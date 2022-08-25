Read full article on original website
WATE
HOLA Lakeway International Food Festival showcases multiple cultures in East Tennessee
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – The annual HOLA Lakeway International Food Festival brought not only different foods and products from around the world, but also entertainment and connection, to East Tennessee. The event took place on Saturday near Historic Downtown Morristown at the Morristown Farmers Market area, where hundreds of...
WATE
Get this weeks Frugal Friday Deal – MagiQuest
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Catch this week’s Frugal Friday deal with MagiQuest. Experience the fun, adventure, and family-friendly attractions at MagiQuest with this special 2-for-1 deal. There are limited tickets available for the money saving deal so head over to the WATE 6 on your side Frugal...
$5M in emergency funds to fix façade at Knoxville Public Safety Complex
An emergency procurement of up to $5 million has been approved after the city of Knoxville discovered problems with the facade of the former Professional Office Building. This building will be used to house the Knoxville Police Department in the new Knoxville Public Safety Complex.
Wide receiver Bru McCoy declared immediately eligible
A UT spokesperson confirmed to WATE that Vols wide receiver Bru McCoy is immediately eligible for Tennessee's game against Ball State on Thursday.
WATE
GangstaGrass brings a unique sound to East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – For this weeks Music Makers we sit down with GangstaGrass at The Shed Smokehouse & Juke Joint and hear about their unique combination of Hip Hop & Bluegrass. GangstaGrass brings together the worlds of hip hop and bluegrass, creating a unique sound that is quickly...
Friday Frenzy Week 2 Halftime Show
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – WATE’s Bo Williams and Paul Bristol host a week 2 whip around show of high school football across East Tennessee with updates from Tim Owens, Kellyanne Stitts and Reece Van Haaften of the WATE Sports on August 26, 2022.
WATE
WATE Friday Frenzy Week 2 Game of the Week: Fulton at Central
Knoxville Central defeated the Fulton Falcons 41-21 in the WATE Friday Frenzy Game of the Week. WATE Friday Frenzy Week 2 Game of the Week: Fulton …. Loved ones remember 14-year-old after tragic drowning …. Experts urge vigilance after report of child abduction …. Positively Tennessee Computers for Seniors &...
WATE
Jeeps descend upon the Smokies for the Jeep Invasion
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Smoky Mountain Jeep Invasion kicks off at the Leconte Center in Pigeon Forge and welcomes over 10,000 guests on the first day. Pigeon Forge has been taken over by Jeeps of all shapes and sizes and enthusiasts descend upon the region for the Smoky Mountain Jeep Invasion. With specialty vendors from all over the country and jeep clubs bringing out thousands of customized jeeps, this event is one of the largest car meets in the region. With well over 10,000 guests on opening day, the organizers believe this year will see record attendance.
WATE
CreepyCon brings spooky and kooky to Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you want to have some early Halloween fun, head on over to the Jacob Building at Chilhowee Park for a ghoulishly great weekend. The 5th annual CreepyCon Halloween and Horror Convention is taking place from August 26-28. The event will feature live performances, vendors, and workshops and demonstrations. People are able to participate in a number of different competitions including the creepy costume contest, zombie beauty pageant, scream queen competition and more. Leading audience members through the weekend full of entertainment and horror as emcee is Kris Bell, host of The Kreature Korner podcast.
WATCH: Floodwaters sweep through Hamblen County
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Hamblen County came under a Flash Flood Warning Friday morning as storms moved through East Tennessee. Some roadways in Morristown and Russellville reportedly sustained floodwaters. The City of Morristown later said Friday that all blocked roadways had reopened. Additionally, an Areal Flood Advisory was issued for parts of Jefferson, Cocke and […]
WATE
Clubhouse total loss after fire in Tellico Village
TELLICO VILLAGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A well-known golf clubhouse is destroyed after a kitchen fire in Tellico Village. Tellico Village Volunteer Fire Department responded to Tanasi Country Club’s main building on Clubhouse Point after reports of a large fire Saturday evening. Tellico Village Volunteer Fire said they received mutual aid from Loudon County Fire Department and Greenback Volunteer Fire Department.
