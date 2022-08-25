ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tom Brady will start Bucs’ preseason finale vs. Colts

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vNzzR_0hV92JvD00

Tom Brady will start the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ final preseason game against the host Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, coach Todd Bowles said Thursday.

“Anyone’s that healthy will play,” Bowles said.

Brady is healthy after returning to the team earlier this week following an 11-day absence due to personal reasons. The three-time NFL MVP and 15-time Pro Bowl selection likely won’t play long for the Bucs, who are adjusting to numerous moving parts due to injuries during this preseason.

“It’s important for game continuity,” Bowles said. “We have some new guys on the O-line. We have some new guys at receiver. Other than having practice together, we need to see them in a game and certain situations and just to flow of it no matter how long it is. We just need to see.”

Per Bowles, rookie Luke Goedeke will start at left guard on Saturday. The second-round pick is competing for a starting role after guard Aaron Stinnie sustained a season-ending knee injury.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen at the 'Breaking Point' in Their Marriage?

Tom Brady is getting ready for the 2022 NFL season but is currently not with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to "personal" reasons. With Brady entering his 23rd season, he doesn't need to be at every training camp practice. But is the reason Brady taking time away from the team have to do with him and his wife Gisele Bündchen being on the verge of a divorce?
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals Why He Stepped Away From The Bucs

Tom Brady was asked on Saturday night why he chose to step away from the Buccaneers for 11 days earlier this preseason. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback had a pretty great answer. Brady, 45, noted his age and his responsibilities outside of the football field. “I’m 45 years old. There’s...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Cheerleader Going Viral Before Week 1

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are ready for the start of the 2022 NFL regular season. It remains to be seen if Mike McCarthy's squad is ready, but the franchise's cheerleaders certainly are. One of the team's top cheerleaders, Claire, shared a photo of herself on the field ahead of the...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Indiana Sports
Tampa, FL
Football
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Football
The Spun

Tyreek Hill's Response To Jackson Mahomes Comment Going Viral

Tyreek Hill is trending on Twitter this week due to his comments about Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. During an appearance on BS w/ Jake Paul, Hill was asked if he'd get handcuffed to Mahomes in order to win a Super Bowl. His response to that question is going viral.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

The true reason the 49ers haven’t cut Jimmy Garoppolo yet

The San Francisco 49ers have made it clear that they are moving on from Jimmy Garoppolo. But the team has still neglected to cut the veteran quarterback from their roster. The 49ers have reiterated multiple times throughout the offseason that Trey Lance is their quarterback of the future. Even so, there may be a reason […] The post The true reason the 49ers haven’t cut Jimmy Garoppolo yet appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Outsider.com

San Francisco 49ers General Manager John Lynch ‘Getting Pretty Close’ to Making Decision on Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch is facing the same dilemma he entered the 2022 NFL offseason with: What the heck do you do with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo?. Lynch certainly expected to have been moved on from Garoppolo by this point with the regular season opener just a couple weeks away. Alas, Garoppolo remains on the 49ers’ roster. So does his $26.9 million cap hit. There have been no takers on the trade market, leading to speculation that the 49ers could outright cut Garoppolo.
NFL
FanSided

3 veterans who won’t make the Packers Week 1 roster

Here are three veterans who could miss out on making the Green Bay Packers’ Week 1 roster. The Green Bay Packers preseason games are out of the way, as they took on the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night. Now, they have a head start to bring down their roster to 53 players. They have until Tuesday, Aug. 30 to submit their final rosters ahead of Week 1.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Shares Racy Photo Ahead Of NFL Season

Earlier this offseason, golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac revealed her favorite NFL team. "I’m so excited for this upcoming football season! Not too excited as a Steelers fan though," she said earlier this offseason. With the 2022 NFL season drawing near, Spiranac took to social media...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucs#Colts#Nfl Mvp#Buccaneers#American Football#Mvp#New York Giants#Nfl Power Rankings#Cowboys
The Spun

Teams Reportedly Showing Interest In Notable Quarterback Trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback room already looks significantly different than it did during the 2021 season. Pittsburgh signed former No. 2 overall pick Mitchell Trubisky to a two-year contract earlier this offseason. Not long later, the team drafted former Pitt standout Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
ClutchPoints

Aaron Donald’s punishment after Rams-Bengals brawl gets blunt take from Sean McVay

Sean McVay is not going into detail about the actions they took to address the recent brawl between Aaron Donald, the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. When asked about Donald’s punishment (if there’s any) during Saturday’s broadcast of their game against the Bengals, the Rams head coach responded bluntly and emphasized the position […] The post Aaron Donald’s punishment after Rams-Bengals brawl gets blunt take from Sean McVay appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

72K+
Followers
56K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy