ValueWalk

Cash App Deposit: How To Put Money On Cash App Card At ATM?

Do you ever find yourself in a situation where you need cash but don’t have any on hand? Perhaps you’re out and about and need to buy something but don’t have your debit card with you. Whatever the case, you may wonder, can I load my Cash App card at ATM?
ValueWalk

Why We Bought More Uber Shares As The Stock Fell

Despite being a very controversial choice, we believe Uber stock is still a great investment and have bought more on its way down. Here’s why. Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) is the second most controversial stock we’ve ever owned (first place goes to Softbank). Most people have used Uber’s service, and thus everyone has an opinion and the media loves writing articles about Uber. The company has a history of not making any money. I’ve written a long research piece on why Uber, despite (or maybe because of) being a controversial company, has the makings of being a terrific long-term investment.
ValueWalk

The Introduction Of The Mandatory Universal Proxy Card

Next week marks the introduction of the mandatory universal proxy card, possibly the most significant threshold in activist campaigns for at least a decade. Hitherto, activists seeking to elect new board members at U.S. companies had to solicit votes on their own proxy card and investors had to cast their votes on one of two cards – increasing the risk of a disproportionate outcome – unless they could spare an analyst to physically attend the annual meeting.
ValueWalk

Inflation Putting A Squeeze On Pet Owners

The double-whammy of inflation and rising rents has been difficult for pet parents. Nearly two-thirds (63%) of pet owners said inflation has made it more difficult to pay a surprise vet bill, according to a Forbes Advisor survey of 2,000 dog and cat owners. Some pet parents have made the...
