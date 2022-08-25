Columbia members join newly organized National Society Sons and Daughters of the Pilgrims Branch organized and chartered in Greenville

Read full article on original website
Don't Miss These 16 Bucket List Grass Volleyball TournamentsThe Planking TravelerColumbia, SC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State opens season with 1-1 draw against South CarolinaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Senior Citizen Transportation Grants Available from SCDOTPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SC’s Top Spots for SausageKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
New stimulus proposal would give South Carolina families thousands of dollarsJake WellsColumbia, SC
University of South Carolina changing mascot’s name over rooster dispute
The live rooster, affectionately known as Sir Big Spur, is being forced to change its name due to a dispute between the bird's former and current owners.
msn.com
Rumbling returns to the Columbia area as earthquake is confirmed
It had been nearly two weeks since an earthquake was confirmed in the Columbia area, but that streak ended this weekend as the recent swarm of seismic activity in the Midlands resumed. A 1.3 magnitude earthquake was confirmed in the Elgin area at 2:41 p.m. Saturday, the South Carolina Emergency...
Soda City Biz WIRE
West Columbia Attorney featured in 2023 Edition of Best Lawyers; Columbia Region Lawyer of the Year
West Columbia, SC – Joseph D. Dickey, Jr., managing partner of Dickey Law Group, has been selected for the 2023 edition of Best Lawyers as Lawyer of the Year in the area of Employment Law- Individuals for the Columbia, SC region. Best Lawyers in America is a ranking service...
Best company to work for in South Carolina is based in New Jersey: Forbes
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Forbes has released its annual list of top employers across the country - and in each state - which reveals some interesting data about South Carolina. One of the bigger surprises for South Carolina, to some, might be that the top spot on the list didn't go to a company based in South Carolina. And of the top 10, half are actually companies based elsewhere in the country.
Ms. South Carolina places 3rd in national Ms. Wheelchair competition
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WCBD)- It was big weekend for Tatianna Davis who placed third in the national Ms. Wheelchair America competition and took home the top prize in the ‘Oustanding Speech’ category. Davis, an Anderson, S.C. native, was one of 21 women from across the United States who traveled to Grand Rapids, Mich. to compete […]
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Greenville
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Greenville-Anderson, SC Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Greenville from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
WLTX.com
South Carolina city makes CNN list of best fall destinations in the world
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Some South Carolina cities are regulars on national lists for food, history, and charm, but a new list is recognizing a Palmetto State town on a global level. CNN released 12 handpicked destinations for travel this week as recommended places to visit for fall. Among them...
WYFF4.com
Greenville organization offers seniors Fun Fridays
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A group in Greenville is making the end of the work week even more of a day to look forward to with a weekly party for seniors only. Senior Action, an organization that serves close to 5,000 seniors in Greenville County, is throwing parties every week appropriately called "Fun Friday."
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia announces Pool season to end in September
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Columbia’s pools are still open but you will not have much longer to cool off in the pool. City officials say the Greenview and Maxcy Gregg pools will remain open through Labor Day, September Fifth. Until then the pools will only be open on the weekends,...
WYFF4.com
Man 'freaks out', hugs cashier at South Carolina convenience store after lottery win
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — While visiting friends in the Upstate, an Atlanta man played the South Carolina Education Lottery and won $300,000. His lucky break came when he stopped for a bottle of water and a $10 lottery ticket at the Lil Cricket #3824 on Chesnee Highway in Spartanburg. He scratched the ticket in the store’s parking lot.
msn.com
Lori Dengler | Fuss over small earthquakes in South Carolina
Six earthquakes have been reported by the USGS in South Carolina in the past month. I hadn’t noticed them because they were all in the magnitude 1 range, below my reporting criteria for Cal Poly Humboldt’s daily earthquake hotline recording (707-826-6020). My ears perked up when National Public Radio deemed the sequence worthy of a segment (https://www.npr.org/2022/08/26/1119072597/scientists-swarm-earthquakes-hitting-south-carolina-town-elgin).
abcnews4.com
911 service outage in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County is experiencing a 9-1-1 service outage. The outage will remain until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. August 28. If you are experiencing an emergency, please use 803-252-2911 for assistance.
coladaily.com
Slim Chickens is open for business in Columbia
A Garners Ferry Road shopping center is now home to a business known for ‘fresh, delicious food with a southern flair in a fast-casual setting.’ Slim Chickens is scheduled to open Tuesday, with a special “Friends and Family” event planned this weekend for invited guests. Based...
Where South Carolina would rank with a commitment from Umeozulu
South Carolina is among the schools in the mix for four-star defensive end Desmond Umeozulu, who’s set to announce a commitment on Monday morning at 11 a.m. Umeozulu (Upper Marlboro, Md.) lists three other finalists: Ohio State, North Carolina and Pittsburgh. He’s the No. 21-ranked edge in the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite.
WLTX.com
Shooting at busy South Carolina race track leaves one dead
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in the Upstate say they have taken a suspect they believe shot a man dead near the ticket office of a busy local race track into custody. According to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened during the last race of the night...
WYFF4.com
Donor asks for reward money back in homicide case of well-known South Carolina horse trainer
CHESNEE, S.C. — A person who put up a reward for information about the death of a well-known horse trainer in South Carolina has asked for the money back. The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office announced the $25,000 reward in September 2021 after the death of Martijn Stuurman in June of 2021.
South Carolina city getting toy company headquarters expansion
GRAY COURT, S.C. — A supplier, distributor, and manufacturer of children's toys said it plans to expand its headquarters in South Carolina. Sunny Days Entertainment, LLC said it's making a $16 million investment in its headquarters in Gray Court to meet increased demand for its products. The expansion will create 80 new jobs, Gov. Henry McMaster's office said in a news release Wednesday.
Scientists are stumped why quakes keep hitting this small South Carolina town
ELGIN, S.C. — David Horne remembers exactly where he was when the first earthquake hit his town of Elgin, S.C., on Dec. 27, 2021. He was relaxing on his front porch, while his wife was inside caring for their young grandson. Suddenly, Horne felt the ground shake and heard a noise like thunder boom across the sky.
FOX Carolina
Revolutionary War driving tour being set up in Upstate county
LAURENS CO., S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More than 200 Revolutionary War battles happened in South Carolina and some of the most important ones were fought in the Upstate. In Laurens County, there are 14 sites related to the Revolutionary War that have historical significance. “We are in the middle of...
Convoy of near 200 trucks rumbles into Columbia for important cause
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Nearly 200 truckers gathered Saturday morning at the South Carolina Farmers Market for a good cause. While helping to raise money for the Special Olympics, they also brought attention to the national concerns affecting the Midlands. Families and Friends of those in the Special Olympics gathered,...
