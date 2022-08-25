At 12:47 am Saturday 911 started receiving calls for an auto-pedestrian crash on I-45 southbound, just south of Woodlands Parkway. Units arrived to find a male on the right lane of the main lanes close to where the entrance ramp from Woodlands Parkway to I-45 southbound is. He was deceased. It is unknown exactly how many vehicles struck him but at least one vehicle suffered tire damage. Several others stopped to attempt to render aid but it was too late. A wrecker driver who was southbound saw a motorcycle traveling northbound on the southbound shoulder and that was when he saw the pedestrian. The motorcyclist saw the victim also and turned around to see if they could help. Montgomery Coutny Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene to rule out a suicide. DPS then took over the investigation of a fatal crash. The victim was being transported to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. There was no identification on the victim. In years past before the Montgomery County Wrecker rotation, there would have been multiple wreckers blocking traffic. Tonight that was made up of over a dozen patrol cars. But even that wasn’t enough as with the left lane remaining open a pickup sideswiped a patrol car, ripping the mirror off. That truck kept going.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO