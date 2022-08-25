Read full article on original website
Willie S. Herrera, Jr.
Services for Willie S. Herrera, Jr., 63 of Brownfield will be at 10:00 am Monday, August 29, 2022 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, officiated by Father John Ohlig. Visitations will be held from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm Saturday & Sunday, August 27 & 28, 2022, at Brownfield Funeral Home. Rosaries will be held at 6:00 pm Saturday & Sunday, August 27 & 28, 2022, at Brownfield Funeral Home Memorial Chapel.
Margaret Lockett Johnson
The family of Margaret Lockett Johnson will celebrate her life of 82 years at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at the First Baptist Church of Lubbock. Her family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Monday, August 29, 2022, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. She passed on Friday, August 26, 2022. We invite you to visit www.memorialdesigners.net to view the live-streamed service.
Two vehicle accidents, same location, within 12 hours
Two vehicle accidents took place less than 12 hours after each other at the same intersection. On Thursday afternoon before 6:00 pm, a juvenile was driving a late model gray Ram 2500. As the driver of the truck was heading west on FM 211, he crossed US 62/82 to continue west on FM 211 and failed to yield the right of way when a late model white Cadillac Escalade driving south on UDS 62/82 crashed into the passenger side of the bed of the truck. The Ram would come to rest facing north taking out the stop sign, and the Escalade would come to rest facing southwest on the railroad tracks.
