Swanton, OH

Growing together: Two churches, one urban, one rural, come together in shared ministry

By By Sarah Readdean / The Blade
 3 days ago

Nearly 300 members of a church community in a dense inner-city neighborhood took home a serving of a beef noodle dish, bursting with flavors of squash, tomatoes, and banana peppers.

The fresh produce in the dish makes its way from two gardens — the small garden beside the church, and another at a church 25 miles away.

Josie Stultz, chairman of the Board of Outreach at Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church in Swanton, brings fresh produce harvested from the church’s community garden to Salem Lutheran Church in downtown Toledo each week. Salem’s Pastor Mike Hanck then serves around 300 home-cooked meals to people in the neighborhood every Tuesday evening.

Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church received a microgrant in May, 2021, from the Northwestern Ohio Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America to add a community garden and pollinator field to its 5-acre property. But many of Faith’s church members already had gardens — if not farms — of their own, and Ms. Stultz found that “we planted way more than we could use.”

They determined that Mr. Hanck could use the garden’s produce in his community meals and at the “free store” in the church parking lot.

Providing and reviving

Salem, located in Toledo’s oldest neighborhood, Vistula, was the city’s first Lutheran congregation, according to a historical marker outside the church. Today, the neighborhood has what Mr. Hanck said is the city’s highest concentration of economic poverty.

A handful of volunteers, including Mr. Hanck cheffing the kitchen, gathers in the church basement Tuesday afternoons to prepare the meals, which have been in “to-go mode” since the pandemic.

“Everybody’s always happy to get the meal and are grateful,” said Rockie Gilmer, Salem’s program assistant. “Some people rely on this meal every Tuesday.”

Outside the church doors is an assortment of produce from both gardens as well as clothing, toys, and other used items. Members of the community are welcome to take any of the items, collected from donations, that they may need.

Vegetables not used in that week’s recipes are offered at this “store.” Some, such as zucchini and green beans, come from the garden in Swanton. Others such as cucumbers, including an overripe bright orange one on a recent Tuesday, come from Salem’s Community Peace Garden.

Ms. Gilmer, who works Salem's garden for a few hours every day, said she and Mr. Hanck are “learning as we go.” They also grow garlic, tomatoes, and peppers, and are awaiting blossoms from plum and apple trees.

Through a 2021 “Bees and Boards” microgrant from the synod, Mr. Hanck said, Salem was able to improve the garden with raised beds and expand their beekeeping activities, which the teenagers help out with.

Ms. Gilmer has big visions for other projects and ways to clean up the garden to make the neighborhood a “calming area.”

She’s already helped paint in bright colors the street’s bus stop, neighborhood trash cans, and old tires for potting plants. She hopes to add more picnic tables, which church members build themselves, to James Colbert Community Park across the street, and is working on both indoor and outdoor children’s play areas.

“We’re just doing it out of the kindness of our hearts,” Ms. Gilmer said.

A garden and an acre of ‘weeds’

“Most people view these as weeds,” Ms. Stultz said of the 1-acre field adjacent to the garden in Swanton. But the field of native grasses and wildflowers — currently blooming stalks of yellow partridge pea — is a pollinator prairie, attracting native pollinators that support the garden.

Zack Wertz, co-chairman of church property at Faith, started preparing the field last summer. Preparation involves creating a bare ground, applying herbicide, and broadcasting seed in late fall. This summer is the first of a multi-year period until the prairie becomes fully established. Mr. Wertz anticipates milkweed next year and purple coneflower to pop up in a year or two.

The pollinator minimizes maintenance needs, compared to mowing a lawn, which was a big appeal for this project. But it also benefits wildlife and the environment.

“With monarch butterflies migrating through, it'll become an area where they can stop and fuel up on their 2,000-mile-long journey to … Mexico,” Mr. Wertz said.

While he’s looking ahead to monarchs enjoying the prairie, Mr. Wertz has already seen the effect of bringing in a native habitat. He said he’s seen barn swallows collect insects from the pollinator field and perch on tomato cages — “something that wasn’t there when it was just grassy lawn.”

“You’re helping people out, you’re helping nature out,” Mr. Wertz said. “Plain and simple. It puts it into practice that you’re just doing good.”

One row of green beans in the garden in Swanton has been cleared out — the crops donated to Salem — while another row still has to be picked. Faith’s community garden also grows collard greens, jalapeños, beets, four varieties of squash, pumpkins, basil, cilantro, and sunflowers. Come the fall, they will plant asparagus, blueberry bushes, and peach, cherry, and apple trees.

Laura Wertz, the church council’s vice president and Mr. Wertz’s wife, referred to the garden as an “ecumenical garden” because of how it brings together not only the church community as they work the garden, but also in hosting events such as July’s “Pesto Party” — made with fresh basil — and an upcoming salsa party using tomatoes and cilantro with other churches in the synod.

Some of the vegetables are also donated to the Fulton County Senior Center.

“We really grow a lot of connections through the garden ministry,” said Faith’s Pastor Dalton Rosa-Ruggieri. “It makes us grow into the wider world, which is really powerful.”

Serving neighbors and creation

Mr. Rosa-Ruggieri administered a rogation ceremony in May in which he blessed the garden, pollinator prairie, seeds, and neighboring farms, before planting squash seeds as a community.

“This pollinator prairie is kind of like our tie back to creation, to God, to care for creation,” the pastor said, adding that it gives rest to the land. “This is also kind of like a tie back to the community with the food.”

The garden has no watering system, Mr. Rosa-Ruggieri added, so members “rely on God's grace” to take care of the crops and fulfill their ministry.

Members of both churches believe this work is how they can serve others.

“Truly, I believe there’s all kinds of ministries. This is a really holistic way for us to serve people and the environment,” Ms. Stultz said. She began to cry over the phone and added, “This is what we’re called to do — helping feed people.”

Instead of focusing on Sunday attendance, Mr. Hanck believes his primary ministry is in the interactions with Salem’s neighborhood. The Sunday service will have to be reinvented, he said, but for now, the relational aspect is “the biggest thing.”

“For our church in specific, it’s about our relationship and serving the community, especially when something like this is so desperately needed,” he said. “I don’t worry too much about proselytizing.”

Two worlds collide

“Pastor, where are the street lights?” a teenager had asked Mr. Hanck when he took his youth group out to Swanton last summer.

“They were like, ‘Wow,’ and they picked [from the garden],” Ms. Stultz said.

The inner-city visitors experienced a “joy and connection” that Mr. Hanck said showed them what else is out there. Ms. Stultz said it was “a good experience for them and us.”

“I am from rural, middle-class America, and who he ministers to is not,” she said. “He gives me a different perspective. It’s a reality check for me.”

Reflecting on the misconceptions that can skew how people like those at Salem are viewed, Mr. Hanck said he believes “people are a lot better off when they can understand each other.”

“They may be strapped for cash, but that doesn’t mean they’re not wealthy or gifted in other areas,” he said, adding that he sees the beauty in providing fresh produce to people who are “given the stigma of not deserving that quality.”

The garden has already given Ms. Stultz a sense of fulfillment — through bonding with her church community and bringing this passion project to fruition. What she hopes for is to see the continued impact on the church downtown.

“I want Mike’s ministry to succeed,” Ms. Stultz said. “I’ve already gotten my reward.”

