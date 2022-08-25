Read full article on original website
Last season, the Baltimore Ravens were the unanimous winners of the Injury Bowl. It felt like every single week, a player went down with a severe injury. Their defense was decimated to shreds, as most of their key playmakers were taken out. Even Lamar Jackson couldn’t escape the injury bug, as he missed a good chunk of the season.
The Pittsburgh Steelers got a double whammy on Sunday afternoon after TJ Watt and Diontae Johnson suffered various injuries. However, head coach Mike Tomlin wanted everyone to know that there is no reason to worry over the health issues. Johnson was ruled out first in the contest against the Detroit Lions following a shoulder injury. […] The post Steelers coach Mike Tomlin provides crucial TJ Watt, Diontae Johnson injury updates appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Minnesota Vikings are hoping they will be able to bounce back after a rough 2021 campaign. Kirk Cousins certainly has the weapons at his disposal to lead Minnesota to success, as Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, and Adam Thielen all figure to play big roles in the offense this upcoming season. One guy who doesn’t […] The post Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
As the 53-man roster deadline nears, the Dallas Cowboys are starting to make moves to trim down the team. On Sunday, 24 hours after their preseason finale, they decided to cut Dak Prescott’s backup QB Ben DiNucci. According to Todd Archer of ESPN, the Cowboys are releasing DiNucci as...
The San Francisco 49ers have made it clear that they are moving on from Jimmy Garoppolo. But the team has still neglected to cut the veteran quarterback from their roster. The 49ers have reiterated multiple times throughout the offseason that Trey Lance is their quarterback of the future. Even so, there may be a reason […] The post The true reason the 49ers haven’t cut Jimmy Garoppolo yet appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deshaun Watson has been in the center of the NFL media in the last month for all the wrong reasons. As a reminder, the Cleveland Browns quarterback was accused by more than 20 women of sexual assault. As a result, Watson was suspended by the NFL 11 games and handed a $5 million fine. Watson’s […] The post ‘I feel like he’s playing us’: Browns QB Deshaun Watson slammed by NFL senior advisor over lack of remorse appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bill Belichick was understandably upset with his team’s performance in Friday’s preseason finale. Not only did the Patriots lose to the Raiders, 23-6, but they also played most of their starters for a quarter-plus and failed to do much against Las Vegas’ backups. When starting quarterback Mac Jones left the field for the final time in Friday’s game, the Patriots trailed, 10-3, with 9:15 remaining in the second quarter – and New England had one more possession than Las Vegas at that point.
The not-so-sexy Seattle Seahawks quarterback battle has finally been won by Geno Smith, who narrowly edged out team newcomer Drew Lock for the QB1 gig. Lock recently spoke to the media and offered his thoughts about losing the opportunity to be the Seahawks’ starter in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season, via The […] The post Drew Lock’s brutally honest reaction to losing Seahawks QB1 job to Geno Smith appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Carolina Panthers have a bit of a problem. No, it’s not because of Baker Mayfield: the former Cleveland Browns QB looks great with his new team. No, Carolina’s problem is with his backup. After losing the QB1 battle, Sam Darnold was expected to be the backup to Mayfield. However, in the final preseason game, […] The post Panthers coach Matt Rhule gets real on another Cam Newton return after Sam Darnold injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pittsburgh Steelers fans know that Najee Harris is one hell of a hard worker. The running back took on a heavy workload last season for the offense without any complaints. His work ethic is one of his best traits, other than, well, being really good at football. Pittsburgh is expecting big things out of him in the upcoming season.
Kenny Pickett has played well during the preseason. As a result, there were people who believed he emerged as QB1 for the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, Mike Tomlin’s latest announcement says otherwise. NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared the following update after Tomlin announced that Mitch Tribusky will start the Steelers’ preseason finale against the Detroit Lions. […] The post Mike Tomlin’s latest announcement sheds new light on Kenny Pickett vs. Mitch Trubisky Steelers QB battle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Tyreek Hill trade was one of the most surprising transactions of the offseason. The wide receiver was one of the most important pieces on the Kansas City Chiefs roster amid their success in recent years. But he is now more motivated than ever to help the Miami Dolphins win. Hill recently spoke with Outkick […] The post ‘Just threw me to the side’: Tyreek Hill reveals motivation after being traded from Chiefs to Dolphins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza has finally addressed the lawsuit accusing him of participating in a gang rape in 2021. Araiza, who has been ruled out of the Bills’ final preseason game on Friday amid the serious accusations, released a statement basically implying that the allegations thrown against him are not true. He then emphasized his focus on resolving and clarifying the situation.
Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza could see his NFL career end before it even begins. Araiza’s name was included in a lawsuit on Thursday as one of the members of a group who allegedly gang-raped a girl at San Diego State in 2021. By no surprise, he won’t play in the Bills’ preseason finale on Friday night, per Adam Schefter:
On paper, the San Francisco 49ers should be better than the Houston Texans. Based off of their past performances and their roster, the Bay Area squad should easily handle their opponents. However, their preseason game told a different story. In a shocking turn of events, the new-look San Francisco offense was shut out by the Texans.
Jimmy Garoppolo remains with the San Francisco 49ers despite the team making it clear they are moving on from him. The problem is there’s just no market for the veteran quarterback as of the moment. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network made that revelation on Friday, highlighting that there is just no willing trade partner, barring […] The post RUMOR: Jimmy Garoppolo’s harsh reality with 49ers, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Washington Commanders fans got some scary news on Sunday night regarding their rookie running back Brian Robinson. According to multiple reports, Robinson was shot multiple times during an attempted robbery. Thankfully, Robinson did not suffer any life-threatening injuries. It’s still an incredibly scary sight for Washington fans. A few...
One of the bigger storylines during NFL training camps was the Seahawks quarterback battle. News surfaced this week that Geno Smith will be the Week 1 starting quarterback as the Seahawks take on the Denver Broncos. Drew Lock, with whom Seattle traded for in the Russell Wilson deal, will be the back up.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Odom suffered a torn ACL during Saturday’s preseason loss against the Chicago Bears. It’s a big blow for the Browns, as Odom now figures to miss the entire regular season while recovering from the unfortunate injury. Odom was carted off the field during Saturday’s clash with the Bears after picking […] The post Browns lose promising defender to season-ending injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Chicago Bears’ preseason finale against the Cleveland Browns provided multiple players on the team with one final chance to prove to the coaching staff that they deserve a spot on the 53-man roster for this season. Among them, Bears wide receiver Dante Pettis made the most out of his snaps played in the contest. […] The post Justin Fields sounds off on potential of a promising Bears WR ahead of 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
