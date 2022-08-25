Read full article on original website
Brian McKnight will no longer perform at the Tennessee Valley Fair
R&B star Brian McKnight will no longer perform at the Tennessee Valley Fair in September, organizers announced Thursday.
WATE
HOLA Lakeway International Food Festival showcases multiple cultures in East Tennessee
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – The annual HOLA Lakeway International Food Festival brought not only different foods and products from around the world, but also entertainment and connection, to East Tennessee. The event took place on Saturday near Historic Downtown Morristown at the Morristown Farmers Market area, where hundreds of...
wvlt.tv
KARM Christmas Store opening to general public on Friday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Christmas time is here for KARM’s Christmas Store (140 N. Forest Park Blvd). The store’s doors will be opening to the public on Friday, becoming the Christmas destination for many. Vice president of operations for KARM Christmas, Victoria Holland, said staff will be preparing...
newstalk941.com
Crossville City Council Votes To Retain City Manager
The Crossville City Council voted 3-2 against the termination of City Manager Greg Wood Friday. Wood’s suspension was also lifted in a separate vote during the same meeting. The council voted 3-2 in favor of Wood resuming work as soon as possible. The matter was discussed in a special...
visitmysmokies.com
6 Smoky Mountain Restaurants That Serve Breakfast All Day
Whether you are an early riser or like to sleep in during your vacation, you can always find a hot and delicious breakfast waiting for you in the Smoky Mountains. Throughout Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg, there are a ton of delicious restaurants that serve all your favorite breakfast classics from the early morning hours until well into the afternoon! Here are 6 Smoky Mountain restaurants that serve breakfast all day:
Loved ones remember 14-year-old after tragic drowning at Douglas Lake
A family in White Pine and their close friends are devastated after losing a beloved 14-year-old who drowned Thursday in Douglas Lake.
msn.com
Knoxville groups gather to push Governor Lee to exonerate Black man executed 100 years ago
Groups in Knoxville are pushing Governor Bill Lee to exonerate a Black man, who was executed for a crime they say he did not commit. In 1919, authorities accused Maurice Mays of killing a white woman in her home in North Knoxville. Felecia Outsey is one of many community leaders...
UT ranks as most LGBTQIA+ unfriendly university in national survey
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee just welcomed a record-breaking number of students to campus. The Knoxville campus was also ranked the most unfriendly university to LGBTQIA+ students in the country by The Princeton Review based on surveys given to students. Since 1992, The Princeton Review has been...
WAFF
“Two hours and 15 minutes of my day”: Athens parents voices frustration with lack of bus transportation for Athens High School
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - ”As a single mom, it puts me into a predicament of having to leave work in the middle of the day, come home, take my kids home, then go back to work.”. April Najmeh recently moved to Athens with her 16-year old and 14 year...
Jingle Bells! | KARM Christmas Store now open for the season
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In the heat of summer, Knox Area Rescue Ministries opened up its Christmas Store in Bearden, filled to the brim with decorations, trees and festive items. It's a yearly tradition for KARM to gather all the Christmas donations dropped off at their stores throughout the year and place them in one centralized place to create the specialty store.
WATCH: Floodwaters sweep through Hamblen County
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Hamblen County came under a Flash Flood Warning Friday morning as storms moved through East Tennessee. Some roadways in Morristown and Russellville reportedly sustained floodwaters. The City of Morristown later said Friday that all blocked roadways had reopened. Additionally, an Areal Flood Advisory was issued for parts of Jefferson, Cocke and […]
msn.com
Where to pick your own apples in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - With fall beginning in less than a month, the smell of apple cider and baked goods are coming. Along with that cozy fall feeling, comes the season for apple picking. As time goes on, it seems to be harder and harder to find orchards to pick...
5starpreps.com
5STAR PHOTOS: Oak Ridge Wildcats at Bearden Bulldogs – Week 2 (2022)
We have a big gallery below from the Oak Ridge Wildcats and Bearden Bulldogs non-region matchup from Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. All pictures are by Danny Parker. We have some free looks below on a few pictures. But to view the full gallery of 64 photos, make sure you log...
WATE
Moldy strawberries, broken eggs at North Knoxville restaurant
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The restaurant with the low-scoring health report is in Knoxville this week. There were several violations found that could potentially cause food-borne illness if not corrected. Don Chuy’s Fresh Mex & Cantina, 2904 Knoxville Center Drive, Knoxville — Grade: 75. The grade is...
Winner turns back residency challenge in race for Lenoir City judge
A Knoxville lawyer who this month won election to be the next Lenoir City judge prevailed Friday in a lawsuit challenging his eligibility filed by the judicial incumbent. Robin McNabb, an attorney and city judge for Lenoir City since 2016, sued Gregg Harrison in Loudon County Chancery Court after losing by 37 votes in the Aug. 4 election.
1450wlaf.com
Browning’s carrying on family tradition
JOHNSON CITY, TN (WLAF) – Cora Browning wore jersey 24 during her stellar career as a member of the Campbell County Lady Cougar basketball team. However, her mother, Jill Cox-Browning, donned jersey number 30 during her all-state career at Campbell High. Now, a freshman at Milligan University, Browning is wearing her mother’s number, number 30.
wvlt.tv
‘It was probably the worst part of my life’ | Life after living at Summit Towers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chris Surrett who is a 64-year-old disabled man, wants an apartment where he can retire in peace. He said his new apartment complex is much different than his experience at Summit Towers. His church helped him financially to make the move. After losing his fiancé Brenda...
tinyhousetown.net
Little River Tiny House
Located in Maryville, TN, this tiny home is a labour of love. Its owners constructed the home over a 2 year period, using local Tennessee wood to finish their home. It's now offered on Airbnb for guests wanting to try a unique getaway. The two bedroom, one bath home can comfortably accommodate 4 adults between a queen-sized bed and sofa bed. The home also has a kitchenette, a ground floor patio, and a rooftop deck- perfect for stargazing at night!
wvlt.tv
One elevator repaired at Summit Towers, repair crews on site
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Neither elevator at Summit Towers, an elderly living facility in downtown Knoxville, was working Sunday afternoon, resulting in some residents being unable to leave. A Knoxville Fire Department spokesperson said that both of the elevators were initially down but that one had been fixed. As of...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville homeless thankful after little enforcement shown of new law
Whittle Springs Middle School dismissed classes early after an air conditioning leak caused an odor throughout the school, KCSO officials said.
Comments / 0