Annika Sorenstam still remembered at Highland Meadows

This year’s Dana Open presented by Marathon marks the 22nd anniversary of Annika Sorenstam’s thrilling playoff victory over Rachel Hetherington.

Twenty-two isn’t a round anniversary, but Sorenstam, after retiring in her prime in 2008, has made a return to competitive golf, winning the 2021 U.S. Women’s Senior Open and playing select LPGA Tour events.

She won’t be at Highland Meadows Golf Club for the 2022 tournament, but her presence is still felt at every tour stop.

“Our relationship with Annika started while she was in college,” Dana Open tournament director Judd Silverman said. “After she won the NCAA, we gave her a sponsor exemption as an amateur.”

The Swede became a golfing sensation in 1991 after she won seven tournaments, including the individual NCAA championship, becoming the first non-American and first freshman to do so. Her first career win came at the 1995 U.S. Women’s Open, but it would take five more years for her to win in Sylvania.

Sorenstam missed the cut in 1994, placed 20th in 1995, and didn’t reappear at the Jamie Farr Classic again until 2000, where she shot rounds of 70, 67, 66, and 71, and then birdied the second playoff hole to win the tournament.

“That course has some low scores,” Sorenstam told The Blade in May. “It’s always in good shape. Going in, you knew you had to shoot under par every single day.”

She returned to Highland Meadows to defend her title in 2001, limping to an even-par finish and a tie for 47th. It was Sorenstam’s lowest finish all year on the LPGA Tour, as she won eight times, finished second six times, and had 20 top 10s in 26 events. In the first three majors of the year, she was first, third, and second.

Sorenstam only played one more time in the Farr — an eighth-place finish in 2006.

“It’s a golf town like no other,” she said. “The crowds are just massive. I remember coming there early [in my career] and meeting Jamie Farr. Having him a part of the LPGA was really neat. Judd Silverman, who runs the tournament, is a great guy.”

The LPGA hasn’t had many stars cross over into the mainstream, but Sorenstam is among the biggest needle movers in women’s professional golf history. She’s the most accomplished player of all time, with 72 LPGA wins, 94 total worldwide victories, and 10 majors. Her 22-11-4 record in the Solheim Cup is among the best ever.

From 2000 to 2006, she won 51 times, including eight majors, with 19 top 10s in 28 events. Sorenstam shot the only 59 in LPGA history in 2001 and teamed with Tiger Woods in a made-for-TV-event in which they beat David Duval and Karrie Webb.

Sorenstam’s marketability and popularity reached their zenith in 2003 when she became the first woman to play in a PGA Tour event since Babe Zaharias in 1945. Although Sorenstam missed the cut, she proved she belonged with her unflappability.

Northwest Ohio has been home to an LPGA Tour event since 1984, and, according to Silverman, Sorenstam, Nancy Lopez, and Se Ri Pak are in a league of their own when it comes to fan interest.

“You always want the No. 1 player in the world to play. Everybody wanted to watch [Sorenstam] play,” he said. “She wasn’t coming to our event every year. But it was great the year she won. Back then, Annika and Tiger were winning eight tournaments a year. It was just unbelievable how well she played for such a long period of time. So consistent and so dedicated. No one worked harder on the course and off the course.”

Sorenstam did make one more return to Sylvania. She served as the captain of the European Junior Solheim Cup team last August at Sylvania Country Club, helping lead the Euros to a dramatic come-from-behind victory, similar to what she did on Erie Street two decades prior.

“What can I say, we had a good time,” Sorenstam said. “The girls were great. They never gave up. They just kept fighting. It was so cool.”