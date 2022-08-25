ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tom Brady to start Saturday's preseason finale against Colts

By Tim Kephart
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Thursday that quarterback Tom Brady would start for the team in the preseason finale against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.

Bowles said anyone who is healthy would play in the game against Indy.

For Brady, it will be his first game action in the 2022 preseason after not playing in the first game, Brady took time away from the team before rejoining the Bucs on Monday.

When Brady takes the first snap from center, he'll have a new left guard in place. Rookie Luke Goedeke will start at left guard for the Bucs against Indy. The rookie could be in line to start the regular season opener against Dallas thanks to his play and injuries along the line.

The Bucs' game against the Colts will be Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in Indianapolis.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mike McCarthy reveals Cowboys schedule leading up to opener vs Bucs

The Dallas Cowboys will look to resolve their OT issue within the 48 hours following the game. Tyron Smith was hurt in the team’s open-to-the-public practice earlier in the week, putting the left tackle spot in the crosshairs as the team finished up their exhibition schedule. Josh Ball once again manned the position for most of the night, but once again didn’t impress. With first-round pick left guard Tyler Smith out with an ankle injury, the club wasn’t able to evaluate whether or not he’d be the best fill-in for the next couple of months, and what kind of impact that would have on the rest of the line.
NFL
Bay News 9

Clearwater Coach using History as Motivation

Friday Night at Clearwater High School, and the season has finally arrived, But long before the preparation for the 2022 season began, Head Coach Thor Jozwiak was back in his football office preparing for the season in a different way. The third year head coach spent the summer researching the...
CLEARWATER, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

