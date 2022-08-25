ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

wvlt.tv

KARM Christmas Store opening to general public on Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Christmas time is here for KARM’s Christmas Store (140 N. Forest Park Blvd). The store’s doors will be opening to the public on Friday, becoming the Christmas destination for many. Vice president of operations for KARM Christmas, Victoria Holland, said staff will be preparing...
KNOXVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

Crossville City Council Votes To Retain City Manager

The Crossville City Council voted 3-2 against the termination of City Manager Greg Wood Friday. Wood’s suspension was also lifted in a separate vote during the same meeting. The council voted 3-2 in favor of Wood resuming work as soon as possible. The matter was discussed in a special...
CROSSVILLE, TN
visitmysmokies.com

6 Smoky Mountain Restaurants That Serve Breakfast All Day

Whether you are an early riser or like to sleep in during your vacation, you can always find a hot and delicious breakfast waiting for you in the Smoky Mountains. Throughout Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg, there are a ton of delicious restaurants that serve all your favorite breakfast classics from the early morning hours until well into the afternoon! Here are 6 Smoky Mountain restaurants that serve breakfast all day:
GATLINBURG, TN
WBIR

UT ranks as most LGBTQIA+ unfriendly university in national survey

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee just welcomed a record-breaking number of students to campus. The Knoxville campus was also ranked the most unfriendly university to LGBTQIA+ students in the country by The Princeton Review based on surveys given to students. Since 1992, The Princeton Review has been...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Jingle Bells! | KARM Christmas Store now open for the season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In the heat of summer, Knox Area Rescue Ministries opened up its Christmas Store in Bearden, filled to the brim with decorations, trees and festive items. It's a yearly tradition for KARM to gather all the Christmas donations dropped off at their stores throughout the year and place them in one centralized place to create the specialty store.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

WATCH: Floodwaters sweep through Hamblen County

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Hamblen County came under a Flash Flood Warning Friday morning as storms moved through East Tennessee. Some roadways in Morristown and Russellville reportedly sustained floodwaters. The City of Morristown later said Friday that all blocked roadways had reopened. Additionally, an Areal Flood Advisory was issued for parts of Jefferson, Cocke and […]
HAMBLEN COUNTY, TN
msn.com

Where to pick your own apples in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - With fall beginning in less than a month, the smell of apple cider and baked goods are coming. Along with that cozy fall feeling, comes the season for apple picking. As time goes on, it seems to be harder and harder to find orchards to pick...
DUNLAP, TN
WATE

Moldy strawberries, broken eggs at North Knoxville restaurant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The restaurant with the low-scoring health report is in Knoxville this week. There were several violations found that could potentially cause food-borne illness if not corrected. Don Chuy’s Fresh Mex & Cantina, 2904 Knoxville Center Drive, Knoxville — Grade: 75. The grade is...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Winner turns back residency challenge in race for Lenoir City judge

A Knoxville lawyer who this month won election to be the next Lenoir City judge prevailed Friday in a lawsuit challenging his eligibility filed by the judicial incumbent. Robin McNabb, an attorney and city judge for Lenoir City since 2016, sued Gregg Harrison in Loudon County Chancery Court after losing by 37 votes in the Aug. 4 election.
LENOIR CITY, TN
1450wlaf.com

Browning’s carrying on family tradition

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WLAF) – Cora Browning wore jersey 24 during her stellar career as a member of the Campbell County Lady Cougar basketball team. However, her mother, Jill Cox-Browning, donned jersey number 30 during her all-state career at Campbell High. Now, a freshman at Milligan University, Browning is wearing her mother’s number, number 30.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
tinyhousetown.net

Little River Tiny House

Located in Maryville, TN, this tiny home is a labour of love. Its owners constructed the home over a 2 year period, using local Tennessee wood to finish their home. It's now offered on Airbnb for guests wanting to try a unique getaway. The two bedroom, one bath home can comfortably accommodate 4 adults between a queen-sized bed and sofa bed. The home also has a kitchenette, a ground floor patio, and a rooftop deck- perfect for stargazing at night!
MARYVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

One elevator repaired at Summit Towers, repair crews on site

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Neither elevator at Summit Towers, an elderly living facility in downtown Knoxville, was working Sunday afternoon, resulting in some residents being unable to leave. A Knoxville Fire Department spokesperson said that both of the elevators were initially down but that one had been fixed. As of...
KNOXVILLE, TN

