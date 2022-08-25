ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC

Gold slumps on dollar rally, Fed rate-hike worries

Gold prices fell to near a one-month low on Monday amid sharp declines in precious metals due to a stronger dollar, with looming Federal Reserve interest rate hikes also denting bullion's appeal. Extending losses into a sixth session, spot gold was last down 0.77% at $1,734.3154 per ounce after hitting...
Jerome Powell
Markets Insider

The euro will likely fall further against the dollar as energy crisis, inflation, and war push Europe's economy toward recession, says investment strategist

The euro is set to drop further against the dollar, investment strategist AJ Oden told Insider. High inflation, Russia's war on Ukraine, and a worsening energy crisis mean will continue to pressure the euro. Meanwhile, the dollar has shown strength in part because the Fed is further along in monetary...
cheddar.com

Dow Drops to Session Lows as Fed Chair Powell Warns of Pain

U.S. stocks closed at session lows on Friday after the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium that the central bank won't back off in its fight against rapid inflation. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all fell more than 3 percent, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 3.03 percent, the S&P 500 sliding 3.37 percent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropping 3.94 percent. Michael Jones, the chairman and CEO at Caravel Concepts, joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
Cheddar News

U.S. Stocks Close Near Session Highs on Thursday

U.S. stocks closed Thursday near session highs as investors continued to prepare for comments on Friday from Federal Reserve chairman, Jerome Powell, at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium. The Dow jumped 0.98%, the S&P spiked 1.41%, and the Nasdaq Composite increased by 1.67%. Eric Schiffer, CEO of the Patriarch Private Equity, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
ETF Focus

Powell Just Gave Stocks Permission To Retest Bear Market Lows

Jackson Hole is usually a platform for the Fed to offer up its views on the state of the economy and the world. At last week’s summit, however, Jerome Powell took the opportunity to deliver just one clear and decisive message. Don’t expect the Fed to come to the market’s rescue any time soon.
FOXBusiness

STOCK MARKET NEWS: Fed’s Powell drives Dow down 1,000 points in end to rocky week

Fed's Jerome Powell gives key speech at Jackson Hole. BioNTech 'remains confident' of its patents following Moderna lawsuit. COVID-19 vaccine maker BioNTech says it will "vigorously defend against all allegations of patent infringement." Moderna sued BioNTech and Pfizer alleging that its Comirnaty mRNA infringes certain Moderna patents. Posted by FOX...
US News and World Report

Stocks Weak, Dollar Hot as Rate Fever Strikes Bonds

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian shares slid on Monday as a mounting risk of more aggressive rate hikes in the United States and Europe shoved bond yields and the dollar sharply higher while also stoking fears of a global recession. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's promise of policy "pain" to contain...
CNBC

European markets close lower as rate hike fears resurface; euro hits dollar parity

LONDON — European markets closed lower on Monday as fears of more aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank returned to the fore. The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally ended down 1%, with autos falling 3.9% to lead losses as almost all sectors and major bourses traded in negative territory.
