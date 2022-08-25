Xbox owners who are part of the platform's Xbox Insider program got a new update this week with a helpful feature included in it. The update in question makes it so that users' game libraries will be better organized via tab-like categories allowing players to view either all of their games at once or games owned through specific subscriptions. This update is first available to those in the Alpha Skip-Ahead ring of the Xbox Insider program and is expected to get a live release later on.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO