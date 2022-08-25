ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Sandy Freedman to host Charlie Crist for Tampa fundraiser

Crist will need to keep up the momentum to compete with incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis. Tampa’s first woman Mayor Sandy Freedman is set to host gubernatorial Democratic nominee Charlie Crist for a fundraising event in Tampa in late September. Freedman, who served as Tampa’s Mayor from 1986-1995, will join...
Florida takes tech spotlight at Chamber’s Technology & Innovation Solution Summit

The bottom line is Florida is already a massive tech and innovation hub. California, Texas, North Carolina — what do they have for technological innovation that Florida doesn’t have or can’t obtain? The belief is not much, that what it takes for Florida to lead on technology is commitment and collaboration among leaders in the field.
Luis Viera to kick off re-election campaign Wednesday

He'll be hosted by prominent local Democrats. Tampa City Council member Luis Viera will be kicking off his re-election campaign this Wednesday at the Columbia Museum, where he’ll be hosted by several prominent local Democrats. The campaign launch event will start at 6 p.m. at the Columbia Museum, 2029...
Debbie Buschman endorses former opponent Brian Scott

Buschman lost the Pinellas County Commission Republican Primary to Scott last Tuesday. Debbie Buschman is endorsing her former opponent Brian Scott as he campaigns for the Pinellas County Commission District 2 seat. Buschman, who works as the Lunch Pals Mentor Coordinator for Pinellas County Schools, lost the Republican Primary to...
I-Drive group launches campaign for Sunshine Corridor passenger rail project

It’s an idea to link SunRail commuter trains, Brightline intercity trains, Orlando Airport, I-Drive, maybe Tampa. Orlando and International Drive area businesses are launching a campaign to promote a plan to connect the City Beautiful’s SunRail and Brightline stops with a passenger line. The proposal is to develop...
Tampa-based Strategos Group partner to host TEDxSouth Howard Avenue

The event will be limited to 100 people with a lottery system. Adam Giery, managing partner of Tampa-based consulting firm Strategos Group, is set to host Tampa’s TEDxSouth Howard Avenue event. The event, set for Feb. 24 at Hyde House Public Studio, will highlight local stories with global impact....
