WIBW
Freddy’s Pumpkin Pie Concrete to return to menu for limited time
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Freddy’s fan favorite will return to the menu on Aug. 31 for a limited time. Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers announced the return of a seasonal favorite on Thursday, Aug. 25 - the Pumpkin Pie Concrete. It said the limited-time offer will be available starting Aug. 31 through Nov. 1 while supplies last.
WIBW
Kansas Cold Cases: Glenna Bullard
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Glenna Bullard loved to have fun, and loved her family. “Glenna was a very lively person,” her sister-in-law Jennifer Fields recalls. “She was caring and always tried to help out wherever she could.”. Glenna, who was 38 years old, had moved from Texas to...
WIBW
Topeka United holds diversity concert for Brown v. Board
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A concert held at the Brown v. Board Mural on Friday celebrated diversity in the community. Topeka United started putting on a summer concert during the celebrations for the 65th anniversary of the Brown v. Board decision in 2019 and has continued doing so since. SJ...
WIBW
13th St. to close at Kansas Ave. for about a week
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13th St. will be completely closed at Kansas Ave. for about a week for gas line repair work. The City of Topeka says on Monday, Aug. 29, NPL will completely close SE 13th St. at the Kansas Ave. intersection for gas line repair work. The City...
Kansas City, Missouri, man dies Saturday in boating crash at Lake of the Ozarks
A Kansas City, Missouri, man died Saturday afternoon in a boating crash at the Lake of the Ozarks.
WIBW
Controlled burn planned at Topeka’s Menninger Hill
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Smoke and flames could be seen coming from Topeka’s Menninger Hill Friday afternoon. The Mission Township Fire Department conducted a controlled burn at the KTWU TV tower site on Menninger Hill at noon on Friday, Aug. 26. This is a planned burn. Topeka Police Department...
WIBW
Topeka Civic Theatre ends ‘21-’22 season with 40th annual Volunteer Appreciation Night
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The end of the 2021-2022 season at Topeka Civic Theatre & Academy (TCTA) was capped off with the annual Volunteer Appreciation Night. TCTA says over 500 volunteers help bring stories to life on their three stages in addition to assisting in the day-to-day functions and operations of TCTA every year. They said the value of TCTA volunteer efforts and contributions is estimated to be $1,982,474.
WIBW
Three Topeka men arrested for aggravated robbery Saturday afternoon
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three Topeka men were arrested Saturday after TPD officers responded to a report of an aggravated robbery. On Saturday just before 4:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 800 block of SE 15th St. As a result of the investigation, three Topeka men were arrested for aggravated robbery.
Alan Jackson’s concert postponed Saturday in Kansas City
Country singer Alan Jackson's concert at T-Mobile Center Saturday night is being postponed.
WIBW
Calamar senior apartment project resumes
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 News is on your side as the work continues over at Kanza Park off I-70 and Macvicar, where for nearly two years, people have been wondering about the unfinished senior apartments. Now people are seeing something new at the construction site for a senior apartment...
WIBW
Atchison Police help save injured owl
ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - To the Atchison Police Department, protect and serve extends to those of the non-human variety. The Atchison Police Department says on Friday, Aug. 26, that officers were able to help save an injured owl found behind the YMCA. APD indicated that Captain Eichelberger came across the...
WIBW
Former WIBW news anchor returning to Topeka to replace Ralph Hipp
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A former WIBW-TV news anchor is coming home to replace long-time anchorman Ralph Hipp, who is retiring September 2. WIBW-TV News Director Jon Janes announced Thursday that David Oliver will return to Northeast Kansas, where he will team up with Melissa Brunner, starting September 19. Oliver,...
WIBW
Auburn-Washburn named 10th best employer in Kansas by Forbes
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Auburn-Washburn USD 437 has been chosen by Forbes as the 10th best employer in the State of Kansas. Auburn-Washburn USD 437 says it has been recognized as part of Forbes’ America’s Best-In-State Employers 2022 list. It was chosen as the 10th best employer in the Sunflower State.
WIBW
Damon Parker advocates for mental health awareness amongst teens
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Rural wrestling coach Damon Parker is no stranger to struggles with one’s mental health. So now, he’s using his life experiences to help kids who may be in similar situations. ”I’ve seen just through my own personal experience, how important having your mental...
‘Elegance in Jazz’ concert held at Cyrus Hotel
TOPEKA (KSNT) – R&J Productions of Topeka has teamed up with the Cyrus Hotel to sponsor the “Elegance In Jazz” concert Saturday evening. “Elegance In Jazz” features local musicians, comedians, a formal dress attire and adult beverages and appetizers.
WIBW
Dog alerts Topeka homeowner to overnight fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Fire crews responded to a house fire shortly before 3:10 a.m. Wednesday Aug. 24. at 1160 SW Mission Ave. Someone in the area who saw the fire called officials to report it. One person was home at the time. They were alerted to the...
People escape accidental house fire in southwest Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department believes a fire on a backyard deck was accidental. Crews went to a house in the 3700 block of Southwest 30th Terrace, near 29th and southwest Gage Boulevard, Thursday evening just after 7:30. According to a release, they found smoke coming from the backyard and contained the fire […]
WIBW
Topeka Public Schools recognizes its therapy dogs on National Dog Day
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Friday, August 26, is National Dog Day and Topeka Public Schools celebrated by recognizing staff members and some furry animals who have made quite the impact on Topeka Public School students. Little Bit, a 5-year-old mutt who once was a shelter dog, now serves as a...
WIBW
Afternoon accident sends 2 to Manhattan hospital
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were rushed to the hospital after a collision in a Manhattan intersection on Wednesday afternoon. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, officers were called to the intersection of Village Dr. and Anderson Ave. with reports of an injury accident.
WIBW
Kansas casinos announce sports betting partnerships, options
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas casinos have announced the sports betting options they will offer for players on Sept. 1. After Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced sports wagering in the Sunflower State will start with a soft launch at noon on Thursday, Sept. 1, followed by a full opening on Sept. 8, the Kansas Lottery says it is pleased to announce which platforms will be available for the public to bet on.
