FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 Football Season Ready To Roll with Local JamboreesUnder The Radar NWLABossier City, LA
LSUS Men’s Soccer Open With Tie Against No. 2 Team in NAIAUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Six Shreveport United Players Make GCPL Best XIUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James RoachUnder The Radar NWLADoyline, LA
Mudbugs Busy During OffseasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
KTBS
FBI arrests Bossier City police officer
BOSSIER CITY, La. – A Bossier City police officer is behind bars following his arrest Sunday afternoon by federal agents. Sgt. Harold “BJ” Sanford Jr., 52, was booked into the Caddo Correction Center as an in-state fugitive for the U.S. Marshals Service. There was no information about...
KTBS
Passenger in stolen SUV shot on Stoner Ave
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Police were searching for a suspect after a man was shot at the Triple J gas station on the 500 block of Stoner Avenue in Shreveport on Sunday, Aug. 28. The incident, which happened around 1 p.m., started under unusual circumstances. The victim, a 25-year-old male,...
KTBS
Woman stabbed inside Shreveport apartment for special needs living
SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman was stabbed in the neck inside a residence on the 2700 Block of Stanberry Drive. Shreveport Police say the incident took place during the mid-morning on Saturday, Aug. 27. The victim is a 36-year-old female, who was transported to a local hospital with possibly life...
KTBS
Police seek 2 men for shooting Shreveport woman
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police are looking for two men suspected of being involved in a shooting Sunday that injured a woman. Police have issued an arrest warrant for Deshawn Kemp, 30, for illegal use of a firearm. A second man so far has not been identified, but an image from a store's security camera was released by police in the hopes the public can put a name with the face.
KTBS
One dead in deputy involved shooting in Red River Parish
RED RIVER PARISH - One person is dead in Red River Parish, after a deputy involved shooting. Louisiana State Police say it happened on U.S. Highway 71, north of A.C. Whatley Road. State Police are investigating at the request of the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office. There were no deputies injured in the incident. We'll bring you more information as it becomes available.
KTBS
Mayor Adrian Perkins asks Shreveport citizens to partner in cleanup efforts
SHREVEPORT, La. - The City of Shreveport had its two new street sweepers hard at work cleaning up Hwy. 3132 on Saturday, Aug. 27. Mayor Adrian Perkins joined the cleanup crew to make a personal plea to his constituents to help with the city's beautification efforts. "We're gonna do our...
KTBS
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Louisiana
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
KTBS
Carl Townley gives gift of music to veterans needing help
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Carl Townley is stepping up to help fellow veterans, one lesson at a time. "I've dealt with PTSD my whole career. And this helps out a lot. This really does," Carl says of his guitar playing. “I always have a guitar with me.”. Carl began a...
KTBS
The Morning Break: High School Football
SHREVEPORT, La. - KRMD, Cumulus Media, and KTBS 3 continue the partnership each Friday with The Morning Break. This week, Mason and Nate discussed high school football.
KTBS
While less common than adults, kids can develop long COVID symptoms
SHREVEPORT, La. — Less than 5% of kids 6 months to 5 years old have received a COVID-19 vaccine. The shots were authorized in June with recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for children in that age group to be vaccinated. While most kids who contract...
KTBS
Sam Burns finishes 24th, McIlroy wins TOUR Championship
ATLANTA - Sam Burns finished his TOUR Championship weekend at seven-under to finish in 24th place at East Lake. The Shreveport native won three times on the PGA Tour this season and entered the weekend in fifth place of the FedEx Cup standings. Rory McIlroy won the event and FedEx...
