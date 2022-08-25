Despite being a very controversial choice, we believe Uber stock is still a great investment and have bought more on its way down. Here’s why. Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) is the second most controversial stock we’ve ever owned (first place goes to Softbank). Most people have used Uber’s service, and thus everyone has an opinion and the media loves writing articles about Uber. The company has a history of not making any money. I’ve written a long research piece on why Uber, despite (or maybe because of) being a controversial company, has the makings of being a terrific long-term investment.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO