Armada, MI

wcsx.com

Michigan Music Festival Cancels Annual Event

For the past few years amid the pandemic, seeing music and arts festivals canceled was the norm. It seemed like as soon as one was announced, another was called off. Thankfully, now days, it’s much less common, but it does happen. Case in point: One of Michigan’s September music...
LANSING, MI
wrif.com

Michigan Serves as the Location of a New Christmas Movie

I know it’s way too early to be thinking about Christmas. But, we live in Michigan, so sadly, the cold air will start to move in soon, and we’ll start hearing Christmas music being played everywhere before we know it. I actually really like Christmas movies. Cheesy, I...
MICHIGAN STATE
msn.com

Sugar Factory and its $99 sundaes arrive Sept. 2 in Detroit

The Sugar Factory American Brasserie has pushed back opening its Detroit location to Sept. 2. Previously, the opening was set for 11 a.m. Monday. This is the first Michigan location for the Sugar Factory, known for its over-the-top confections, huge goblet cocktails and Lucky Charm Blue Latte spiked mimosas. The Detroit candy shop, restaurant and bar is at 45 Monroe St. in downtown's One Campus Martius building.
DETROIT, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Chicken Wing Festival Offering Delicious Weekend

It’s a very Michigan thing to love chicken wings. The only people I know of who don’t love chicken wings around here are vegetarians. That said, if chicken wings are your thing, make note that a major event is on the way. The Michigan Chicken Wing Festival is...
LANSING, MI
thewayneherald.com

Memory Lane: August 28, 1972

From the August 28, 1972 edition of The Wayne Herald. The new six-bay hangar at the Wayne Airport is in the skeleton stage now, but is expected to take shape quickly with the cement floor poured and support beams in place. Carhart Lumber has the $33,423 contract for the all-steel...
WAYNE, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

The “Blue Water Football Review”, 1st week of the season!

Blue Water Healthy Living brings you the weekly “Blue Water Football Review”, with highlights video from the first week of the football season. The Blue Water Football Review will highlight the latest on high school football in the Blue Water Area. Send us your highlights and get them...
PORT HURON, MI
Detroit News

Refuel your stomach and car at Metro Detroit gas station restaurants

A french toast fried chicken sandwich atop sweet potato toast, drizzled with jalapeño maple syrup and topped with beef bacon is tempting. If you aren't already drooling, consider a brisket grilled cheese, Nashville chicken wrap or a Yemeni hot chicken sandwich, just to name a few of Hisham Diab's wild creations at Pump 5 Grille.
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

The 25 best Detroit restaurants when you have $10 or less

A delicious dish of food doesn't have to be an expensive one. With a plethora of dining options in the Detroit area, there are plenty for those on a budget. From delicious pupusas and sub sandwiches to burgers, tacos, and shawarma, we put together a list of a ton of tasty foods for under $10.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Belle Isle giant slide reopens this weekend

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Belle Isle's Giant Slide officially reopens Friday after an extended hiatus while officials made the ride safer. What's become the defining addition to the Southeast Michigan lexicon and a culturally significant moment for end-of-summer fun, the giant slide was closed over concerns of its speed. Videos of riders taking a bouncing journey down have dominated conversation all week.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – The summer days are winding down and many communities are celebrating with end-of-summer festivals. Novi Taco Fest & Fine Art Fair (Twelve Mile Crossing), Friday to Sunday: One of Michigan’s largest taco festivals is back with a fiesta of food. Grab a bite from dozens of the state’s best taco trucks with everything from classic carne asada to more creative twists. Wash it all down with one of several specialty margaritas from three fully stocked bars and catch a Lucha Libre wrestling match. Test your strength at the hot pepper or taco eating contests. Individual day tickets are $5 or get a 3-day pass for $10. Tickets include admission to the Novi Fine Art Fair. Tickets and info here.
DETROIT, MI
94.9 WMMQ

Why Michiganders Don’t Play Mini-Golf Anymore: A Theory

I remember when miniature golf was a big deal. EVERYone used to go. Mini golf began sometime between 1910-1916 and seemed to grow in popularity over the years. People from all walks of life of different statuses - rich, poor, in-between - played mini golf, goofy golf, and putt-putt. I used to enjoy the Putt-Putt golf on S. Pennsylvania in Lansing.
MICHIGAN STATE

