algonaradio.com
Auditor’s Report Finds Improper Reimbursements from Emmetsburg School Accounts
–State Auditor Rob Sand released a report on Thursday on a special investigation of the Student Activity Football Account and selected other accounts from the Emmetsburg Community School District. The investigation looked at accounts from July of 2016 through August 31 of 2021, and identified just over $16,000 in improper disbursements from the accounts that were administered by former football coach Mike Dunlap.
siouxlandnews.com
Bond issue for school improvements up for vote in Storm Lake
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Storm Lake, Iowa voters will have a chance to decide on school improvements next month. The "Phase 2 Bond" Issue will be up for a vote on September 13th for Storm Lake residents. The bond issue addresses school space and facility needs in the district,...
kiwaradio.com
Top Iowa Democrats Say Spirit Lake Schools’ Gun Plan Is Devastating
Spirit Lake, Iowa — The Iowa Democratic Party’s chairman says Republicans at the statehouse have put Iowa gun laws on a downward spiral — leading to the plan to have 10 Spirit Lake School staff carry guns on school grounds. Spirit Lake officials announced this week that...
kicdam.com
Second Person Sentenced in Palo Alto County Murder Case
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD)– The second person charged in a 2020 Palo Alto County murder case has been sentenced to several years in prison. 23-year-old Brice Colling will spend ten years behind bars after changing his plea to guilty in exchange for his first degree murder charge being reduced to voluntary manslaughter.
nwestiowa.com
Californian charged for intox in Hartley
HARTLEY—A 26-year-old Laguna Hills, CA, man was arrested about 3:55 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, in Hartley on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Colby Jamison Roa stemmed from him walking west along Highway 18, according to the Hartley Police Department. He reportedly was attempting to hitchhike a...
kicdam.com
Algona Teen Among Three Injured In Saturday Crash
Algona, IA (KICD)– An Algona teen is among three people injured in a two vehicle crash in Kossuth County Saturday evening. The Iowa State Patrol says a southbound SUV driven by 64-year-old Timothy Coffelt of Ravenwood, Missouri failed to stop at an intersection west of Algona around 7:30 leading to a collision with a westbound vehicle driven by 18-year-old Chase Opheim.
KIMT
Gun and drug charges filed against Hancock County man
GARNER, Iowa – Gun and drug charges have been filed against a Hancock County man. Larry Wayne Robbins, 65 of Goodell, is accused of control of a firearm by a felon, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and failure to use a drug tax stamp. Law enforcement...
kicdam.com
Black Tie Black Leather Affair Sets Record Attendance in Sixth Year of Shayla Bee Fundraiser
Milford, IA (KICD)– Okoboji Classic Cars on the west side of Milford was about more than the vehicles Saturday night as the sixth annual Black Tie Black Leather Affair for the Shayla Bee Foundation took over the building. One of the many highlights was learning a new record was...
KIMT
Forest City teen arrested for gun and knife threats
FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County teen is facing multiple charges for allegedly threatening women with a knife and a gun. Kenneth Skylar Dean Pedelty, 17 of Forest City, is accused of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, assault, domestic abuse assault, and false imprisonment.
You Know Okoboji, Iowa. How About Okobojo, South Dakota?
Okoboji, Iowa is one of the favorite vacation destinations in the Upper Midwest. Millions have visited there over the year, boating, camping, swimming, and relaxing. A great place to take your family or friends. Okobojo, South Dakota? Well, not so much. But there was a day when people (OK, not...
One person died in Kossuth County crash
KOSSUTH COUNTY, Iowa — One person was killed in a car accident north of Livermore Monday evening. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, at 6:58 p.m. Desiman Stone Jr., 19, was traveling northbound on Ohio Ave. in Humboldt County and allegedly ran a stop sign at the county line. Stone continued north on […]
algonaradio.com
Bancroft Woman Facing Forgery Charges
–A Bancroft woman was taken into custody Wednesday evening on Kossuth County warrants that were issued in March of 2021. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies located and arrested 42-year-old Karin Christine Kramer on three counts of forgery. Online court records show Kramer’s charges are the result of three separate incidents from May-September of 2020.
nwestiowa.com
Primghar man cited for theft of items
PRIMGHAR—A 50-year-old Primghar man was cited Thursday, Aug. 25, on a charge of fifth-degree theft. The citing of Ray Milton Booth II stemmed from him allegedly taking a motor jack stand and engine block from another Primghar resident earlier in the month, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
kicdam.com
Clay County Fair Brings New Activities To Town Along With Near Record Number of Vendors
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Clay County Fair is two weeks away and the annual Media Day was held Friday afternoon to give an idea of some of the changes for this year. Among the updates given by CEO Jeremy Parsons is the fact that The Fair appears to be back at full strength after the pandemic.
yourfortdodge.com
A Mistrial is Declared in Fort Dodge First Degree Murder Trial
(Alpha Media – Brooke Bickford) After two and a half years of waiting for the man who killed their loved one to stand trial, the family and friends of Angela McLeod will have to wait even longer. In a Webster County Courtroom today District Court Judge Angela Doyle declared...
Emmetsburg wants residents to stop using water softeners
A northwest Iowa town plans to spend up to $10 million to enhance its drinking water treatment so that residents will cease their use of water softeners. Those in-home treatment systems — which are often used to remove minerals in groundwater — are believed to be a prominent source of chloride that Emmetsburg’s wastewater treatment […] The post Emmetsburg wants residents to stop using water softeners appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
Iowa teen dies in rollover crash after losing control on gravel road
LIVERMORE, Iowa — An Iowa teenager died in a single-vehicle crash on a gravel road Monday, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The crash was reported at about 7 p.m. Troopers say 19-year-old Desiman Stone Jr., of Livermore, was driving a Pontiac Grand Prix northbound on Ohio Avenue in Humboldt County.
kiwaradio.com
Disturbance In Sheldon Church Sends Sibley Man To Jail
Sheldon, Iowa — A disturbance at a Sheldon church Sunday evening has led to criminal charges against a Sibley man. According to authorities, police were called to the First Christian Reformed Church in Sheldon shortly after 6:00 Sunday evening to the report of someone trying to fight with people.
5 Great Danes kill owner on northwest Iowa farm
Five Great Danes killed their owner on a northwestern Iowa farm Wednesday. Mindy Nelson Kiepe, 43 of Rossie, Iowa, was pronounced dead at the scene after being found lying in a ditch by passerby in rural Clay County. KTIV-TV reported that the man who found her couldn't get close to...
nwestiowa.com
Driver clocked at 116 mph, jailed for OWI
PRIMGHAR—A 23-year-old Spirit Lake man was arrested about 1:05 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, near Primghar on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, reckless driving and speeding. The arrest of Walker Allen Buck stemmed from the stop of a southbound 2016 Chevrolet Malibu clocked at 116 in a...
