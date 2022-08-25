Interns organize trash awareness campaign to clean Willson's Woods Park in Mount Vernon

Interns with the Westchester Parks Foundation are helping clean up their community.

Mia Veefkind, from Mt Vernon, and Simara Jones, 17, from Yonkers, organized a trash awareness campaign to help clean Willson's Woods Park in Mount Vernon.

Those at the park were encouraged to clean up just one piece of trash during their visit.

The two interns are part of a five-month paid internship program through WPF to reinforce its commitment to eradicate invasive species from parks throughout all of Westchester, specifically in communities underrepresented in the field of environmental science and conservation.

They paid visits to all the parks in Westchester during their internship and will continue their work at community events in the fall.