City conducts online survey to ID incomplete Derecho-related repairs
Cedar Rapids — Friday afternoon, the City of Cedar Rapids announced they are conducting a survey to find derecho-related repairs not yet completed. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has made funding available to the State of Iowa for disaster recovery from the August 2020 Derecho. Two...
Hinson's BBQ Bash, a big hit in Linn
Linn County — The Linn County Fairgrounds hosted Hinson's Barbecue Bash Friday evening in Linn County. Local residents came in support of Hinson's campaign. The event featured a wide range of campaign speeches from local government officials and amenities:. Food. Live music. Barbecue. Chuck Grassley, Kim Reynolds, and Tim...
2nd grade class at Wilkins Elementary make decorations for their teacher's wedding
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Brandi Hamdorf, a 2nd grade teacher at Wilkins Elementary in the Linn-Mar Community School District got married over the summer. Now Mrs. Rickhard, her first second grade class at the school wanted to help with decorations. Found all over the tables were drawings and letters...
Suspended University of Iowa fraternity is invited back to campus
IOWA CITY, Iowa — A fraternity at the University of Iowa (UI) was suspended two years ago and is making a return to campus within the next year. The Iowa Beta chapter of Phi Delta Theta was suspended in June 2020 after a history of alleged alcohol violations and prohibited tailgate parties.
Three-year Partnership announced between CR Pride & NewBo City Market
Cedar Rapids — Friday evening, CR Pride and NewBo City Market announced a new three year contract has been signed to hold the annual CR Pride Festival at NewBo through 2025. Corey Jacobson, CR Pride President, commented that as the organization continues to grow, it was important to have a long term community partner.
CRCSD's Maple Grove Elementary School is now open
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A new Cedar Rapids Community School District building is now open and ready for the new school year. We are excited to continue on our Facilities Master Plan path with the opening of Maple Grove! With every new experience you learn from your past experiences,” says Jonathan Galbraith, director of operations for CRCSD. “This process is no different and we’ve learned from our experiences at West Willow and have implemented that learning at Maple Grove.
Osgood wins individual title; Cedar Falls impresses at Prairie XC Invite
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Marion senior Jedidiah Osgood won Saturday's individual boys crown, while the Cedar Falls boys won the team title. Tiger sophomore Zoe Zylstra won the girls race.
Intersection on 8th Avenue in Cedar Rapids to close through September for road work
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — An intersection in Cedar Rapids will be closed for utility work and pavement reconstruction. The intersection of 8th Avenue and Rockford Road SW will close starting Monday, August 29th. The closure is part of the 8th Avenue SW improvements project taking place...
Iowans head to annual Market after Dark enjoying food, games and live entertainment
Cedar Rapids, Iowa — Market after Dark took place Saturday night, with food, games and live entertainment. The annual tradition takes place once a year when the regular Cedar Rapids Farmers Market isn't happening that week. Regular vendors participate along with live music, games on the square and beer.
Linn County crash leaves one injured
LINN COUNTY, Iowa — Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash at County Home Rd. and Springville Rd. in Linn County Friday afternoon. Jeremy Johnson, 43, was driving westbound on County Home Rd. in his Ford Ranger. When he attempted to turn onto Springville Rd., Johnson drove into the...
Iowa City Police need your help to find suspect in convenience store assault
On Sunday, June 5, 2022, Iowa City Police responded to the L & M Mighty Shop, 504 E. Burlington St., for a report of an assault at 5:18am. Officers spoke with the clerk, who reported a man with red-tipped dreadlocks entered the store. Police say after getting upset inside the...
Cedar Rapids Police investigating Thursday night stabbing
Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a deadly stabbing at the Cedar Valley Townhomes in the 3000 block of J Street. Police say they received a call at approximately 9:51p.m. Thursday night about a man being stabbed. When officers arrived and found a man outside an apartment suffering from a stab...
Record number of players registered for fall 2022 season for Kiwanis Miracle League
MARION, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A record number of players have signed up for the Kiwanis Miracle League's 2022 fall season. The season will begin Saturday, August 27th from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm at Prospect Meadows with over 100 players registered to play. The Kiwanis Miracle League...
