News Channel Nebraska
Motorcyclist killed in Cornhusker Highway accident identified
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department has identified the 29-year-old man who died due to a motorcycle accident on Cornhusker Highway Friday. LPD said 29-year-old Erik Calhoun of Lincoln was transported to a local hospital where he died from the injuries he sustained from the crash. Friday night around...
WOWT
Lincoln man arrested after allegedly taking motorcycle from fatal crash scene
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - New details in a fatal crash in Lincoln. Two people are facing legal trouble after the deadly crash in Lincoln this weekend. Friday night witnesses reported seeing a motorcyclist speed through a red light at north 27th and Cornhusker before crashing into a Ford truck. The...
News Channel Nebraska
Plattsmouth murder suspect had been released from probation
PLATTSMOUTH - An 18-year-old Cass County murder suspect has recently been satisfactorily released from probation, despite the state’s claims of violations. Jabari Parsons of rural Plattsmouth is suspected of the stabbing death of 55-year-old Mary Blackwell on Thursday, Aug. 25. He had been sentenced to a probation term on...
iheart.com
Omaha men sentenced to federal prison for selling Methamphetamine
(Omaha, NE) -- Two Omaha men are going to prison for selling methamphetamine to an undercover cop. 23-year-old Jesse Neri will spend more than 17 years in prison. The U.S. Attorney's Office reports Neri was convicted of working with his 30 year old brother, and were in possession of more than six pounds of meth.
News Channel Nebraska
News Channel Nebraska
LPD find autistic child who had been reported missing
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department announced Saturday evening they found Joshua Beltz who was reported missing earlier in the day. LPD reported around 7:20 p.m. that Beltz had been found and returned to safely back to his family. Authorities in Lincoln were searching for a missing nine-year-old autistic...
WOWT
Federal court sentences Lincoln man tp 20 years for distributing cocaine, fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Below is a roundup of sentences handed down last week in federal court in Omaha, according to updates Monday from acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell. The acting U.S. Attorney’s office in Omaha reminds the public that there is no parole in the federal system. Jesse...
WOWT
Bond set at $50K for former Omaha Police officer
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former Omaha police officer arrested for robbery made her first appearance in court Friday. The judge set Wendy Redding’s bond at $50,000. A woman says Redding tried to hit her with her truck at 90th and dodge. The woman also says Redding then pulled her out of the SUV she was driving and took off in it.
1011now.com
1011now.com
1011now.com
Before the Casket: Omaha activists highlight the impacts of gun violence
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gun violence in America has taken the lives of many. In Omaha, community organizations and activists are doing what they can to curb those senseless deaths and make a difference. “The person that shot my son one time, one bullet to his chest, took him out,”...
klin.com
1011now.com
News Channel Nebraska
News Channel Nebraska
Two Omaha men sentenced on separate meth-related charges
OMAHA, Neb. -- Two men from Omaha were sentenced today in federal court for separate meth-related charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 30-year-old Jonathon Miller was sentenced to 205 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and assaulting law enforcement with a dangerous or deadly weapon. According to...
WOWT
News Channel Nebraska
Inmate missing for over two years was arrested in Las Vegas
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate disappeared from the Community Correctional Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) more than two years ago was arrested Friday in Las Vegas. Officers said Ronald Taylor was taken into custody after leaving CCC-L on May 21, 2020 with another inmate, Brandon Britton. Britton was found and arrested in Texas on June 5, 2020 before being returned to the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS).
KETV.com
thebestmix1055.com
Omaha man jailed for possession of controlled substance
At about 1:05 Wednesday afternoon, a traffic stop was conducted in the 100 block of North Bell Street. Drugs were located on a passenger in the vehicle. As a result, 25-year-old Jason D. Kay of Omaha was jailed for possession of a controlled substance.
York News-Times
York man pleads guilty to making synthetic drugs
YORK –Yates Oneil has pleaded guilty to two reduced counts in a case involving the manufacturing of a chemically-based drug in his apartment, which is located near a daycare, in York. According to court documents, the York Police Department served a search warrant at the apartment as part of...
