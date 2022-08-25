Read full article on original website
Related
insideevs.com
Tesla Powerwall Owners Can Sell Energy Back To The Grid
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
insideevs.com
Report: Panasonic Plans Additional $4 Billion Battery Factory In The US
The new $4 billion EV battery plant in Kansas might not be the only one that Panasonic will build in the near future in the US. According to the Wall Street Journal (via Reuters and Bloomberg), the Japanese company is in talks to build an additional battery plant in the country, at a similar cost of $4 billion. The report is based on unofficial input from "people familiar with the matter," which means that we don't know anything for sure.
CNBC
Cash is king for EV makers as soaring battery prices drive up vehicle production costs
Established automakers and startups alike are rolling out new electric vehicles in an effort to meet growing demand. Rising costs and new federal regulations are adding new pressures to what was already an expensive process. CNBC runs through where some of the most prominent American EV startups of the last...
insideevs.com
BYD Reportedly Looking To Start Building Electric Cars In Europe
BYD is preparing to launch several electrified vehicles in Europe over the course of the next 12 months, but according to a recent report, it may also be looking to start manufacturing the vehicles it sells on the continent locally. No clear plans were laid out, but the a high ranking company official did confirm the prospect was of much interest for the company.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ford's Layoffs Prove the Shift to EVs Won't Be Easy
Ford will face continual headwinds as it pursues its EV goals. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
insideevs.com
2023 Genesis Electrified G80 Has A Starting MSRP Of $79,825
Genesis has announced US pricing for its first all-electric executive sedan, the 2023 Electrified G80, which starts at $79,825 (excluding $1,095 freight charges). The Mercedes-Benz EQE sedan, which will be among its competitors, is expected to have a similar starting MSRP in the US, if not slightly higher. Along with...
insideevs.com
Tesla Model Y Standard Range RWD Launches In Europe
Tesla has officially started offering the Model Y crossover in a Standard Range rear-wheel-drive (RWD) configuration in Europe. Hopefully, this will eventually become an option on our shores since the electric SUV is quite pricey. And, you may be pleasantly surprised at the new Model Y variant's pricing in Europe.
insideevs.com
South Korea: Hyundai Ioniq 6 Preorders Exceeded 37,000 In 24 Hours
Hyundai announced earlier this week that it received 37,446 preorders for the all-new Ioniq 6 model in South Korea on the first day of presales. That's an amazing new record for the company, significantly higher than the 23,760 Hyundai Ioniq 5 preorders placed on the first day in February 2021. For reference, the Kia EV6 noted over 21,000 reservations on the first day in its home market.
IN THIS ARTICLE
insideevs.com
Volvo C40 Recharge Disappoints In Moose Test
The 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge is supposed to be a very safe car - as we expect of all new Volvos - however, a recent "moose test" revealed a relatively weak and disappointing result. According to km77.com, the car was able to successfully complete the test at a maximum initial...
Michigan Utility Customers Face 25% Wage Garnishments as Private Collections Run Rampant
DTE Energy, one of the largest utility companies in the Midwest has created some practices that are keeping its customers in a form of what could be argued as a debtor's prison.
insideevs.com
Rivian R1S Customer Deliveries Are Now Underway
The first non-employee Rivian R1S deliveries reportedly took place earlier this week. The hotly anticipated SUV has been in production for several months now, with Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe taking delivery of his way back in December. However, until now only Rivian employees had taken delivery of the vehicle. The...
insideevs.com
VinFast And Togg: Two New Brands With Real Potential?
There are three different worlds in the automotive industry. One is made up of developed markets, mostly rich countries where the population lives with good or very good living standards. Another is China, a unique case of a rapidly growing economy with its own peculiarities. And the third includes all developing economies that have yet to go through a profound transformation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New England heating oil, diesel running low
New England heating oil and diesel fuel supplies run low, prompting concerns about potential shortages once colder weather settles in this winter
insideevs.com
Europe: Plug-In Electric Car Sales At Crossroads In July 2022
The European passenger car market continues to struggle as the overall sales decreased again in July. The plug-in electric car segment is also affected by the challenging market situation - especially the constrained supply of new cars. According to EV Volumes data, shared by Jose Pontes, over 157,000 new passenger...
insideevs.com
Xiaomi Updates Its E-Mobility Range With New Electric Scooter 4 Pro
For many people, especially those living in the urban setting, stand-up electric scooters are a godsend. There are a number of benefits to hopping aboard these lightweight two-wheelers. For starters, they’re light, much smaller than a bicycle, and generally very easy to use. In large part, the boom of the e-scooter is thanks to brands like Xiaomi and Ninebot, who have pretty much set the standard recipe for a dependable e-scooter.
insideevs.com
Rimac Nevera Crash, Genesis, Lucid & Polestar: EV News Aug 26, 2022
This week, we have news from Monterey Car Week, including a wreck that involved a Rimac Nevera. We also have news from Genesis, Lucid, and Polestar. Here's our Top EV News for the week of Aug 26, 2022. Check out the full newsletter for the week, which includes more Electric...
insideevs.com
Tesla Model Y Daily Driver: New Owner Covers The Pros And Cons
Tesla Model 3 owner Glenn just splurged for a Model Y after the electric crossover finally made its way to New Zealand. Clearly, he liked the Model 3 or he wouldn't be investing in its larger and pricier sibling. Glenn talks about what sets the Model 3 and Model Y apart and highlights the many pros and cons of having a Model Y as a daily driver.
insideevs.com
A Mercedes EQE Shooting Brake Is Reportedly In The Works
The Mercedes EQE is fundamentally an excellent electric car with great range, a comfortable ride, and all the latest tech. However, many have been critical of its design. Sure, from an efficiency perspective it's superb (the EQE has a drag coefficient of just 0.22). But aesthetics-wise, the EQE's bubbly silhouette has often been compared to that of a Honda Civic. The EQE is not a terrible looking car by any means, but we can understand how some might think it looks a bit dull in comparison to a Porsche Taycan, Audi e-tron GT, or Tesla Model S.
insideevs.com
Tesla Ramping Up Fast: Giga Berlin Shooting For 2,000 Model Y A Week
When Tesla opened its newest factories in Germany and Texas, it was clear it would be a long time before the factories could ramp up significantly. In fact, Tesla provided its annual production and delivery estimates stating that it wasn't counting on Giga Berlin or Giga Texas to make a monumental impact since Giga Shanghai and Tesla's Fremont factory are cranking out EVs at an increasing speed.
insideevs.com
Genesis GV60 Now Available In More US States
From next week onwards, Genesis will start selling the GV60 in four more US states. Currently, the GV60 can only be bought in California, Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York. However, from September those in Arizona, Nevada, Utah, and Washington will also be able to order the premium crossover. The...
Comments / 2