Whether you are an early riser or like to sleep in during your vacation, you can always find a hot and delicious breakfast waiting for you in the Smoky Mountains. Throughout Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg, there are a ton of delicious restaurants that serve all your favorite breakfast classics from the early morning hours until well into the afternoon! Here are 6 Smoky Mountain restaurants that serve breakfast all day:

GATLINBURG, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO