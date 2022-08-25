ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Images of the Comme des Garcons x Nike Air Max 97 Collab Have Emerged

By Victor Deng
 3 days ago
Comme des Garçons is no stranger to giving classic Nike silhouettes an upgrade and that will continue with the Japanese fashion label and the sportswear giant’s next collab.

After joining forces with the Swoosh’s subsidiary brand Converse for a series of new One Star styles last month, Comme des Garçons and Nike will soon deliver a new Air Max 97 collab.

The product images of the forthcoming Comme des Garçons x Nike Air Max 97 collab dons a tonal black-based color scheme, with the panels on the upper featuring what appears to be aged paneling throughout the entirety of the shoe. The stealthy look continues with the accompanying shoelaces, tongue, and sock liner, with the only trace of Comme des Garçons branding printed on the insole. The stealthy theme of the shoe continues with the black Max Air-cushioned midsole and the matching rubber outsole.

Other classic Nike silhouettes that Comme des Garçons has updated for its past collab with the Swoosh include several Dunk Low styles in 2020 as well as the Foamposite One last year.

Although images of the project surfaced, the release details on the Comme des Garçons x Nike Air Max 97 collab have not yet been announced by either of the parties involved.

In related Nike news, Tom Sachs’ NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe is releasing in a new colorway next week.

