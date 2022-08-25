Read full article on original website
The Fed will issue its final big rate hike next month before pivoting as inflation cools, setting stocks up to rally through year-end, JPMorgan says
The Fed September FOMC meeting will produce one more outsized interest rate hike, according to JPMorgan. The bank expects the Fed to raise rates by 75 basis points in September before pivoting. Cooling inflation data and a pivot from the Fed should continue to bode well for growth stocks, JPMorgan...
CNBC
Dow closes 300 points higher, extends rally to second day ahead of Powell's Jackson Hole speech
The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped Thursday, extending a two-day rally ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech. The Dow spiked 322.55 points, or 0.98%, to 33,291.78, with gains accelerating in the final hour of trading. The S&P 500 jumped 1.41% to 4,199.12, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.67% to 12,639.27.
Stocks fall as Fed chair says rates to remain high a while
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are falling in a frenetic Friday after the head of the Federal Reserve pushed back on Wall Street's hopes that it may let off the brakes for the economy. The S&P 500 was 1.5% lower after Jerome Powell said the Fed will...
CNBC
Gold slumps on dollar rally, Fed rate-hike worries
Gold prices fell to near a one-month low on Monday amid sharp declines in precious metals due to a stronger dollar, with looming Federal Reserve interest rate hikes also denting bullion's appeal. Extending losses into a sixth session, spot gold was last down 0.77% at $1,734.3154 per ounce after hitting...
Stock Market Today - 8/26: Stocks Nose-Dive On Hawkish Jackson Hole Speech From Fed Chair Powell
U.S. stocks slumped sharply lower Friday, with the biggest single-day decline for the S&P 500 in more than six weeks, as investors picked through details of further interest rate hike signaling from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Speaking as part of a keynote address to the Kansas City Fed's annual...
Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It’s Worth Checking Your Spare Change
A single quarter could be worth more than $200 -- and it has nothing to do with inflation. Explore: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time JobMore: 7 Surprisingly Easy Ways To Reach...
China has dumped US Treasuries for a 7th straight month as it defends the yuan against the dollar
China has cut its holdings of US government bonds for the 7th month running, official data Monday showed. Analysts have said China could be trying to prop up its currency, the yuan, as the dollar surges. China may also be looking to diversify away from dollar assets amid geopolitical tensions.
Thousands of households could 'disconnect' from their gas and electricity amid fears of an 80% price hike, expert warns
Thousands will be forced to disconnect themselves from gas and electricity after an expected 80 per cent increase in bills, a government adviser has warned. At the same time, charities predict as many as 8.5million households will be plunged in to fuel poverty. Energy regulator Ofgem will announce a change...
The euro will likely fall further against the dollar as energy crisis, inflation, and war push Europe's economy toward recession, says investment strategist
The euro is set to drop further against the dollar, investment strategist AJ Oden told Insider. High inflation, Russia's war on Ukraine, and a worsening energy crisis mean will continue to pressure the euro. Meanwhile, the dollar has shown strength in part because the Fed is further along in monetary...
CNBC
Japan's Nikkei leads losses as Asia markets drop after Powell's Jackson Hole speech
Shares in the Asia-Pacific traded lower on Monday following Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole on Friday. He warned that rising interest rates will cause "some pain" to the U.S. economy, saying higher interest rates likely will persist "for some time." The Nikkei 225 in Japan slipped 2.66%...
cheddar.com
Dow Drops to Session Lows as Fed Chair Powell Warns of Pain
U.S. stocks closed at session lows on Friday after the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium that the central bank won't back off in its fight against rapid inflation. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all fell more than 3 percent, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 3.03 percent, the S&P 500 sliding 3.37 percent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropping 3.94 percent. Michael Jones, the chairman and CEO at Caravel Concepts, joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
biztoc.com
Dow futures sink around 200 points as Friday's rout on Wall Street looks set to continue
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 223 points, or about 0.69%. Those for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 dropped 0.86% and 1.27%. The moves in futures come after a brutal sell-off for Wall Street on Friday. The drop erased the August gains for all three averages....
U.S. Stocks Close Near Session Highs on Thursday
U.S. stocks closed Thursday near session highs as investors continued to prepare for comments on Friday from Federal Reserve chairman, Jerome Powell, at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium. The Dow jumped 0.98%, the S&P spiked 1.41%, and the Nasdaq Composite increased by 1.67%. Eric Schiffer, CEO of the Patriarch Private Equity, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
The market's laser focus on inflation and the Fed is bizarre, Bank of America strategist says, with all eyes on Jackson Hole
Investors are too closely focused on inflation and the Federal Reserve, a Bank of America strategist said. They should pay attention to the long end of the bond yield curve, Savita Subramanian told Bloomberg. Analysts will closely assess Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments at Friday's Jackson Hole gathering. Stock investors...
Powell Just Gave Stocks Permission To Retest Bear Market Lows
Jackson Hole is usually a platform for the Fed to offer up its views on the state of the economy and the world. At last week’s summit, however, Jerome Powell took the opportunity to deliver just one clear and decisive message. Don’t expect the Fed to come to the market’s rescue any time soon.
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Fed’s Powell drives Dow down 1,000 points in end to rocky week
Fed's Jerome Powell gives key speech at Jackson Hole. BioNTech 'remains confident' of its patents following Moderna lawsuit. COVID-19 vaccine maker BioNTech says it will "vigorously defend against all allegations of patent infringement." Moderna sued BioNTech and Pfizer alleging that its Comirnaty mRNA infringes certain Moderna patents. Posted by FOX...
US News and World Report
Stocks Weak, Dollar Hot as Rate Fever Strikes Bonds
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian shares slid on Monday as a mounting risk of more aggressive rate hikes in the United States and Europe shoved bond yields and the dollar sharply higher while also stoking fears of a global recession. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's promise of policy "pain" to contain...
CNBC
European markets close lower as rate hike fears resurface; euro hits dollar parity
LONDON — European markets closed lower on Monday as fears of more aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank returned to the fore. The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally ended down 1%, with autos falling 3.9% to lead losses as almost all sectors and major bourses traded in negative territory.
China's yuan slid to the weakest in two years as hawkish Fed signals more rate hikes
The Chinese yuan sank to the lowest level in two years after hawkish comments by Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell spurred a recent rally for the greenback.
Dollar Rockets To 20-Year High On Powell's Jackson Hole Speech: Analyst Sees More Upsurge This Week
The dollar index, a gauge that reflects the strength of the dollar against a basket of currencies, hit a two-decade high of 109.4 on Monday. The move comes after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated in his Jackson Hole speech on Friday that another unusually large hike could be appropriate at the next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.
