Carnival, Royal Caribbean to accept self-administered COVID-19 tests

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

News 12 has learned some major cruise lines are now accepting self-administered COVID-19 tests.

Starting Sept. 6, Carnival will accept self-administered tests from unvaccinated passengers on voyages shorter than 15 nights.

Royal Caribbean and Celebrity have announced a similar change will also take effect next month.

The cruise lines recently dropped vaccine requirements and rolled back testing rules after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ended its COVID-19 cruise ship program.

