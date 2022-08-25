Statewide competitive races on the general election ballot include the governor and lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, treasurer and auditor. In the redrawn congressional District 3 that still includes the Northern New Mexico Democratic strongholds of Santa Fe, Los Alamos and Taos counties but now also incorporates portions of Republican counties in the southwestern part of the state, incumbent Democrat Teresa Leger Fernandez faces off for the second time with Republican Alexis Martinez Johnson, whom she bested 59 to 41% in her first run in 2020. (Voters in other parts of the state also have contested races: In congressional District 2, incumbent Republican Yvette Harrell will try to fend off a challenge from Democrat Gabe Vazquez; District 1, incumbent Democrat Melanie Stansbury faces Michelle Garcia Holmes from the GOP.)

SANTA FE COUNTY, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO