wcsx.com
Michigan Music Festival Cancels Annual Event
For the past few years amid the pandemic, seeing music and arts festivals canceled was the norm. It seemed like as soon as one was announced, another was called off. Thankfully, now days, it’s much less common, but it does happen. Case in point: One of Michigan’s September music...
wrif.com
Michigan Serves as the Location of a New Christmas Movie
I know it’s way too early to be thinking about Christmas. But, we live in Michigan, so sadly, the cold air will start to move in soon, and we’ll start hearing Christmas music being played everywhere before we know it. I actually really like Christmas movies. Cheesy, I...
fox2detroit.com
Arts, Beats & Eats 2022: A guide to the annual Labor Day Weekend festival in Royal Oak
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Arts, Beats, and Eats brings music, food, and culture to the streets of downtown every Labor Day Weekend. As usual, a packed schedule is planned. Here's what to expect. When is Arts, Beats, and Eats?. The festival begins Friday, Sept. 2. It runs from...
msn.com
Sugar Factory and its $99 sundaes arrive Sept. 2 in Detroit
The Sugar Factory American Brasserie has pushed back opening its Detroit location to Sept. 2. Previously, the opening was set for 11 a.m. Monday. This is the first Michigan location for the Sugar Factory, known for its over-the-top confections, huge goblet cocktails and Lucky Charm Blue Latte spiked mimosas. The Detroit candy shop, restaurant and bar is at 45 Monroe St. in downtown's One Campus Martius building.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Chicken Wing Festival Offering Delicious Weekend
It’s a very Michigan thing to love chicken wings. The only people I know of who don’t love chicken wings around here are vegetarians. That said, if chicken wings are your thing, make note that a major event is on the way. The Michigan Chicken Wing Festival is...
Dot & Etta's iconic, family secret fried shrimp is back: Where to find it
If you remember fried shrimp from any of the Dot & Etta's Shrimp Huts that once dotted metro Detroit, you're in luck to have it again. After shuttering about a dozen years ago, several members of the Crawford family, which owned the Dot & Etta's Shrimp Huts, are doing a pop-up featuring the iconic, and family secret, battered and seasoned fried shrimp. ...
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting Back
Without any formal announcement, Orchard Lake Schools demolished its 130-year-old historic Victorian Mansion.- Images courtesy Polskie Lobby. Without warning, Orchard Lake Schools on Wednesday had contractors demolish the historic Orchard Lake Victorian mansion. Angry donors promised to sue.
thewayneherald.com
Memory Lane: August 28, 1972
From the August 28, 1972 edition of The Wayne Herald. The new six-bay hangar at the Wayne Airport is in the skeleton stage now, but is expected to take shape quickly with the cement floor poured and support beams in place. Carhart Lumber has the $33,423 contract for the all-steel...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
The “Blue Water Football Review”, 1st week of the season!
Blue Water Healthy Living brings you the weekly “Blue Water Football Review”, with highlights video from the first week of the football season. The Blue Water Football Review will highlight the latest on high school football in the Blue Water Area. Send us your highlights and get them...
Detroit News
Refuel your stomach and car at Metro Detroit gas station restaurants
A french toast fried chicken sandwich atop sweet potato toast, drizzled with jalapeño maple syrup and topped with beef bacon is tempting. If you aren't already drooling, consider a brisket grilled cheese, Nashville chicken wrap or a Yemeni hot chicken sandwich, just to name a few of Hisham Diab's wild creations at Pump 5 Grille.
MetroTimes
The 25 best Detroit restaurants when you have $10 or less
A delicious dish of food doesn't have to be an expensive one. With a plethora of dining options in the Detroit area, there are plenty for those on a budget. From delicious pupusas and sub sandwiches to burgers, tacos, and shawarma, we put together a list of a ton of tasty foods for under $10.
This Historic, Mid-Century Glass House is For Sale in Michigan
You know me by now; spending way too much time scrolling through Zillow listings when I know dang well that I ain't buying a new house. However, this one I just came across is a real winner, and you've got to see it for yourself. Zillow Gone Wild has done...
This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pizza in the Country
The quieter regions of Michigan are filled with hidden gems just waiting to be explored and sometimes the best and most unique places are tucked away in the most unexpected places.
fox2detroit.com
Belle Isle giant slide reopens this weekend
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Belle Isle's Giant Slide officially reopens Friday after an extended hiatus while officials made the ride safer. What's become the defining addition to the Southeast Michigan lexicon and a culturally significant moment for end-of-summer fun, the giant slide was closed over concerns of its speed. Videos of riders taking a bouncing journey down have dominated conversation all week.
Winner of 10-mile race now ‘inaugurated as Michigander’ in first Crim
FLINT, MI -- The 25-year-old distance runner who won the 10-mile Crim in downtown Flint this morning says he’s now officially a “Michigander.”. Daniel Soto is originally from Des Moines, Iowa but moved to Michigan to run with the Hanson’s Running Team based in Rochester Hills after graduating from the University of Iowa, where he ran track and field.
ClickOnDetroit.com
🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – The summer days are winding down and many communities are celebrating with end-of-summer festivals. Novi Taco Fest & Fine Art Fair (Twelve Mile Crossing), Friday to Sunday: One of Michigan’s largest taco festivals is back with a fiesta of food. Grab a bite from dozens of the state’s best taco trucks with everything from classic carne asada to more creative twists. Wash it all down with one of several specialty margaritas from three fully stocked bars and catch a Lucha Libre wrestling match. Test your strength at the hot pepper or taco eating contests. Individual day tickets are $5 or get a 3-day pass for $10. Tickets include admission to the Novi Fine Art Fair. Tickets and info here.
Food trucks coming to former Dearborn Andiamo site several days each week
Food trucks with a variety of cuisines are scheduled from 6 p.m.-midnight Thursdays through Sundays in the parking lot of Boardwalk Marketplace, 21400 Michigan Ave., in Dearborn. The food trucks are on the grounds of the former Andiamo Dearborn location for the next several weeks or until weather permits. Cinnabon,...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan apples: Here's when your favorite varieties will be ready
Aug. 26: Ginger Gold – Sweet-tasting, with a hint of tartness. Stores well. Sept. 5: Gala – A soft bite over a mellow sweetness. Sept. 7: McIntosh – Juicy with a lightly tart flavor. Sept. 15: Honeycrisp – Sweet as honey, with a crisp bite. Sept....
Why Michiganders Don’t Play Mini-Golf Anymore: A Theory
I remember when miniature golf was a big deal. EVERYone used to go. Mini golf began sometime between 1910-1916 and seemed to grow in popularity over the years. People from all walks of life of different statuses - rich, poor, in-between - played mini golf, goofy golf, and putt-putt. I used to enjoy the Putt-Putt golf on S. Pennsylvania in Lansing.
HometownLife.com
These shops opened, closed their doors recently in Detroit's northwest suburbs
Summer heat means of changes in the business landscape. Plenty of local shops opened and closed their doors recently. Here's a non-comprehensive list of businesses in the Hometown Life area that saw changes. Are we missing one? We certainly try to catch as many openings and closings as possible, but...
