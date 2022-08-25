Kelsea Ballerini Honors Shania Twain In Iconic 1999 Grammy Awards Marc Bouwer Dress & Metal-Tipped Pumps at the 2022 ACM Awards

Kelsea Ballerini paid stylish tribute on the carpet and the stage to Shania Twain at the 15th annual Academy of Country Music Awards held at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Wednesday. Twain was honored with the ACM Poet’s Award at the star-studded ceremony.

Ballerini made a sensational sartorial statement , arriving in Twain’s iconic white Marc Bouwer dress. The country-pop superstar originally wore the piece — a sweeping, long-sleeve turtleneck gown with sequins — to the 1999 Grammy Awards, where she performed her hit song “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” and won Best Country Song and Best Female Country Vocal Performance for “You’re Still the One.”

To complete her look for the star-studded event, Ballerini styled her hair in a low bun and let two small strands frame her face. The “Heartfirst” singer accessorized simply accessorized with diamond stud earrings and several midi rings. For glam, she went with a soft smokey eye and neutral lip. When it came down to the shoes, Ballerini slipped into a pair of pointed-toe pumps . The silhouette had a silver pointed-toe and PVC uppers.

Twain hit the red carpet alongside Ballerini in a head-turning ensemble. The Queen of Country Pop wore a black gown with a plunging neckline, ruched straps and a dramatic satin skirt. She tied her look together with a leopard print hat and matching pointy boots.

For her performance, Ballerini channeled another iconic Twain look, wearing a dupe of her “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” video ensemble. She then took off her jacket and top hat to reveal a black mini dress, which she paired with fishnet tights and embellished knee-high boots. The shoes were adorned with studs all over and sat atop a curved heel.

The 2022 Academy of Country Music (ACM) Honors celebrates the top performers and achievements in country music, with this year’s ceremony marking the event’s 15th anniversary. Hosted by Carly Pearce, the event will be held at the Ford Center in The Star in Frisco, Texas, and feature performances by Pearce, Trace Adkins, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn and The Warren Brothers. The event will also honor specific performers for their accomplishments, including Miranda Lambert (ACM Triple Crown Award), Chris Stapleton (ACM Spirit Award), Shania Train (ACM Poet’s Award) and Morgan Wallen (ACM Spirit Award). Drama series “Yellowstone” will also be honored with the ACM Film Award.

PHOTOS: Click here to see more Shania Twain’s outrageous style moments in the gallery .