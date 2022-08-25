ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Rhode Island mayor proposes $10M reparations spending plan

By PHILIP MARCELO
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Providence’s mayor proposed spending $10 million in federal coronavirus pandemic aid on financial literacy and homeownership, workforce training, small business development and other programs recently recommended by the city’s reparations commission.

Mayor Jorge Elorza’s spending plan, released Thursday, also calls for using $250,000 in federal money to launch a legal defense fund for residents facing eviction, $400,000 dedicated to directly support Black and Native American residents displaced and negatively impacted by urban renewal and $500,000 to expand the guaranteed income program for low income residents that launched last summer, among other initiatives.

The Democratic mayor also signed an executive order formally apologizing on behalf of Rhode Island’s capital city for its role in slavery, urban renewal and other racist and discriminatory practices. The spending proposal now goes to the city council for approval.

“While we cannot undo the harm that has been done, I am confident these programs and investments will make great strides in closing the racial wealth and equity gaps that exist in Providence,” Elorza said.

Rodney Davis, who chaired the Providence Municipal Reparations Commission, applauded the mayor for issuing a formal city apology, as the commission had recommended. But he demurred when asked if he thought the spending proposal was the best use of the federal money, given the commission’s many recommendations.

“We feel like $10 million is nice, but it’s definitely not enough for true reparations,” he said. “We also recognize this is a city effort and true reparations have to be on a larger scale. It has to not just be government, but also private enterprise.”

Ray Rickman, a prominent Black historian and former state lawmaker who attended Thursday’s announcement, was surprised Elorza wasn’t more forceful in calling on Brown University to contribute to the city’s efforts. The Ivy League college, located on the city’s wealthy East Side, has faced its own calls in recent years to pay reparations to slave descendants.

Terrell Osborne, a Black resident who also attended the announcement, said he’d like to see the city form a foundation to help coordinate the myriad efforts proposed and to marshal more resources and support from outside groups.

“All I see is ‘Let’s spend the money.’ But then what?” he said. “Who is implementing these things? Where’s the follow up coming from?”

The reparations commission report released Monday listed a range of programs and efforts Providence could undertake to begin atoning for its extensive ties to the transatlantic slave trade and the centuries of racism and discrimination that followed.

But it didn’t recommend giving out direct payments to Black and Native American residents impacted by slave and other discrimination, as some had called for. Instead, it defined “reparations” as efforts that close the “present-day racial wealth and equity gaps.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fallriverreporter.com

Providence mayor signs executive order apologizing for slavery, racial discrimination; pledges $10 million in reparations

PROVIDENCE, RI – Mayor Jorge Elorza, Councilwoman Mary Kay Harris (Ward 11), Providence Cultural Equity Initiative CEO and Founder Raymond “Two Hawks” Watson, Reparations Commission Chairperson Rodney Davis, Reparations Commission member and Providence resident Wanda Brown, Congregation Beth Sholom Rabbi Barry Dolinger, 1696 Heritage Group Vice President and Providence Director of Business Development Keith Stokes, Founder and Executive Director of Higher Ground International Henrietta White-Holder, Senior Advisor to Mayor Elorza and Executive Director of the African American Ambassador Group Shawndell Burney-Speaks and community members Thursday announced the next steps in the City of Providence’s municipal reparations process.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Blackstone River clean-up celebrates 50 years

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — On Saturday many residents across Rhode Island and Massachusetts commemorated one of the largest environmental clean-ups to take place on the Blackstone River.  The event coined “Operation ZAP” was first organized in September of 1972 by David Rosser. 10,000 people participated in the clean-up that day, according to the organization’s website, and […]
WOONSOCKET, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Government
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
The Associated Press

Liz Cheney in 2024? Deep skepticism emerges in key states

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — As the sun set in Wyoming, U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney described her blowout loss as the beginning of a more consequential step in her political career. She summoned Abraham Lincoln, who lost elections for the House and Senate and still went on to become one of the nation’s most accomplished presidents. But in the days since, would-be supporters in key states have openly expressed skepticism about a Cheney presidential run, even one solely designed to block Donald Trump’s return to the White House. In fact, Republican voters and local officials in three of the states that matter most in presidential politics — Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina — believe the soon-to-be-unemployed congresswoman has little path to relevancy in a 2024 presidential primary, never mind a path to victory. Some sympathizers fear she would actually help Trump if she runs. Such is the colossal political challenge ahead for Cheney, a Republican seeking to transform a 37-percentage-point home-state loss into a national campaign to destroy Trump’s White House ambitions. There is no precedent for what she hopes to accomplish.
IOWA STATE
The Associated Press

Illness interrupts O’Rourke campaign for Texas governor

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Texas Democratic gubernatorial nominee Beto O’Rourke said Sunday that he had cleared his campaign schedule after receiving treatment at a San Antonio hospital for an unspecified bacterial infection. In a statement tweeted Sunday by his campaign, O’Rourke said he sought treatment at Methodist Hospital...
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

RI Lottery

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) _ These Rhode Island lotteries were drawn Sunday:. (four, five, thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: two) (thirteen, fifteen, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-three; Extra: thirty-four) Estimated jackpot: $162,000.
LOTTERY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Elorza
lawstreetmedia.com

Farm Sues Rhode Island Over Water Supply Dispute

Legend’s Creek LLC, as well as Jon Restivo and Aden Mott (members of the LLC), filed a complaint against the State of Rhode Island and the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) alleging the defendants violated the plaintiffs’ rights under the Fifth and Fourteenth Amendment of the United States Constitution.
INDUSTRY
thebeveragejournal.com

Rhode Island Restaurants Recognized for Wine Excellence

Wine Spectator honored 20 Rhode Island venues for excellence in its 2022 Restaurant Awards compilation. Announced in June, the annual list highlights restaurants around the globe for their wine lists. “Best of” Award of Excellence designations were given to Cara, Newport; Coast, Watch Hill; Restaurant 1879, Block Island; Tavolo Wine Bar & Tuscan Grille, Smithfield, Providence and Warwick; The Dining Room at Castle Hill Inn, Newport; Camille’s, Providence; Chapel Grille, Cranston; La Masseria, East Greenwich; Matunuck Oyster Bar, South Kingstown; Mill’s Tavern Restaurant, Providence; Persimmon, Providence; Sarto, Providence; Stoneacre Brasserie, Newport; Stoneacre Garden, Newport; The Capital Grille, Providence; The Coast Guard House Restaurant, Narragansett; The Restaurant, Westerly; and The White Horse Tavern, Newport.
NEWPORT, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reparations#Mayor#City Council#Politics Local#Black And Native American#Democratic
msn.com

Ballard’s owner Steven Filippi faces new challenge in his bid for a town council seat on Block Island

NEW SHOREHAM — Ballard’s Beach Resort owner Steven Filippi was running unopposed for a seat on the New Shoreham Town Council. But after his business made national news for hosting a crowded music festival that led to brawls and arrests at the venue and on the Block Island Ferry, the race is seeing renewed interest — and Filippi may face new challenges.
NEW SHOREHAM, RI
PhillyBite

The Best Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts

Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
whdh.com

Massachusetts EBT system back to normal service following outage

The Massachusetts Department of Transitional Assistance announced Sunday that the state’s Electronic Benefits Transfer system has resumed regular operations, following a temporary outage. The department says recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, were unable able to use EBT cards or check real-time balances while the services...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?

I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
PITTSFIELD, MA
iheart.com

New Hopes And Dreams For New School Year In Providence

Schools are back in session today. It will be the first time in about two years where most schools will not require masking. Dr Javier Montanez says that the teachers have spent hundreds of hours growing their skills for the school year, from principals on down. The only real hang-up...
PROVIDENCE, RI
reportertoday.com

Fate of the Showcase Building in Seekonk

The former Showcase building on Fall River Avenue in Seekonk has sat vacant for nearly 12 years. The multiplex was built in 1974, with fewer screens, and was later subdivided and modified as time went on. It was considered the top first-run movie theatre in the greater Providence area. The Showcase Cinemas Seekonk 1-10 was closed on September 7, 2010. However, the 10 screen Showcase Seekonk Cinemas Route 6, is still open.
SEEKONK, MA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
509K+
Post
506M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy