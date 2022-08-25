TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The end of the 2021-2022 season at Topeka Civic Theatre & Academy (TCTA) was capped off with the annual Volunteer Appreciation Night. TCTA says over 500 volunteers help bring stories to life on their three stages in addition to assisting in the day-to-day functions and operations of TCTA every year. They said the value of TCTA volunteer efforts and contributions is estimated to be $1,982,474.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 11 HOURS AGO