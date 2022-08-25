Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2002, a fashion student went jogging while visiting with her family. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajGeorgetown, TX
Parents of the Uvalde Shooting Protest Outside of the Governor's HomeTom HandyUvalde, TX
Women’s Volleyball: No. 2 Texas defeats No. 7 Ohio State 3-1The LanternAustin, TX
Women’s Volleyball: No. 7 Ohio State falls to No. 2 Texas 3-0 in opening day sweepThe LanternAustin, TX
Elon Musk Wants to Connect Two Texas Cities with the HyperloopTom HandyAustin, TX
Related
nypressnews.com
Uvalde parents protest outside home of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott: ‘If we can’t sleep, neither can you’
Parents whose children were killed in the Uvalde school massacre played recordings of their dead kids outside Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s mansion as they demanded action on gun control. “If we can’t sleep, neither can you!” one parent screamed at the pre-dawn Saturday rally in downtown Austin, the Huffington...
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Austin
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Austin from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Attorneys for wrongfully convicted man file petition with Supreme Court to allow lawsuit against Williamson County
AUSTIN, Texas — A petition was filed with the U.S. Supreme Court to allow Troy Mansfield, the man wrongfully convicted of molesting a child 30 years ago, to sue Williamson County for the impact the case has had on his life. A federal appeals court ruled in March 2022...
fox7austin.com
Mayor Steve Adler: Austin could end homelessness in 3 years
AUSTIN, Texas - Mayor Steve Adler says Austin could be the first city of its size in America to end homelessness in three years. He laid it all out in his State of the City address Thursday night, but with more and more encampments popping up, many people are finding that statement hard to believe.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin’s first Narcan vending machine installed; state program gets more of the life-saving medication
The N.I.C.E. Project (Narcan in Case of Emergency) partnered with Sunrise Homeless Navigation Center to provide 24/7 access to life-saving medication.
RR 620 Target fire controlled by fire sprinkler, officials say
Lake Travis Fire Rescue officials said a fire broke out Sunday morning near the front of a Target in the 3700 block of Ranch Road 620 South.
kut.org
Austin Mayor Steve Adler gives his final State of the City address
Austin Mayor Steve Adler delivered his final State of the City speech at City Hall on Thursday evening. The mayor reflected on his two terms in office as his term-limited tenure comes to a close. He discussed major policies passed during his time at City Hall, including efforts to decriminalize homelessness, the city's attempt to revamp its land development code and its push to address issues of affordability and mass transit.
ECHO reports on gentrification, racial disparities in homelessness in Travis County
Reps from ECHO gave an update to Travis County commissioners Aug. 23 about homelessness in gentrified areas. (Ben Thompson/ Community Impact Newspaper) At the Aug. 23 Travis County Commissioners Court meeting, members from Ending Community Homelessness Coalition presented data looking at people who lived in gentrified areas and have been forced into homelessness.
RELATED PEOPLE
License plate readers back before Austin City Council next week
Austin City Council will once again discuss reinstating the Austin Police Department's license plate reader program during next week's council meeting.
CBS Austin
Travis County homicides up 120% outside of Austin City Limits
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Police continue searching for a suspect in Thursday's murder outside of Barton Springs Pool. The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Camnik Campbell. Campbell's shooting death is the city's 52nd homicide of 2022—the same number of deaths Austin had at this time last year.
Guadalupe County forced to dismiss 12 cases after Schertz Police Department taints evidence while cleaning storage area
SAN ANTONIO — The Guadalupe County district attorney on Friday dismissed a dozen criminal cases, including some felony charges, because of a clerical error by the Schertz Police Department. The police force admits employees "destroyed or comingled" evidence when they cleaned out a property storage room in January, sparking...
Having Texas native plants in your front yard helps fight wildfires and drought
AUSTIN, Texas — While we saw some measurable rain last week, most of Central Texas remains in a drought. Many counties still have water restrictions in place, and it's hard to keep a pretty lawn, which is why experts recommend drought-resistant landscaping. The City of Austin has created this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
One of America’s Top Bars Is in Austin, Texas: Do You Agree?
Recently, Esquire magazine dropped their 2022 Best Bars in America list, and out of 25 watering holes across the country, a Central Texas drinking establishment made the list. More than one bar in the Lone Star State made the top 25 best list, as Diversion in Houston, Texas was also on the ranking.
fox7austin.com
Austin barbecue restaurant manager, owner indicted on fraud charges
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Department of Insurance says the owner of a popular East Austin barbecue spot and her manager have been indicted for their alleged role in a $350,000 workers' compensation fraud scheme. Allison Clem, manager of la Barbecue, and her wife, LeAnn Mueller, who owns the food...
DPS fitness policies modified, waist-measurement rule relaxed
The Texas Public Safety Commission made changes Thursday to the Department of Public Safety’s physical fitness policies by relaxing, but not eliminating, controversial “command presence” rules that set limits on troopers’ waist sizes, according to an approved resolution.
CBS Austin
Former Leander ISD student arrested after posting photo with gun in front of high school
A former Leander ISD student is behind bars after posting a photo on social media displaying a weapon in front of Rouse High School. Leander Police say a school resource officer was contacted by a student Friday afternoon. The Rouse High School student shared a social media post with the officer, showing a 18-year-old in a car with a pistol in front of the high school.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
austinmonthly.com
Inside the Delays, Drama, and Turmoil at the Austin Airport
Laura Pevehouse, an Austin communications consultant, took to the skies in May like millions of other travelers. She’d flown with her daughter on a vacation in summer 2021 and visited Las Vegas for work, but she knew this trip might be different. An email from her airline advised Pevehouse to arrive three hours before her international flight as the airline industry reeled from widespread flight cancellations and delays caused by inclement weather, technical issues, and staff and pilot shortages. That didn’t even include the huge numbers of spring travelers expected to pass through Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (ABIA) that month.
Did You Know There's An Extinct Volcano In Texas You Can Visit?
You'll want to tell your alien friends about this hidden gem.
Why customers say Austin Whataburgers are the worst in Texas
The capital city has "below-average Whataburgers," according to a San Antonio Express-News analysis of Google data.
Central Texas parents share their story after teen son dies due to suspected overdose
KYLE, Texas — Officials reported three Hays CISD students have died in just a month after taking pills suspected to be laced with fentanyl. 17-year-old Kevin McConville was one of them. His mom found him dead in his room on Aug. 3. For his parents Shannon and Darren McConville, it was unimaginable.
Fox News
782K+
Followers
177K+
Post
652M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 5