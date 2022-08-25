Read full article on original website
MDC
3d ago
This is the worst Governor in the history of this state and we have had a few. She needs to be massively crushed this November for her mismanagement of this pandemic, how the citizens of this state were treated during it, as well as other fiduciary malfeasance she has committed in her time in office.
New Mexico's doctor shortage is self-inflicted
There is a life-or-death issue facing New Mexicans. It has been widely reported in the media and is important to New Mexicans from all walks of life. Voters will have a lot to say about it this November. The issue is our shortage of medical professionals. If you live in...
Cannabis license sales skyrocket in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There has been a spike in the approval and issuing of cannabis license sales since last year, according to the Albuquerque Journal. “The state has hit a milestone in the approval and issuing of cannabis licenses, surpassing 1,000 since the Cannabis Control Division began issuing them last fall,” said the Albuquerque Journal.
SUN: New Mexico man charged for ties with Islamic State group, NAACP supports the removal of Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin
New Mexico man charged with supporting Islamic State group – Associated Press. A New Mexico man has been arrested and charged with trying to provide material support to the Islamic State group and shutting down an online platform that could have tied two other men to similar charges. Herman...
‘Forever chemicals’ pose urgent concern in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s top environmental regulator on Thursday warned state lawmakers that taxpayers could be on the hook for groundwater contamination since the U.S. Defense Department continues to challenge the state’s authority to force cleanup of “forever chemicals” at two air bases. The plumes of PFAS compounds are projected to move further […]
Data shows New Mexico has a large racial disparity in social work
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time ever, newly released data is giving a clear look at who passes the test to become a social worker. The numbers show large racial disparities in New Mexico, and some say that’s hurting communities. If you want to become a social worker, you need to be licensed. In […]
New Mexico Voter FAQ
Statewide competitive races on the general election ballot include the governor and lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, treasurer and auditor. In the redrawn congressional District 3 that still includes the Northern New Mexico Democratic strongholds of Santa Fe, Los Alamos and Taos counties but now also incorporates portions of Republican counties in the southwestern part of the state, incumbent Democrat Teresa Leger Fernandez faces off for the second time with Republican Alexis Martinez Johnson, whom she bested 59 to 41% in her first run in 2020. (Voters in other parts of the state also have contested races: In congressional District 2, incumbent Republican Yvette Harrell will try to fend off a challenge from Democrat Gabe Vazquez; District 1, incumbent Democrat Melanie Stansbury faces Michelle Garcia Holmes from the GOP.)
New Mexico Online Casinos – Compare the Best Real Money NM Online Casinos
There are over 20 New Mexico casinos to choose from if you want to play at land-based establishments. However, online casinos can provide bigger bonuses, better games, and more rewards. Although the state hasn’t regulated online casinos just yet, there’s still a way to play legally online and win fantastic prizes.
NM Jail Staffing Crisis
8.26.2022 – Five of New Mexico’s 26 county jails and detention centers are less than half staffed. The Line Opinion Panel reacts to that startling statistic and responds to a recent article from Searchlight New Mexico which outlines critical issues at Bernalillo County’s Metropolitan Detention Center, which is currently short more than 200 officers.
New Mexico Has Awarded Nearly $7.3 Million to Seven Projects Designed to Reduce Diesel Emissions & Air Pollution
"New Mexico has awarded nearly $7.3 million to seven projects across the state designed to slash diesel emissions and air pollution." —Albuquerque Journal Staff Report. This money is the third and final round of a federal settlement: in 2017, Volkswagon reached a $2.7 billion settlement after the car company confessed that it had misrepresented the emission levels of its vehicles.
At $249 per day, prison stays leave ex-inmates deep in debt
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Two decades after her release from prison, Teresa Beatty feels she is still being punished. When her mother died two years ago, the state of Connecticut put a lien on the Stamford home she and her siblings inherited. It said she owed $83,762 to cover the cost of her 2 1/2 year imprisonment for drug crimes.
People in NM prisons often held at the wrong security level, report shows
There is technically a law library at the maximum security Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe, but someone like Michael Armendariz can’t just walk in and pull a book off the shelf. All New Mexico prisons “have legal library services,” said New Mexico Corrections Department spokesperson Carmelina Hart....
New Mexico man running for State House District 14 opens lawsuit, says opponent cannot hold position
A convicted felon is running to become a state lawmaker. The decision has sparked a lawsuit, however.
New Mexico state and local leaders focusing on retail crime solutions
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There's a new partnership between the Coronado Mall and the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office. “So for those would-be thieves out there. Look out, because there's a new sheriff in town,” said Randy Chavez, general manager for the Coronado Mall. The sheriff's office now has a...
Mike Collier buys ads targeting West Texas Republicans
LUBBOCK, Texas — Democratic candidate for Lieutenant Governor Mike Collier is debuting his first advertisements in Lubbock and Amarillo tomorrow, attacking Republican incumbent Dan Patrick in a 30-second digital and radio spot titled “Not a Good Republican.”. The ad focuses on the candidate’s roles as a “businessman, energy...
New Mexico Heart Walk helping combat heart disease
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The American Heart Association was in the Duke City Saturday for the New Mexico Heart Walk. The walk started at the Mesa del Sol Aperture Center around 9:00 a.m. The group was raising money to help New Mexicans lower their blood pressure and reduce the chances of stroke. Heart disease is the […]
What’s happening around New Mexico August 26 – September 1
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 26 – Sept. 1 around New Mexico. Aug. 1 – 26 – Wilson Middle School supply drive – Help HHC Supply and Wilson Middle School as we are collecting school supplies for the students. It is crucial that students in our community have the tools they need to be successful in the classroom. Donation locations: HHC Supply 3511 Gibson Blvd. SE and other participating locations. Businesses can donate $300 of School supplies (Monetarily or Physical donations) to the students at Wilson Middle School.
Beto O’Rourke postponing campaign events due to bacterial infection
AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke announced he’d been diagnosed with a bacterial infection Friday and would be postponing some campaign events as he recuperates. In a tweet Sunday, O’Rourke said he visited a San Antonio hospital on Friday after he began feeling ill....
Wisconsin AG to AP: Election worker threats to be prosecuted
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul vowed to aggressively prosecute anyone who attacks or harasses election workers in the key swing state this fall and proclaimed his faith in the state’s election system as clerks report rising concerns about potential threats due to misinformation about elections.
New cocktail available at 2022 New Mexico State Fair
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2022 New Mexico State Fair is partnering with a local brewery and distillery for its signature cocktail. The fair is teaming up with Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery, located in Santa Fe, for a strawberry lemonade with vodka. The drink will be available at the fair, but you can also buy a […]
New Mexicans are seeing an uptick in scam calls
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Many New Mexicans are reportedly seeing an uptick of scam calls. PNM, an electricity company in New Mexico receives a slew of complaints from customers throughout the year concerning it. However, a spokesperson for PNM says they’ve seen an uptick this time of year. “It’s...
