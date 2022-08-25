ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Knoxville, TN
Tennessee Education
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
WATE

Get this weeks Frugal Friday Deal – MagiQuest

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Catch this week’s Frugal Friday deal with MagiQuest. Experience the fun, adventure, and family-friendly attractions at MagiQuest with this special 2-for-1 deal. There are limited tickets available for the money saving deal so head over to the WATE 6 on your side Frugal...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WATE

GangstaGrass brings a unique sound to East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – For this weeks Music Makers we sit down with GangstaGrass at The Shed Smokehouse & Juke Joint and hear about their unique combination of Hip Hop & Bluegrass. GangstaGrass brings together the worlds of hip hop and bluegrass, creating a unique sound that is quickly...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Friday Frenzy Week 2 Halftime Show

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – WATE’s Bo Williams and Paul Bristol host a week 2 whip around show of high school football across East Tennessee with updates from Tim Owens, Kellyanne Stitts and Reece Van Haaften of the WATE Sports on August 26, 2022.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

WATE Friday Frenzy Week 2 Game of the Week: Fulton at Central

Knoxville Central defeated the Fulton Falcons 41-21 in the WATE Friday Frenzy Game of the Week. WATE Friday Frenzy Week 2 Game of the Week: Fulton …. Loved ones remember 14-year-old after tragic drowning …. Experts urge vigilance after report of child abduction …. Positively Tennessee Computers for Seniors &...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Jeeps descend upon the Smokies for the Jeep Invasion

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Smoky Mountain Jeep Invasion kicks off at the Leconte Center in Pigeon Forge and welcomes over 10,000 guests on the first day. Pigeon Forge has been taken over by Jeeps of all shapes and sizes and enthusiasts descend upon the region for the Smoky Mountain Jeep Invasion. With specialty vendors from all over the country and jeep clubs bringing out thousands of customized jeeps, this event is one of the largest car meets in the region. With well over 10,000 guests on opening day, the organizers believe this year will see record attendance.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WATE

CreepyCon brings spooky and kooky to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you want to have some early Halloween fun, head on over to the Jacob Building at Chilhowee Park for a ghoulishly great weekend. The 5th annual CreepyCon Halloween and Horror Convention is taking place from August 26-28. The event will feature live performances, vendors, and workshops and demonstrations. People are able to participate in a number of different competitions including the creepy costume contest, zombie beauty pageant, scream queen competition and more. Leading audience members through the weekend full of entertainment and horror as emcee is Kris Bell, host of The Kreature Korner podcast.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

WATCH: Floodwaters sweep through Hamblen County

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Hamblen County came under a Flash Flood Warning Friday morning as storms moved through East Tennessee. Some roadways in Morristown and Russellville reportedly sustained floodwaters. The City of Morristown later said Friday that all blocked roadways had reopened. Additionally, an Areal Flood Advisory was issued for parts of Jefferson, Cocke and […]
HAMBLEN COUNTY, TN
WATE

Clubhouse total loss after fire in Tellico Village

TELLICO VILLAGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A well-known golf clubhouse is destroyed after a kitchen fire in Tellico Village. Tellico Village Volunteer Fire Department responded to Tanasi Country Club’s main building on Clubhouse Point after reports of a large fire Saturday evening. Tellico Village Volunteer Fire said they received mutual aid from Loudon County Fire Department and Greenback Volunteer Fire Department.
TELLICO VILLAGE, TN

