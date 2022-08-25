Tom Brady to start Saturday's preseason finale against Colts

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Thursday that quarterback Tom Brady would start for the team in the preseason finale against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.

Bowles said anyone who is healthy would play in the game against Indy.

For Brady, it will be his first game action in the 2022 preseason after not playing in the first game, Brady took time away from the team before rejoining the Bucs on Monday.

When Brady takes the first snap from center, he'll have a new left guard in place. Rookie Luke Goedeke will start at left guard for the Bucs against Indy. The rookie could be in line to start the regular season opener against Dallas thanks to his play and injuries along the line.

The Bucs' game against the Colts will be Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in Indianapolis.