Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Father Stabbed, Son Sought In Assault At Route 46 Motel
Police were looking for a troubled man whose father sustained minor stab wounds in an assault at a South Hackensack motel. Carlos Rodriguez, 27, fled after the 8:40 a.m. incident on Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Knights Inn off Route 46, Police Chief Robert Chinchar said. Both had been living...
Summit, NJ man charged with murder for woman’s fatal stabbing
SUMMIT — A man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 28-year-old woman in Newark on Friday. Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens announced on Saturday the arrest of Ramunas Katkus, of Summit. He is charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses. Stephens identified the victim as...
VIDEO: Man robs bus passenger in wheelchair
Security footage from Aug. 13 around 11:10 p.m. shows the suspect come up behind the man and snatch $250 of cash from his shirt pocket while the S40 MTA bus is stopped at the intersection of Clinton Avenue and Richmond Terrace before fleeing.
Woman, 44, fatally shot in head at Brooklyn event space
A woman was shot to death early Sunday at a Brooklyn event space after an alleged dispute with another woman, authorities said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NYPD: Woman killed, man injured after gunshots fired at car in the Bronx
NYPD says two people were shot while inside a car at East 170th Street and College Avenue just after midnight.
1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at NJ shopping center: officials
TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — Gunfire at a New Jersey shopping center left one person dead and two other people wounded, one critically, authorities said. Police in Toms River Township responded at about 1:20 a.m. Saturday and found three people with gunshot wounds near Anchorage Square Plaza. Ocean County prosecutors said a 29-year-old man was […]
Arrest Made In Murder Of Summit Woman
A Summit man has been charged in the stabbing death of a 28-year-old woman, authorities announced. Ramunas Katkus stabbed Angelika K. Miles dead on the 500 block of Ferry Street in Newark on Friday, Aug. 25 around 3:45 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. Miles was taken to University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 4:42 a.m.
Plainfield man hurt in Paterson shooting
A man from Plainfield was wounded in a shooting in Paterson late Saturday night, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 41-year-old, was struck by gunfire on Clinton and North Main streets at around 11:53 p.m. Police said the victim arrived at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dispute between 2 women in Queens leaves bystander dead after hit-and-run
A 59-year-old man is dead after becoming the unintended victim of a dispute between two women that turned deadly on a Queens street Saturday morning.
Paterson man shot multiple times on Harrison Street
A city man was wounded in a shooting on Harrison Street on Friday afternoon, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 25-year-old, was struck by gunfire on Harrison Street and Jelsma Place at around 2:56 p.m. Police said he was shot multiple times. He managed to get...
Chinese residents report string of violent attacks, maybe by same man, near Journal Square
Jersey City police are investigating a spate of violent attacks on Chinese people in the Journal Square neighborhood over the past several months as possibly committed by the same man, who may also be Asian, according to city officials and reported witness accounts. City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said there have...
16-year-old charged in killing of N.J. teen, authorities say
A 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged in the killing of another teen, who was found shot in Irvington earlier this month, authorities said Friday. The 17-year-old victim was found shot shortly after 10 p.m. Aug. 19 on the 100 block of Maple Avenue, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Irvington Police Director Tracy Bowers said in a statement. The teen, whose name was not released, died at the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Overnight shooting at NJ shopping center leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
One person was killed and two were injured by a shooting at the Toms River shopping center early Saturday morning, according to police. Toms River Township Police responded to reports of the shooting just after 1 a.m.
NJ woman gets 1 to 2 years on gun charge in 2009 PA trooper death
A Union County woman has been sentenced to one to two years in state prison for the purchase of a gun used in the shooting death of a Pennsylvania state trooper more than a decade ago in eastern Pennsylvania. Court records indicate that 37-year-old Emily Joy Gross, of Westfield, pleaded...
msn.com
N.J. woman, 28, stabbed to death in Newark’s Ironbound, authorities say
A 28-year-old Union County woman died early Friday after she was found stabbed in the Ironbound section of Newark, authorities said. Angelika K. Miles, of Summit, was found with stab wounds about 3:45 a.m. in the 500 block of Ferry Street, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and city Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé.
New Jersey Man Accused of Robbing McDonald’s Gets Nine Years in Prison
PLAINFIELD, NJ (PRESS RELEASE – UNION Co. PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE) – A Plainfield man who was...
VIDEO: Lasers, bullets fly as carjacking victims fight back in Upper Manhattan
The NYPD released wild video on Friday showing two victims fighting back against three armed thieves who attempted to carjack them in Upper Manhattan on Wednesday.
msn.com
3 Arrested In Connection With Armed Robbery: Bergen County Prosecutor
SADDLE BROOK, NJ — After a months-long investigation, police have arrested three men in connection with a knifepoint robbery in March in Saddle Brook, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said. Karina Eremyan, 31, of Fair Lawn; Allen Ernst, 28, of Garfield; and Antonio Bowen, 28, who is lodged in...
Man kidnapped, shot girlfriend at N.J. hotel after break-up, cops say
A Georgia man kidnapped his girlfriend at gunpoint and shot her multiple times when she tried to escape at a New Jersey hotel last weekend after she tried to end their relationship, according to authorities in Somerset County. Eder Gelin, 39, of Douglasville, Georgia, was arrested Sunday after police responded...
Schneps Media
New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
1
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
New York City's chief publisher of community news.
Comments / 0