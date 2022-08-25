Read full article on original website
Pony Rides, Free Food & Live Music at the Largest Military & Veteran Expo in the Region!
You're invited to the Brockton Veteran's Expo!(Image by Foundry Co from Pixabay) (BROCKTON, MA) You're invited to the largest Military and Veteran resource fair in the region- the Veterans Expo! This resource fair is presented by the US Veterans Affairs Department of Boston and hosted at the VA Brockton Campus. The expo promises to be a fun event for the whole family with activities, food, music, and more!
wetheitalians.com
An open letter to Italians, Italian American Organizations and Friends of the Italian Community
Italian American organizations in Massachusetts have seen a revival as of late. The unwarranted attacks on elements of our Heritage have brought attention to the fact that Italian Americans have a rich culture that must be respected and maintained. What is clear is that Italian / Italian American organizations are seeing the need to work together to protect that Heritage.
Harvard Crimson
Harvard Dorm Mattress Toppers Burn in Fiery Explosion on Mass. Pike
A U-Haul truck carrying mattress toppers set to be delivered to Harvard students caught fire on the Massachusetts Turnpike on Monday. By Courtesy of William A. Stern. Nearly 200 mattress toppers rented by Harvard undergraduates met an untimely end after the U-Haul transporting them to campus erupted in flames on the side of the Massachusetts Turnpike Monday afternoon.
tornadopix.com
They are baaaack. Homebuyers go where they swear they never will.
The median sale price for a single-family home in Boston was $885,500 in July, according to a report issued by the Greater Boston Association of Realtors Aug. 16. . (How can we forget the Boston apartment sellers who were offered $750,000 for one of their parking spaces in February?) Meanwhile,...
Return of Mass and Cass encampments frustrates residents, business owners
ROXBURY – Months after the city cleared it out, a homeless encampment at Mass and Cass has returned and residents and businesses say it's worse than ever. You can hear the frustration in Domingos DaRosa's voice looking out at Clifford Park in Roxbury. "If you walk around the park, you're going to find countless needles," said Domingos DaRosa of the South End-Roxbury Community Partnership. The field is about a half-mile from the encampments that have returned to Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard. It won't take long to find the evidence of homelessness and addiction, where DaRosa teaches Pop Warner...
msn.com
Small furry pets available for adoption in Boston
Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Boston, Massachusetts on Petfinder.
quincyquarry.com
Drought driving rodents indoors #quincycityhall
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. The long hot and dry summer this summer has resulted in a mixed bag for pests. While the mosquito population is down, rodents...
WCVB
'Mom and Pop' dams across Massachusetts provide clean energy and a trip back in time to Ford's Folly
Ware River Power operates and manages a number of vintage, low-impact, small hydro-dams in central and western Massachusetts, a "Mom and Pop" electric shop. Ford’s Folly can be found deep in the woods of Sudbury. Aline Kaplan wrote this article for Atlas Obscura. Our tour guide, Kaplan has a...
Amazon to close 5 delivery warehouses in Mass.
The company said workers can transfer to another local warehouse. Amazon plans to close five delivery warehouses in Massachusetts to help cope with overgrowth during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Boston Globe reported Thursday. The five delivery warehouses are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. The Globe reported that a...
communityadvocate.com
Southborough mom competes for Mrs. America title
SOUTHBOROUGH – Nicole Sigler is no ordinary mom. When she’s not raising her daughter Isabella, exercising or working on a children’s book, she competes in beauty pageants. Sigler recently ventured to Las Vegas, Nev., to compete in the Mrs. America Pageant. She began competing in beauty pageants...
Did woman's Facebook post foreshadow her alleged murders?
Before a 31-year-old woman allegedly fatally shot her father, brother-in-law and brother in-law’s father in Lynn, Mass., she posted a message on Facebook.
WCVB
Friday, September 2: Ocean Awakening
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The pull of the ocean is powerful here in New England, and Erika Tarantal is checking in on the health of the salt water that helps sustain us. Tonight Erika joins a Sandwich lobsterman who helps oceanographers measure water temperature, wades the Wellfleet clam flats, joins a beach brigade in Hyannis to clean up plastic and debris, and walks the North Shore’s Great Marsh with volunteers working to restore the natural ecosystem. She talks to experts, innovators, and volunteers who are taking the ocean’s temperature - and doing something about it.
tourcounsel.com
The Stunning Revere Beach in Massachusetts
Revere Beach is a public beach in Revere, Massachusetts. It is located about five kilometers north of Boston, and was founded in 1896 as the first public beach in the country. In the past it was known as the Coney Island of New England. In summer it is a very busy beach where tourism is quite intense.
WCVB
Tuesday, August 30: Style Matters
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Does your closet need a refresher? Spruce up your wardrobe with streetwear: Syn-di-cate is bringing its sleek capsule collection to an international audience. Cambridge boutique Looks specializes in comfy trends for women looking to make an elegant style statement. Brides-to-be seek out a wedding dress “whisperer” at Your Dream Bridal in Sudbury. And who says style is just for humans? Dog parents need look no further than Pawsitivity in Chelmsford for locally-made pooch apparel and accessories…fur real.
WCVB
Thursday, September 1: “Mill” Towns
NEEDHAM, Mass. — We are visiting “Mill” towns tonight, meaning towns that begin with M-I-L-L (sorry Milton and Milford). There are only three, “Mill,” towns in the state and Ted Reinstein is exploring them all! In Millis, Ted discovers a wine shop where one can find the perfect bottle to pair with anything from fine dining to “ketchup smothered food.” Then, he is off to Millbury for a tour of the historic Asa Waters Mansion. He also meets a local cake decorator whose designs may be, “too hot for TV.” Finally, in Millville, Ted checks in with the Millville High School band marching toward another state title.
WCVB
Monday, August 29: A Walk in the Park
NEEDHAM, Mass. — You’ve heard his name… but maybe not realized his impact. Frederick Law Olmsted’s landscape designs include New York’s Central Park, the U.S. Capitol grounds, and of course, Boston’s Emerald Necklace. In honor of Olmsted’s 200th birthday we’re celebrating his achievements – visiting his home studio in Brookline and touring a private, Olmsted-designed estate that has been perfectly preserved. We also learn about Olmsted’s belief that parks are essential to democracy, and should always be free and open to all.
Watertown News
Police Log: Woman Arrested for Drinking in Her Car, Mopeds Stolen, Several Cars Broken Into
The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. The incidents took place from Aug. 8 to Aug. 14. Aug. 11 7:42 a.m.: Two employees at Dunkin’ Donuts at 640 Arsenal St. got into an argument, which escalated got into a minor physical altercation. Police were called. While speaking with the employees officers discovered one of the employees had an outstanding warrant. Semha Musa, 35, of Boston, was arrested on the warrant from Waltham District Court for false fire alarm and disturbing the peace. Both employees were advised that they could seek a complaint about the incident at Waltham District Court.
Boston has the best pet-friendly hotel in America, according to USA Today readers
Dogs receive homemade dog biscuits and plush beds, among other amenities. If you’re wondering whether Fido should accompany you during your next overnight trip to Boston, a Beacon Hill stay was just named the most pet-friendly hotel in America by USA Today readers. The publication named XV Beacon the...
NECN
Will Haymarket Be Squeezed Out of Boston?
Boston's oldest outdoor market is being forced to change its operation. Generations of Bostonians have been shopping at Haymarket, getting great deals on fresh fruit, vegetables and meat, and many people are not thrilled with this change. A community benefits agreement allows the market's 34 vendors to lease 1,600 square...
nypressnews.com
Massachusetts woman suspected of triple murder-suicide of family members wrote cryptic Facebook post
If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. A Massachusetts woman suspected in a triple murder-suicide earlier this week reportedly wrote a Facebook post, accusing her brother-in-law and father of abusing other family members. Khosay Sharifi, 31, killed...
