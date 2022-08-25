Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Plane makes ‘forced landing’ near Watsonville
A small plane completed a "forced landing" outside of Watsonville, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
msn.com
Former Air Force sergeant sentenced to life for killing a cop in the name of sparking a second civil war
Steven Carrillo will serve life in prison. A Santa Cruz County Superior Judge ruled on Friday, Aug. 26 that the former Air Force sergeant will serve that sentence without appeal or parole for killing a Santa Cruz deputy in 2020 while trying to spark a second civil war. Carrillo’s sentence...
Santa Clara County dam faces growing opposition
The opposition against the Pacheco Dam expansion in South County is growing—and so is the list of plaintiffs suing Valley Water over the project. This week, the environmental advocacy group Sierra Club and the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band have added their names to the Stop Pacheco Dam Coalition, which is suing Valley Water. The lawsuit, first filed in June by environmentalists and landowners, challenges the water district’s reliance on environmental exemptions, arguing it will result in grave environmental consequences.
48hills.org
Building where 11 Chinese immigrants were evicted gets held to scrutiny
The Planning Commission Thursday declined to approve the plans for a major renovation of a building where 11 Chinese immigrants were evicted, instead using the discretionary review process to impose a list of new conditions. The 4-1 vote came after a hearing lasting almost four hours. Dozens of speakers, many...
The Boogaloo Bois have guns, criminal records and military training — now they want to overthrow the government
In an investigation first published in February 2021, ProPublica and FRONTLINE uncovered more than 20 members of the decentralized militia movement known as the Boogaloo Bois with ties to the military. One, former Air Force Staff Sgt. Steven Carrillo, is to be sentenced Friday in the 2020 shootout that killed Santa Cruz County Sheriff's deputy Damon Gutzwiller.
California Man Survives 100-Foot Fall After Cliff Collapses
A California man is lucky to be alive after a cliff collapse caused him to fall 100 feet to the beach below. He was taking a sunrise stroll when the ground gave way. Cal Fire based out of the San Mateo/Santa Cruz tweeted about the incident. The unit then shared a video of the rescue on social media. The ending was a happy one. This California cliff collapse, which is becoming a big problem in the state, could have been far worse.
Oregon wildfire prompts Bay Area Air Quality Advisory
Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued an air quality advisory for Sunday and Monday due to wildfire smoke filtering down from the Rum Creek Fire in Oregon.
CA wildfire insurance 'loophole' impacting Bay Area survivors dropped from carriers
The regulation proposed by the state's Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara in February would mandate that all insurance companies have to give California consumers discounts for reducing their wildfire risk - also known as "hardening your home."
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County
Looking for an exciting new job? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Provider Reimbursement Manager at Central California Alliance for Health. eBanking Specialist II at Santa Cruz County Bank. Counselor, Accessibility Support Center (ASC) Tenure Track at Cabrillo College. Engagement Coordinator at NAMI...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Tanforan Memorial Unveiled in San Bruno
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. People came out along the Peninsula for a ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday at the Tanforan Memorial in San Bruno. Christie …
lookout.co
Icons of Santa Cruz: From mermaids to otters to VW vans, Life At Sea stickers create a graphic illustration of the California life
Be the first to know about the latest in entertainment, arts and culture news. Sign up to get story alerts from Wallace delivered straight to your phone. And catch up on Wallace’s recent work here. I really hope no one is paying attention. It’s a lovely Friday afternoon and...
Oakland sideshow draws 500 vehicles
A sideshow early Sunday morning drew quite a large crowd, according to a statement from Oakland Police Department.
msn.com
Ten maps that show where Asian American communities reside in the Bay Area
THE BAY AREA is one of the most diverse regions in the United States. People of color became the majority of the population in the region around 1980, according to U.S. Census Bureau data, around 65 years before the United States will be majority people of color. Today, 27 percent...
Romanians arrested in Morgan Hill for having skimmer
MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were arrested in Morgan Hill on Tuesday after they were found with a skimming device, the Morgan Hill Police Department said on Friday. Both suspects are in the United States from Romania. A police sergeant conducted a “vehicle enforcement stop” at 8:50 p.m. The suspects provided false identification […]
Bay Area man missing after car is found ablaze on side of highway
Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a missing Bay Area man who mysteriously disappeared six weeks ago. Gregory Peterson, a 62-year-old man from Cloverdale, went missing on July 16.
Breaking news: Louie booted from ballot
San Francisco Board of Supervisors Candidate Leanna Louie will not appear on the November ballot. City Attorney David Chiu announced Friday that Louie failed to prove that she lived in District 4, which includes the Outer Sunset, at least 30 days before declaring her candidacy. “I appreciate that determining whether a candidate meets the legal requirements to be on the ballot is a weighty decision,” Chiu wrote in a statement....
Earthquake strikes outside of San Jose
An earthquake shook things up a bit just outside of San Jose on Saturday afternoon, according to data from the United States Geological Survey.
State Parks investigating plane landing at Manresa State Beach
Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office confirms a plane has landed at Manresa State Beach. The post State Parks investigating plane landing at Manresa State Beach appeared first on KION546.
KTVU FOX 2
Dead fish are being found at Lake Merritt and throughout Bay Area
OAKLAND, Calif. - Dead fish are showing up in various parts of the Bay Area. It’s an unusual problem with no definitive answer yet, but experts believe it’s due to an algal bloom happening throughout parts of the Bay. One area where people reported seeing dead fish is...
SFist
More Nuru Fallout: Prominent Landlord Victor Makras Found Guilty of Bank Fraud
As we learn more about the terms of Mohammed Nuru’s prison sentencing, another big shoe drops — SF real estate magnate Victor Makras has been found guilty in a bank fraud scheme involving former PUC chief Harlan Kelly. If you or someone you love has Makras Real Estate...
