ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Austin

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Austin from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
GEORGETOWN, TX
fox7austin.com

Mayor Steve Adler: Austin could end homelessness in 3 years

AUSTIN, Texas - Mayor Steve Adler says Austin could be the first city of its size in America to end homelessness in three years. He laid it all out in his State of the City address Thursday night, but with more and more encampments popping up, many people are finding that statement hard to believe.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
Austin, TX
Society
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
kut.org

Austin Mayor Steve Adler gives his final State of the City address

Austin Mayor Steve Adler delivered his final State of the City speech at City Hall on Thursday evening. The mayor reflected on his two terms in office as his term-limited tenure comes to a close. He discussed major policies passed during his time at City Hall, including efforts to decriminalize homelessness, the city's attempt to revamp its land development code and its push to address issues of affordability and mass transit.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

ECHO reports on gentrification, racial disparities in homelessness in Travis County

Reps from ECHO gave an update to Travis County commissioners Aug. 23 about homelessness in gentrified areas. (Ben Thompson/ Community Impact Newspaper) At the Aug. 23 Travis County Commissioners Court meeting, members from Ending Community Homelessness Coalition presented data looking at people who lived in gentrified areas and have been forced into homelessness.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana Perino
CBS Austin

Travis County homicides up 120% outside of Austin City Limits

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Police continue searching for a suspect in Thursday's murder outside of Barton Springs Pool. The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Camnik Campbell. Campbell's shooting death is the city's 52nd homicide of 2022—the same number of deaths Austin had at this time last year.
AUSTIN, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Guadalupe County forced to dismiss 12 cases after Schertz Police Department taints evidence while cleaning storage area

SAN ANTONIO — The Guadalupe County district attorney on Friday dismissed a dozen criminal cases, including some felony charges, because of a clerical error by the Schertz Police Department. The police force admits employees "destroyed or comingled" evidence when they cleaned out a property storage room in January, sparking...
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chaplain#Freedom Of Religion#Freedom Of Speech#Americans
US105

One of America’s Top Bars Is in Austin, Texas: Do You Agree?

Recently, Esquire magazine dropped their 2022 Best Bars in America list, and out of 25 watering holes across the country, a Central Texas drinking establishment made the list. More than one bar in the Lone Star State made the top 25 best list, as Diversion in Houston, Texas was also on the ranking.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin barbecue restaurant manager, owner indicted on fraud charges

AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Department of Insurance says the owner of a popular East Austin barbecue spot and her manager have been indicted for their alleged role in a $350,000 workers' compensation fraud scheme. Allison Clem, manager of la Barbecue, and her wife, LeAnn Mueller, who owns the food...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Former Leander ISD student arrested after posting photo with gun in front of high school

A former Leander ISD student is behind bars after posting a photo on social media displaying a weapon in front of Rouse High School. Leander Police say a school resource officer was contacted by a student Friday afternoon. The Rouse High School student shared a social media post with the officer, showing a 18-year-old in a car with a pistol in front of the high school.
LEANDER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
austinmonthly.com

Inside the Delays, Drama, and Turmoil at the Austin Airport

Laura Pevehouse, an Austin communications consultant, took to the skies in May like millions of other travelers. She’d flown with her daughter on a vacation in summer 2021 and visited Las Vegas for work, but she knew this trip might be different. An email from her airline advised Pevehouse to arrive three hours before her international flight as the airline industry reeled from widespread flight cancellations and delays caused by inclement weather, technical issues, and staff and pilot shortages. That didn’t even include the huge numbers of spring travelers expected to pass through Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (ABIA) that month.
AUSTIN, TX
Fox News

Fox News

782K+
Followers
177K+
Post
652M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy