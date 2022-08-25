ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teresa Giudice Speaks Out About The Social Media Hate Against Garcelle’s 14-Year-Old Son

By JLP
 3 days ago
Teresa Giudice is all about love, love, love which means she’s definitely not about bringing the kids into any of the adult drama. And as many Housewifes say, “Kids are off limits.” Couldn’t agree more, Tre. Watching the Housewives is supposed to be fun. Yes, viewers tune in for the drama — that’s the point, but taking it too far and personally attacking a high-school student simply crosses the line.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais has been very vocal this week regarding the disgusting online attacks that her 14-year-old son has been receiving on social media. In case you missed it, Garcelle addressed this issue stating , “… I have been in tears all night. … when it comes to my kids, it hurts — it’s not OK.”

After this initial post, Garcelle updates her fans again — this time with a statement from her son himself. He added, “I did not sign up for this show, nor do I have anything to do with the show’s drama. I just want to be a normal kid.” The attacks come after the most recent episode of RHOBH where Garcelle went head to head with a few of her other cast members. Thankfully, despite “sides” on the show and between the women, all of her co-stars have spoken out about the disgusting online behavior as well.

However, the support doesn’t stop there. Real Housewives of New Jersey OG Teresa took to her Instagram to share an update herself . “I am heartbroken for Garcelle & her family to endure hateful and disgusting messages. I’m heartbroken for anyone who is on the receiving end of this hateful bullying. Stop this vile behavior, all we want is for our children to grow up in an accepting loving world, we all deserve that,” she wrote in her caption.

This is spot on. It’s refreshing to know that the Bravo network — and its stars — are responding the same way to this issue. We’re sending all of our support to Garcelle and her family during this time. As we know the RHOBH reunion is set to film soon, and we’re hopeful this situation is addressed and handled correctly.

TELL US- SHOULD MORE BRAVO STARS SPEAK OUT ABOUT THIS?

