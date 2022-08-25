ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburyport, MA

21-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash on I-95 in Newburyport

By Heather Alterisio
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

Several vehicles were involved in the crash.

State police are investigating a fatal crash Wednesday night on I-95 north in Newburyport, which involved several vehicles and a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, David E. Mena, 21, of Lynn was killed.

State police, which responded to the scene at 10:16 p.m., said a preliminary investigation indicates that a 2005 Yamaha XVS110 motorcycle was heading northbound when, according to witnesses, two other nearby vehicles almost collided.

“The near-miss between those vehicles caused one of them to swerve into the Yamaha, causing the bike to overturn onto its side,” the agency said.

Mena was separated from his bike and landed on the roadway, according to police.

“Subsequently, a 2016 Subaru operated by a 49-year-old Newburyport woman was unable to stop or take evasive measures in time and struck the motorcycle, the victim, or both,” police said. “As a result, the Subaru operator lost control of her vehicle, which spun into the grass shoulder of the road, and struck a guardrail.

“Subsequently, at least two other vehicles, a 2019 Ford Escape SUV and a 2020 Chevrolet Colorado pickup were unable to avoid the crash scene and struck either the Yamaha, the motorcycle operator, or both,” the agency continued, noting that the drivers of both vehicles cooperated at the scene.

Mena was declared dead at the scene, and other drivers suffered nonlife-threatening injuries, according to police.

State police have not identified the drivers of the two vehicles in the initial near-miss, which resulted in one of them swerving into the motorcycle.

Police said that the license plate on the motorcycle belonged to a different motorcycle.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing.

State police are investigating four other fatal crashes that took place Wednesday in Amesbury, Stoughton, Falmouth, and Leominster.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Pedestrian struck, killed by car on Revere Beach Parkway in Everett

EVERETT, Mass. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car on the Revere Beach Parkway in Everett early Saturday morning, authorities said. Troopers responding to reports of crash involving a pedestrian on Route 16 westbound at Vine Street shortly before 2 a.m. found a man in the road who had been hit by a 2001 Toyota Camry, according to a Massachusetts State Police spokesman.
EVERETT, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Everett man killed in early morning crash

Chelsea, MA — State Police are asking for the public’s help after a crash on Route one in Chelsea Sunday morning claims the life of an Everett man. According to State Police the vehicle, a 2005 Nissan 350, struck the median and rolled over with 2 people inside.
EVERETT, MA
CBS Boston

Police seek second vehicle possibly involved in fatal Route 1 crash

CHELSEA – Massachusetts State Police are asking for the public's help identifying a vehicle possibly involved in a Chelsea crash that killed a 22-year-old Everett man and seriously injured another woman.The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Route 1 near Route 16 when a 2005 Nissan struck the median and rolled over. State Police found the 22-year-old driver outside of the car, which was on its side. He did not survive.A 22-year-old Malden woman was rushed to Mass General Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Route 1 North was closed for about three hours after the crash.According to police, several witnesses said there was another vehicle that may have been involved in the crash. It was described only as a blue sedan.Anyone with information is asked to call police.
CHELSEA, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stoughton, MA
Lynn, MA
Crime & Safety
Newburyport, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Newburyport, MA
City
Leominster, MA
Lynn, MA
Accidents
City
Lynn, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
City
Amesbury, MA
Newburyport, MA
Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
City
Falmouth, MA
Watertown News

Police Log: Woman Arrested for Drinking in Her Car, Mopeds Stolen, Several Cars Broken Into

The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. The incidents took place from Aug. 8 to Aug. 14. Aug. 11 7:42 a.m.: Two employees at Dunkin’ Donuts at 640 Arsenal St. got into an argument, which escalated got into a minor physical altercation. Police were called. While speaking with the employees officers discovered one of the employees had an outstanding warrant. Semha Musa, 35, of Boston, was arrested on the warrant from Waltham District Court for false fire alarm and disturbing the peace. Both employees were advised that they could seek a complaint about the incident at Waltham District Court.
WATERTOWN, MA
Boston

Motorcyclist, 34, killed in crash on I-495 in Amesbury

Police believe the operator of the Yamaha bike "attempted to accelerate through a tight gap between a tractor-trailer and a 2021 Tesla." State police are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed Wednesday night in a crash along I-495 north in Amesbury. Troopers responded to the scene at 7:55 p.m. The...
AMESBURY, MA
msn.com

Newton Woman Involved In Fatal Falmouth Crash

NEWTON, MA — A Newton woman is one of the drivers involved in a fatal crash in Falmouth on Wednesday, police said. Jane Liberfarb, 68, was driving her SUV just after 4 p.m. Wednesday when she was involved in a crash with a moped at the intersection of West Falmouth Highway and Chapoquoit Road, officials said.
NEWTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Interstate 95#Traffic Accident#Yamaha Xvs110 Motorcycle#Subaru#Ford Escape Suv#Chevrolet
Boston

37-year-old Hyannis woman dies in Stoughton rollover crash

State police responded to four other deadly crashes Wednesday, in Amesbury, Newburyport, Falmouth, and Leominster. A 37-year-old woman from Hyannis died Wednesday night after the car she was driving rolled over on Route 24 north in Stoughton. Suzete Mendes was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital after the single-vehicle crash at...
STOUGHTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Authorities identify motorcyclist who died in multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Newburyport

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — Authorities have identified a motorcyclist who died in a multi-vehicle crash in on Interstate 95 in Newburyport on Wednesday night. Troopers responding to a report of a crash involving several vehicles on the northbound side of the highway around 10:15 p.m. learned a motorcyclist had died in the wreck, according to Massachusetts State Police.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
Caught in Southie

Death Investigation in South Boston

Mass Live is reporting that a dead body was found in South Boston late Friday. BPD found the person’s body in the area of 23 Drydock Ave. around 10 p.m. on Friday. Police did not immediately release any further details about the person’s death. It’s still an active investigation.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts State Police Air Wing locates missing Massachusetts teens

“On Wednesday afternoon and evening, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the woods behind the Southeastern Regional Vocational High School in Easton to search for two missing teenage boys, who were believed to be lost in the thick woods. More than 30 first responders searched for the teens during a...
EASTON, MA
whdh.com

Car crashes into home in North Reading

NORTH READING, MASS. (WHDH) - A house in North Reading suffered some damage to its front after a vehicle smashed into it. A car had to be removed from the front yard of a home on Bigham Road Thursday afternoon. Sky7 found the vehicle apparently took out a chunk of...
NORTH READING, MA
Boston

Man fatally shot near Caribbean Carnival festival

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden told reporters that he he ​​"hesitate[s] to make any connection” between the festival and the shooting. A 31-year-old man died after he was shot less than a mile from the Caribbean Carnival in Dorchester Saturday afternoon, according to Boston police. The...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Middlesex Turnpike closed after rollover crash

The Middlesex Turnpike was closed Friday afternoon after a rollover crash involving a small box truck. According to the Bedford Fire Department, two individuals were in the vehicle when it flipped but neither sustained serious injuries. Both occupants were transported to a nearby hospital to be evaluated. The road is...
BEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

Man shot on Southampton Street in Boston overnight

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police said a man was shot on Southampton Street in Boston overnight. The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made. This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television....
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police: 37-year-old woman killed in crash on Route 24

A Massachusetts woman has been killed in an accident on Route 24. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Massachusetts State Troopers responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Route 24 north in Stoughton that resulted in the death of the operator. Preliminary investigation indicates...
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
52K+
Followers
19K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy