neighborhood
CONROE, TX -- On August 24, 2022, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an Aggravated Assault in the 19000 block of Pierson Street in Conroe, Texas. Deputies arrived and discovered the driver of a gold Toyota sedan had multiple gunshot wounds. The male was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his wounds. The deceased male was identified as 45-year-old Cleofus Thergood of Conroe, Texas.
