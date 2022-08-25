ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KTBS

FBI arrests Bossier City police officer

BOSSIER CITY, La. – A Bossier City police officer is behind bars following his arrest Sunday afternoon by federal agents. Sgt. Harold “BJ” Sanford Jr., 52, was booked into the Caddo Correction Center as an in-state fugitive for the U.S. Marshals Service. There was no information about...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Passenger in stolen SUV shot on Stoner Ave

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Police were searching for a suspect after a man was shot at the Triple J gas station on the 500 block of Stoner Avenue in Shreveport on Sunday, Aug. 28. The incident, which happened around 1 p.m., started under unusual circumstances. The victim, a 25-year-old male,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Woman stabbed inside Shreveport apartment for special needs living

SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman was stabbed in the neck inside a residence on the 2700 Block of Stanberry Drive. Shreveport Police say the incident took place during the mid-morning on Saturday, Aug. 27. The victim is a 36-year-old female, who was transported to a local hospital with possibly life...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Police seek 2 men for shooting Shreveport woman

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police are looking for two men suspected of being involved in a shooting Sunday that injured a woman. Police have issued an arrest warrant for Deshawn Kemp, 30, for illegal use of a firearm. A second man so far has not been identified, but an image from a store's security camera was released by police in the hopes the public can put a name with the face.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Rayville, LA
KTBS

One dead in deputy involved shooting in Red River Parish

RED RIVER PARISH - One person is dead in Red River Parish, after a deputy involved shooting. Louisiana State Police say it happened on U.S. Highway 71, north of A.C. Whatley Road. State Police are investigating at the request of the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office. There were no deputies injured in the incident. We'll bring you more information as it becomes available.
RED RIVER PARISH, LA
KTBS

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Louisiana

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Carl Townley gives gift of music to veterans needing help

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Carl Townley is stepping up to help fellow veterans, one lesson at a time. "I've dealt with PTSD my whole career. And this helps out a lot. This really does," Carl says of his guitar playing. “I always have a guitar with me.”. Carl began a...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Sam Burns finishes 24th, McIlroy wins TOUR Championship

ATLANTA - Sam Burns finished his TOUR Championship weekend at seven-under to finish in 24th place at East Lake. The Shreveport native won three times on the PGA Tour this season and entered the weekend in fifth place of the FedEx Cup standings. Rory McIlroy won the event and FedEx...
SHREVEPORT, LA

