Johnson County, IA

City conducts online survey to ID incomplete Derecho-related repairs

Cedar Rapids — Friday afternoon, the City of Cedar Rapids announced they are conducting a survey to find derecho-related repairs not yet completed. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has made funding available to the State of Iowa for disaster recovery from the August 2020 Derecho. Two...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Hinson's BBQ Bash, a big hit in Linn

Linn County — The Linn County Fairgrounds hosted Hinson's Barbecue Bash Friday evening in Linn County. Local residents came in support of Hinson's campaign. The event featured a wide range of campaign speeches from local government officials and amenities:. Food. Live music. Barbecue. Chuck Grassley, Kim Reynolds, and Tim...
LINN COUNTY, IA
Suspended University of Iowa fraternity is invited back to campus

IOWA CITY, Iowa — A fraternity at the University of Iowa (UI) was suspended two years ago and is making a return to campus within the next year. The Iowa Beta chapter of Phi Delta Theta was suspended in June 2020 after a history of alleged alcohol violations and prohibited tailgate parties.
IOWA CITY, IA
Three-year Partnership announced between CR Pride & NewBo City Market

Cedar Rapids — Friday evening, CR Pride and NewBo City Market announced a new three year contract has been signed to hold the annual CR Pride Festival at NewBo through 2025. Corey Jacobson, CR Pride President, commented that as the organization continues to grow, it was important to have a long term community partner.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
CRCSD's Maple Grove Elementary School is now open

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A new Cedar Rapids Community School District building is now open and ready for the new school year. We are excited to continue on our Facilities Master Plan path with the opening of Maple Grove! With every new experience you learn from your past experiences,” says Jonathan Galbraith, director of operations for CRCSD. “This process is no different and we’ve learned from our experiences at West Willow and have implemented that learning at Maple Grove.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Linn County crash leaves one injured

LINN COUNTY, Iowa — Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash at County Home Rd. and Springville Rd. in Linn County Friday afternoon. Jeremy Johnson, 43, was driving westbound on County Home Rd. in his Ford Ranger. When he attempted to turn onto Springville Rd., Johnson drove into the...
LINN COUNTY, IA
Cedar Rapids Police investigating Thursday night stabbing

Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a deadly stabbing at the Cedar Valley Townhomes in the 3000 block of J Street. Police say they received a call at approximately 9:51p.m. Thursday night about a man being stabbed. When officers arrived and found a man outside an apartment suffering from a stab...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
