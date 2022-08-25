ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan Hill, CA

San José Spotlight

Santa Clara County dam faces growing opposition

The opposition against the Pacheco Dam expansion in South County is growing—and so is the list of plaintiffs suing Valley Water over the project. This week, the environmental advocacy group Sierra Club and the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band have added their names to the Stop Pacheco Dam Coalition, which is suing Valley Water. The lawsuit, first filed in June by environmentalists and landowners, challenges the water district’s reliance on environmental exemptions, arguing it will result in grave environmental consequences.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
48hills.org

Building where 11 Chinese immigrants were evicted gets held to scrutiny

The Planning Commission Thursday declined to approve the plans for a major renovation of a building where 11 Chinese immigrants were evicted, instead using the discretionary review process to impose a list of new conditions. The 4-1 vote came after a hearing lasting almost four hours. Dozens of speakers, many...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

The Boogaloo Bois have guns, criminal records and military training — now they want to overthrow the government

In an investigation first published in February 2021, ProPublica and FRONTLINE uncovered more than 20 members of the decentralized militia movement known as the Boogaloo Bois with ties to the military. One, former Air Force Staff Sgt. Steven Carrillo, is to be sentenced Friday in the 2020 shootout that killed Santa Cruz County Sheriff's deputy Damon Gutzwiller.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Outsider.com

California Man Survives 100-Foot Fall After Cliff Collapses

A California man is lucky to be alive after a cliff collapse caused him to fall 100 feet to the beach below. He was taking a sunrise stroll when the ground gave way. Cal Fire based out of the San Mateo/Santa Cruz tweeted about the incident. The unit then shared a video of the rescue on social media. The ending was a happy one. This California cliff collapse, which is becoming a big problem in the state, could have been far worse.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Lookout Santa Cruz

10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Looking for an exciting new job? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Provider Reimbursement Manager at Central California Alliance for Health. eBanking Specialist II at Santa Cruz County Bank. Counselor, Accessibility Support Center (ASC) Tenure Track at Cabrillo College. Engagement Coordinator at NAMI...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Tanforan Memorial Unveiled in San Bruno

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. People came out along the Peninsula for a ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday at the Tanforan Memorial in San Bruno. Christie …
SAN BRUNO, CA
KRON4 News

Romanians arrested in Morgan Hill for having skimmer

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were arrested in Morgan Hill on Tuesday after they were found with a skimming device, the Morgan Hill Police Department said on Friday. Both suspects are in the United States from Romania. A police sergeant conducted a “vehicle enforcement stop” at 8:50 p.m. The suspects provided false identification […]
MORGAN HILL, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Breaking news: Louie booted from ballot

San Francisco Board of Supervisors Candidate Leanna Louie will not appear on the November ballot. City Attorney David Chiu announced Friday that Louie failed to prove that she lived in District 4, which includes the Outer Sunset, at least 30 days before declaring her candidacy. “I appreciate that determining whether a candidate meets the legal requirements to be on the ballot is a weighty decision,” Chiu wrote in a statement....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Dead fish are being found at Lake Merritt and throughout Bay Area

OAKLAND, Calif. - Dead fish are showing up in various parts of the Bay Area. It’s an unusual problem with no definitive answer yet, but experts believe it’s due to an algal bloom happening throughout parts of the Bay. One area where people reported seeing dead fish is...
OAKLAND, CA

